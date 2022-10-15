Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases October 17, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Sweet Lizzy Project
|Pirate Radio
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 10/17/2022
|Rock+
|*Jaws Of Brooklyn
|The Shoals
|Rock
|Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers
|Good Trouble
|Blues
|Ben Levin
|Take Your Time
|Blues
|Long Mama
|Poor Pretender
|Country Folk
|Tawanda
|Smile
|Jazz
|Ron Carter
|Finding the Right Notes
|Jazz
|The Comet Is Coming
|Hyperdimensional Expansion Beam
|Jazz
|Robert Johnson
|The Complete Recordings
|Blues
|*Sugar's Pick