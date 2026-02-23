Hope Scheppleman is running against fellow Republican Jeff Hurd in the Republican primary race for CD3.
Scheppleman says Congressman Jeff Hurd isn't representing conservative values on the Western Slope.
KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Hope Scheppleman, who has a 35 year career in healthcare and served as the vice-chair for the Colorado Republican party, about her bid to unseat fellow Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd.
Scheppleman says Hurd isn't representing conservative voice on the Western Slope.
According to her campaign website her key issues include:
- Finish the border wall and shut down every loophole fueling this drug invasion
- Hold China and Mexican cartels fully accountable for flooding our streets with poison
- Arm local law enforcement and first responders with the tools they need to stop fentanyl and save lives
- Protect our children and schools with aggressive prevention, real education, and Narcan access where it’s needed most
- Deliver targeted resources and enforcement to devastated areas like Pueblo, Moffat, Las Animas, Saguache, and Rio Grande counties