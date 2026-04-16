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Fire Mountain Canal shuts down to avoid bank collapse - repairs likely to take until first week of May.

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM MDT
Bank Slippage on the Fire Mountain Canal near Roatcap Creek
1 of 3  — Pics/Bank.jpg
Bank Slippage on the Fire Mountain Canal near Roatcap Creek
Steve Fletcher / Fire Mountain Canal and Reservoir Company - Facebook page

Bank Slippage on the Fire Mountain Canal near Roatcap Creek
2 of 3  — Pics/671834932_887732600957766_4965874066949268128_n.jpg
Bank Slippage on the Fire Mountain Canal near Roatcap Creek
Steve Fletcher / Fire Mountain Canal and Reservoir Company - Facebook page

Bank Slippage on the Fire Mountain Canal near Roatcap Creek
3 of 3  — Pics/Bank slippage.jpg
Bank Slippage on the Fire Mountain Canal near Roatcap Creek
Steve Fletcher / Fire Mountain Canal and Reservoir Company - Facebook page

A hillside slippage has forced a full shutdown of the Fire Mountain Canal, cutting off irrigation water to nearly 500 water users on the North Fork of the Gunnison. Superintendent Steve Fletcher says repairs — involving 200 feet of eight-foot pipe — could take two to three weeks.

Canal Shutdown Comes at a Critical Moment

The Fire Mountain Canal, which carries irrigation water diverted from the North Fork of the Gunnison River and delivers it to roughly 488 water users between Somerset and Hotchkiss, is fully shut down following an emergency hillside slippage discovered this week. The location of the issue is approximately here (google maps link).

Approximate location of Fire Mountain Canal bank slippage
Google Maps
Approximate location of Fire Mountain Canal bank slippage

What Happened

A ditch rider noticed cracking in the canal road and a bank slipping on the downhill side of the canal. The canal was quickly drained and shut off before the slope failed further. Overnight, the hillside dropped another 18 inches, confirming the severity of the situation. The quick response likely prevented a catastrophic failure.

The Fix

The Fire Mountain Canal and Reservoir Company is working with the Bureau of Reclamation on a repair plan. The Bureau has been involved with the canal since the construction of Paonia Reservoir. The solution calls for installing roughly 200 feet of eight-foot-diameter pipe to bridge the unstable section and anchor into solid ground. Superintendent Steve Fletcher said the pipe had to be sourced from Texas.

Worst Possible Timing

The shutdown comes as North Fork growers are already managing through a severe drought year. Snowpack in the Gunnison Basin is currently at just 17 percent of normal — meaning a typical year holds nearly six times more water than this one. The canal had started deliveries earlier than usual this spring in an effort to capture early runoff, and growers have been planning for a water-short season. Now they face a complete halt in deliveries for an estimated two to three weeks.

What's Next

Fletcher estimates the canal could be back online, "in two to three weeks" which is sometime between April 30th and May 7th. He asks water users to be patient. KVNF will continue to update this story as repairs progress. You can also follow the Fire Mountain Canal and Reservoir Company on Facebook for updates.
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson