Telluride and Mountain Village Mayors Resign Over Commitments Made to Purchase Telluride Ski and Golf w/o Town Council, Public Involvement

There is a new development in the ongoing controversy surrounding an attempted purchase of the Telluride ski resort. Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Meehan Fee has resigned from the town council. She was formerly on administrative leave. Former Mountain Village Mayor Marti Prohaska resigned earlier this month.

Both women traveled to California in late December and signed an offer to purchase a majority stake in the resort from owner Chuck Horning on behalf of unnamed investors. They have said they were acting as private citizens. However, the written offer included language stating the buyers would “cause” the towns to take actions related to the ski patrol strike, water rates, workforce housing, and regional air service — decisions that typically require council approval.

New reporting also shows that a January 15 executive session of the Mountain Village Town Council was accidentally recorded and posted online. In that recording, Town Manager Paul Wisor said he knew about the California trip and connected the women with potential investors. Wisor has since taken paid administrative leave as Mountain Village’s investigation continues.

