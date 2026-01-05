Sled Dogs are for Kids!
1 of 6 — Pics/PXL_20250125_162410963.jpg
Scenes from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race
Brody Wilson
2 of 6 — Pics/PXL_20250125_165001390.jpg
Scenes from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race
Brody Wilson
3 of 6 — Pics/PXL_20250125_171041246.jpg
Scenes from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race
Brody Wilson
4 of 6 — Pics/PXL_20250125_171504333-EFFECTS.jpg
Scenes from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race
Brody Wilson
5 of 6 — Pics/PXL_20250125_163628976.MP.jpg
Scenes from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race
Brody Wilson
6 of 6 — Pics/PXL_20250125_163817168.MP.jpg
Scenes from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race
Brody Wilson
KVNF visits the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge sled dog race.
KVNF attended the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge sled dog race, and brings you to the event.