"I Am Not Optimistic": Western Slope Leaders Gather as Colorado River Crisis Deepens

"This Is Unprecedented"

A special mid-year West Slope Water Summit convened this week in Montrose — called early because the situation couldn't wait until November.

Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen organized the gathering after attending the Colorado River District's State of the River address. She told attendees it was time to step up the urgency.

"This year is the first year that I am not optimistic," Hansen said. "This is unprecedented and perhaps sobering for all of us."

Lake Powell on the Decline

The Colorado River District is a property tax-funded organization based in Glenwood Springs. It represents 15 Western Slope counties — the headwaters of the Yampa, White, Gunnison, and Colorado Rivers. Together, those counties provide roughly two-thirds of the Colorado River's total natural flows.

Raquel Flinker, the District's Director of Interstate and Regional Water Resources, told summit attendees that projected inflows into Lake Powell this year will be around 3 million acre-feet — well below half of normal. Yet releases out of the reservoir have historically run far higher.

"What has happened in the last 20 years, 26 years, is we've had— we've seen a reduced amount of water in the river, and we've still been releasing 8 million acre-feet out of Powell for the most part," Flinker said. "So we've seen that reservoir drop slowly but surely throughout the years."

Negotiations Stall

Lower Basin states recently put forward what they called a bridge proposal for sharing the river. Flinker was blunt in her assessment.

"The Lower Basin has put out, maybe you guys have heard of this, bridge proposal a couple weeks ago that in my opinion is a joke," she said.

Her frustration centers on the math. The proposal calls for reducing water use by 3 million acre-feet over two years. But Flinker says that's nowhere near enough — the river needs cuts of at least that much every single year.

At the heart of the standoff is a hard reality. According to Flinker, Lower Basin states have been using close to 11 million acre-feet annually. An amount well above their allocation, and well above the amount of water flowing into the river.

"No one wants to reduce their water usage," Flinker said. "No one."

Final rules for managing Colorado River water are expected from the Bureau of Reclamation later this summer.