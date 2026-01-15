© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
How a Ridgway Painter Makes a Living in Today’s Art World

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:53 AM MST
Emma Kalff
Emma Kalff

Ridgway oil painter Emma Kalff talks about what it takes to make a living as a visual artist today, from balancing creative work with business demands to teaching online as a way to push back against isolation in rural communities.

Making a living as a visual artist has never been simple. In rural communities, it can be even harder. Ridgway oil painter Emma Kalff is navigating that reality by treating art not only as a creative pursuit, but also as work that requires structure, discipline, and constant outreach.

Kalff studied classical painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in New Orleans. She says that training gave her technical skills, but little guidance on how to sustain a career. Early on, she sold paintings cheaply and learned through trial and error how to price work, talk about it, and reach collectors.

Today, Kalff splits her time evenly between painting and the business side of art. That includes marketing, correspondence, and maintaining a professional presence online. She says the idea of being “discovered” is largely a myth, and that most artists build careers slowly, relationship by relationship.

Living far from major art centers has also shaped her approach. Kalff says painting can be deeply solitary, especially for rural artists without easy access to peers or formal critique. In response, she recently launched an online teaching program focused on foundational skills in oil and acrylic painting.

The lessons are recorded and self-paced, with an option for one-on-one feedback. For Kalff, teaching is not just another income stream. It is a way to engage artists, share lessons, and push back against rural isolation.

Kalff says making a living as an artist in a small town comes down to playing the long game over time.

Listen to Brody and Emma's full conversation here:

Ema Kalff_FULL.mp3
Brody Wilson
Brody Wilson
