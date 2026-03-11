North Fork Voices Head to D.C.

For many people on Colorado’s Western Slope, Washington, D.C. can feel far away. But later this month, a small delegation from the North Fork Valley will head to the nation’s capital to make sure rural Western Colorado is part of the conversation.

Melissa Newell, advocacy coordinator for the Western Slope Conservation Center, recently spoke with KVNF about the group’s upcoming annual D.C. fly-in.

A fly-in is an organized advocacy trip where local residents travel to Washington to meet directly with elected officials and discuss issues that matter in their communities.

Newell said this year marks the 14th annual fly-in organized for the North Fork Valley and Western Colorado. The effort began in 2012, and more than 70 people from the area have participated over the years. Even during the pandemic, local delegates continued the tradition by meeting virtually with members of Congress.

This year’s trip is planned for the last full week of March. Newell said the group expects five or six participants. The delegation is being organized by the Western Slope Conservation Center and the Valley Organic Growers Association (VOGA).

The goal is to bring a range of rural voices to Washington. Newell said past participants have also included agricultural groups, food and farm advocates, and members of the West Elk Winery Association.

Topics typically include conservation, public lands, farm policy, renewable energy and rural resilience.

Ahead of the trip, the Western Slope Conservation Center is hosting a fundraiser and community event in Paonia. The event, called Pints and Public Lands, is scheduled for Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m. at The Pub.

Newell said the gathering will give community members a chance to ask questions, learn more about the fly-in, hear from past participants and discuss current public lands issues.

