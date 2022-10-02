© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases October 3, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation 10/3/2022Rock+
Shamarr Allen & The UnderdawgsTrue OrleansNew Orleans
Dr JohnThings Happen That WayNew Orleans
*Various ArtistsHere It Is - Tribute To Leonard CohenFolk
John FullbrightThe LiarFolk Rock
TurkuazParadiso/ApollyonFunk Rock
Mighty Soul DriversI'll Carry You HomeSoul
Jake BlountThe New FaithGospel
Jeremiah JohnsonHiFi Drive ByBlues Rock
Shawn PittmanHard RoadBlues Rock
Miko Marks & The ResurrectorsFeels Like Going HomeBlues Country
Nikki LaneDenim And DiamondsCountry Rock
Vanessa RacciJazzy ItalianJazz
Monnette SaudlerWhere Have All The Legends GoneJazz
Ernesto CerviniJoyJazz
Greg HatzaTalking HandsNew Age

*Sugar's Pick

