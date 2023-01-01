KVNF’s Spring Break Youth Radio Camp, Monday April 17th -Friday April 21st, 10 am -12 pm.
Calling all 4th-6th Graders! Come learn how to make radio at KVNF Community Radio Station in Paonia. Throughout the week we will learn to make Sonic ID's: sound-rich stories and anecdotes that will play on air everyday throughout the day. We will learn how to use and operate a recorder and microphone and then go out and collect sound effects and stories from our families, friends and community.
Come make radio. This camp is FREE. Maximum 12 students. To apply or for more information, email taya@kvnf.org or call KVNF at 970-527-4866.
Find examples of sonic ID's done by other public radio stations by clicking here.
