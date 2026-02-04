© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Telluride and Mountain Village Mayors Resign Over Commitments Made to Purchase Telluride Ski and Golf w/o Town Council, Public Involvement

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:18 PM MST
Exhibit B from The Offer to Purchase, signed by then Mayors Meehan Fee, and Marti Pro
Anonymous Facebook User on "Telluride Free Speech" Group

The mayors of both town Telluride and Mountain Village have now both resigned after an offer they signed to purchase the ski resort was leaked, and found to contain commitments on behalf of each town that had not received necessary public hearing.

There is a new development in the ongoing controversy surrounding an attempted purchase of the Telluride ski resort. Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Meehan Fee has resigned from the town council. She was formerly on administrative leave. Former Mountain Village Mayor Marti Prohaska resigned earlier this month.

Both women traveled to California in late December and signed an offer to purchase a majority stake in the resort from owner Chuck Horning on behalf of unnamed investors. They have said they were acting as private citizens. However, the written offer included language stating the buyers would “cause” the towns to take actions related to the ski patrol strike, water rates, workforce housing, and regional air service — decisions that typically require council approval.

New reporting also shows that a January 15 executive session of the Mountain Village Town Council was accidentally recorded and posted online. In that recording, Town Manager Paul Wisor said he knew about the California trip and connected the women with potential investors. Wisor has since taken paid administrative leave as Mountain Village’s investigation continues.
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
