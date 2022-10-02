Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases October 3, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 10/3/2022
|Rock+
|Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs
|True Orleans
|New Orleans
|Dr John
|Things Happen That Way
|New Orleans
|*Various Artists
|Here It Is - Tribute To Leonard Cohen
|Folk
|John Fullbright
|The Liar
|Folk Rock
|Turkuaz
|Paradiso/Apollyon
|Funk Rock
|Mighty Soul Drivers
|I'll Carry You Home
|Soul
|Jake Blount
|The New Faith
|Gospel
|Jeremiah Johnson
|HiFi Drive By
|Blues Rock
|Shawn Pittman
|Hard Road
|Blues Rock
|Miko Marks & The Resurrectors
|Feels Like Going Home
|Blues Country
|Nikki Lane
|Denim And Diamonds
|Country Rock
|Vanessa Racci
|Jazzy Italian
|Jazz
|Monnette Saudler
|Where Have All The Legends Gone
|Jazz
|Ernesto Cervini
|Joy
|Jazz
|Greg Hatza
|Talking Hands
|New Age
*Sugar's Pick