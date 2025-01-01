Lunar Calendar

Thank you for being part of a



powerful year for community radio.



It’s been a time of big changes for public media. Stations across the country, including KVNF, saw major federal funding cuts. In the midst of that uncertainty, so many have stepped up with extra support, and we’re truly grateful.



Free to hear, but not free to make—community radio depends on you. Your generosity keeps local news, diverse playlists, and voices from across our region on the air.



As we wrap up the year, we’re aiming to raise $40,000 to keep KVNF strong. If you’re able, please consider giving a year-end gift to support the station you value and enjoy.



Warm holiday wishes from all of us at KVNF, and heartfelt thanks for helping keep community radio thriving.





—The KVNF Team