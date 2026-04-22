Dwayne Romero leans on military and public service record heading into June's primary

LISA YOUNG: Dwanye Romero, Democratic primary candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, thank you for joining KVNF today.

DWAYNE ROMERO: Thank you too, Lisa, really appreciate the opportunity.

CAMPAIGN:

YOUNG: You began your campaign very late in the process. Why were you a latecomer to the race and how do you expect to gain ground on your primary opponent, Alex Kelloff?

ROMERO: Thanks, Lisa. First off, I don't see that we got in late. I think we got in.

And as a reporter, I've got some friends that are newspaper reporters, you're up to the deadline. We got in. In three and a half weeks thereafter, Lisa, we were able to achieve through the caucus process, which I'm immensely proud of, we got 49% of the delegate vote in three and a half weeks and over $500,000 of contributions and support, which was also fantastic.

So I think those three and a half weeks serve as a bit of a prologue to the next three months. And so we're already into the April and so we're going to roll and continue to connect with folks, continue to make our messages, continue to listen, frankly, and to develop, I believe, refined policy positions and also connections around my service and my support, my experiences so they understand our side as well. And I believe that the momentum, frankly, is with us.

So we're really excited about that.

MAIN CONCERNS IN CD3:

YOUNG: I'm curious as to what you see as the major concerns in the district at this time, and what are the issues that you're most focused on?

ROMERO: It's definitely affordability. I mean, every place we go to, it's definitely the cost of living and the extraordinary cost of groceries, of healthcare, the absence of healthcare, childcare expenses.

Think about fuel, think about all of those expenses that a family endures week to week. Lisa, I have a local business that employs over 100 local Coloradans, full-time year-round Coloradans. We're in the world of property management.

So we are with this on a week-to-week, month-to-month basis. We're doing tremendous work with our employees. And half of our business is in the world of blue-collar kind of water systems, sewer systems, industrial work, industrial buildings, and whatnot.

So what I mean to say by that is that we know the working class families. And frankly, Lisa, from an experience perspective, I come from a family, a broken family, single mom, middle of three boys, raised on food stamps frankly. So the notion of having to work through those challenges is the same thing that my wife and I have gone through.

We've been married 35 years. We have a home mortgage. We raised three daughters in the district. We understand what it is to go through childcare and expenses for their needs and to work through that and the need to make ends meet. So from our perspective, we have a firsthand view and we also have the focus on that.

Number two is accountability. Frankly, accountability of Congress. Congress, I think, has absolutely advocated its responsibilities as an important prong of a constitutional government that is reliant upon a legislation to check and balance against the executive. And we have absolutely failed in that regard.

So that's a huge, huge focus for me. I think that it starts at one chair at a time, one seat at a time. And this seat right here right now is a super target for us to make that go.

Public lands, absolutely public lands. We have 90% of the lands in the western slope that are federally owned in some format, BLM or Forest Service. Think about the staffing cuts that went through DOJ and it continued and it can continue to erode the staffing models.

We need professional staff. And now you see communities having to, you know, and they're doing a good job of trying to pony up and provide volunteer support, but that's not a sustainable model. We definitely need to correct and amend that. That came from DOJ as well. Ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. I am also super focused on water and by my God, water.

So I serve on the Water and Sanitation District Board here at Snowmass Village. We focus a lot on the preservation and the, if you will, now the rationalizing, the rationing the water. And we also are focused on the Colorado River and the compact and the, you know, to think about the Shoshone and that particular negotiation, try to secure those senior, senior water rights for the benefit of the Western Slope.

You know, we fight, and it's funny, we fight as a Western Slope against the Front Range a bit. You know, there's moves of water and we're doing what we can, but I think we need to protect the waters that are here and sourced here and are protected by our rights as well as the down, you know, obviously the cross-basin waters.

You know, finally, Lisa, it's this. It is a focus on repair and improvement of our democracy, the rule of law, getting back to a constitutional government where, frankly, I will tell you this, Lisa, at the age of 18, I raised my right hand and swore an oath to the Constitution, to support and defend it against all enemies foreign, and here are the words, and domestic.

We have a domestic threat on our hands, and I don't mean to sound melodramatic, but it's real, and we need to wake up, and we need our Congress to wake up. Those are the priorities I think that we're hearing, definitely hearing across the district for sure.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RACE:

YOUNG: I'd like to pivot a little bit here to the primary race. Alex Kelloff has been on the campaign trail now for about a year. What are your thoughts about him as a candidate, and how do you differ from him?

ROMERO: Thank you for that question as well, Lisa. The differences, in our opinion, could not be more distinct. First thing, I'm the only candidate that's actually lived in the district for more than five years. I lived in the district for 30 years. I lived in Colorado now for 35 years. I was a U.S. Army officer after going to West Point, United States Military Academy, for four years.

I served in combat. I'm an Airborne Ranger. I'm a Bronze Star recipient. I'm a husband, 35 years. My wife, Margaret, a public school teacher of 25 years in the district. We were married in Colorado. We moved to the district, as I said, 30 years ago.

We've raised a family in the district, three adorable mid-20s girls, two of which, Lisa, have taken on Army ROTC scholarships to pay for their college, and then serve their country, our country. I got one that's active duty right now. She's a Lieutenant in an Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater. So you tell me if this current administration and the wars that are not real to us. This is super real. This is super serious. That is a huge distinct difference.

Here's probably the punchline. I have served not only our country, but I've served our state. I was the state's Economic Development Director for three years, learned a lot about what's going on in the state. 2011, when unemployment rates were 11%, 11%.

Then in the last 20 years in the district, for the district, I have served in four different elected positions, City Councilor, School Board Member, Fire and Protection District Board Member. I'm currently serving, as I said before, in a Water and Sanitation District Board Member position. All of that work, all of that service, that's a career's worth of public service in the district, for the district, and it provides the experience, the know-how, and the ability to get things done.

If you think about our elected leaders at Congress, obviously, they're going to go into that position needing to be able to find common ground. There's no such thing as a solo guy and a gal coming up with a solution and getting everyone behind them. You've got to find common ground.

You've got to be able to work in compromise. You've got to work with other participants, knowing that they represent different constituencies as well. It requires that level of experience, which we have, and frankly, I think that's a distinct difference from the other side.

SUPPORT FROM ADAM FRISCH:

YOUNG: Dwayne, I understand that you have the support of Adam Frisch, who ran twice unsuccessfully for CD3, losing narrowly to Lauren Boebert and then to Jeff Hurd. Do you think that Frisch's support for you will help you during this primary race, and if so, how?

ROMERO: It definitely does. Thank you for that. It definitely does. By the way, you are correct. He is advising and he's also officially endorsed, and you are correct. He also ran two very stellar campaigns, nearly won against a very difficult opponent. Then the second race was also a very strong race, but just didn't come up the full distance and the full measure. That's understandable.

What I admire about all of that is that there was a lot of bases built. He started from ground zero, and then there was a lot of support across the district. That resonates, I believe. I think his focus was focusing on the middle, that is the 43 plus percent of the district that is unaffiliated, independent. Those folks need to be connected with. By the way, I love that he said this before, and I'll borrow it.

Twenty-three percent of our district is registered Democrats. If every Democrat voted not once but twice, we still lose. In other words, we have to find a candidate that is relatable to the broad middle.

The broad middle is mostly occupied by rural-based families trying to make ends meet, trying to make good connection, raising their children, trying to pay their rent or their mortgage. Those are the same challenges that I have lived and our company has lived with our folks together. I think that the relatability is going to be the key.

That comes from a basis of, as I said before, from Adam's efforts.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY:

YOUNG: I'd like to turn our attention now to the Republican side and their primary. My understanding now is that Representative Ron Hanks, who is ultra-Trump supporter and MAGA, will now oppose Jeff Hurd in the Republican primary.

As you're well aware, President Trump recently re-endorsed Jeff Hurd. Do you think that Trump will flip to Hanks, and how would that change the political dynamics of not only the Republican primary but the general election as well?

ROMERO: Lisa, you and I have had similar thoughts over the last few days, for sure. It is fun to think about that.

I think our primary goal, obviously, is to continue to focus on listening and building our base and building our platform and obviously making sure that as many people in the district see and understand us as a trustworthy, experienced leader with scars on the back. I love that. That wins and losses, just like we talked about a few moments ago, coaching baseball, the wins and losses really improve the grit, the determination, the character, the focus, the resolve.

What they do on that side is obviously up to them. I can imagine that President Trump, his ego would not allow him to flip again. That's probably, but who's to say?

ON JEFF HURD'S TRACK RECORD:

YOUNG: How would you characterize Jeff Hurd's representation of the district, and what recent policy or action by the congressman do you strongly disapprove of?

ROMERO: That's a great question as well.

The first characterization, how do we put a brand on it? I would say well-intended but very poor execution. That's number one. Number two, strategically made an amazing misstep with the One Big Beautiful Bill.

He promised in his campaign, obviously, to serve his constituents and be loyal to their needs and to carry that flag into Congress and be their champion. That was the promise. Yet at the one big beautiful bill, if you think about the impacts on our district, we have one of the poorest districts in the union.

It definitely is the poorest district in the state. We have a great many folks on Medicaid, on Medicare, veterans who have 100% disabilities. I'm a veteran, so that really hits my heart hard.

We have folks that have been kicked off of SNAP benefits. He had the opportunity to say no. In fact, the One Big Beautiful Bill when it was going through the House passed by one vote, so he could have actually hit the press button, stopped the train, and had some negotiation. That would have been amazingly strategic. That's number one.

Number two, I think he also made a endorsement. He's endorsed, he's unendorsed, and then he's re-endorsed. When he was unendorsed, he could have made a strategic move right there and said, "look, I found my backbone. I need not focus on the president's good graces. I'm here to support my district. I'm here to support the needs of my constituents. I'm going this alone."

Let's go to this election based on what I can do and what I will do and what I will stand up for. They didn't. They went back to the White House. They went back to the administration. I suppose, according to some reports, they kind of pleaded for the re-endorsement. I don't think that resonates with the rural Colorado. I just do not.

NATIONAL POLITICS:

YOUNG: Dwayne, I know that you're focused on the issues here in CD3. However, if you're elected, you'll be called upon to make decisions that affect all Americans. I'd like for you to talk about some of the current issues that you're most concerned about and how you would govern at a national level.

ROMERO: It's a great question. Thank you for that.

It reminds me of what's happening at the moment with this administration that has decided to become so aggressive and so evil and just mean and inconsistent with who we have been as a nation and how we've tried to frame our and build our character and our credibility. Coming out of World War II, there was a period of time we were trying to be the force for good.

The Marshall Plan comes in place after World War II. We literally fight a world war across France and into Germany. Then we turn right back around and we helped to rebuild those nations that were fighting against us.

That was a force for good. We carried that for many times. Obviously, there were hiccups and massive mistakes in the middle there, mostly with Vietnam and obviously Iraq and Afghanistan for sure.

I was served in the first Gulf War when we went into Kuwait to get and kick Saddam back out and pushing back into his territory in Iraq. That reminds me, think about that. We had a war powers resolution approved. We had 22 international allies in support and a defined set of objectives. Here's the most important part, Lisa. There was a set of conditions precedent to come back out, already crafted before we went in.

Those are the dynamics and the structures, I think, of good governance at a national level and how best to use our nation's military. I do believe we need a strong military, but I don't believe we need a military that is in need of $1.5 trillion, as has now been suggested.

Again, I'm a long veteran. I come from that side. I think that in all things, moderation. I think also in all things, good governance and a return and a reminder of ourselves of the Constitution itself. A 250-year-old document now that has a lot of threat onto it.

I would like to see us return to that. I'd like to see us return to some level of reinvestment in the social safety nets that we have. Repeal of the One Big Beautiful Bill. Return people back on the Medicaid and Medicaid that need it.

Obviously, no one wants fraud and abuse. That's obvious. We have professional structures that can, if you will, filter that out, but getting people where they should be. Social Security. My God, people earned that Social Security through the course of their careers. They deserve that.

I want to be able to say that we've restored those institutional structures for the good of all. That's important as well. I think those are the big, big strategic moves that I think would guide any Congress and any administration that has a heart, but also has the mind to make great decisions in the context of our democracy. One for all.

DEMOCRATS WANT A FIGHTER IN CD3 SEAT:

YOUNG: Dwayne, in my recent interview with Alex Kelloff, I mentioned to him that Democrats that I'm talking to here in my area say that they want a fighter in Washington. Are you that candidate?

ROMERO: Lisa, yes, indeed. In fact, obviously, you could argue the combat veteran, the West Point, the Airborne Ranger.

I have seen and I know how to wage a battle. I know how to create asymmetric benefits and advantages so you can achieve superiority on the battlefield. Those are all the profession of armed stuff, but probably more philosophically, I have been able to fight and at times win and at times lose.

I think that's most important. I also think that, like I said before, the relatability. I believe our folks in our district, like any district, frankly, want to see a portion of themselves in the elected leader that they're considering.

They want to know and connect and have the trust, the faith, and the confidence that I would go in or that leader would go in and do what they said they were supposed to do. Let me tell you this way. Here's another way of saying it.

I'm not looking for another career. I've already had two great careers, a military career followed by a private sector career with a ton of public service. I'm not looking to kiss anyone's butt.

I'm not looking to be a rubber stamp. I haven't got a spine. I'm going to fight for the district, even if it's at my own peril. I don't really care whether or not a political career goes or does not go. That's not the point. The point is to do it, do the best you can, and frankly, to push back when you know your democracy is being attacked.

I am that fighter.

