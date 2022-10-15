© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
banner2-01.png
PEOPLE POWERED PUBLIC RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases October 17, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Sweet Lizzy ProjectPirate RadioRock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation 10/17/2022Rock+
*Jaws Of BrooklynThe ShoalsRock
Annika Chambers & Paul DeslauriersGood TroubleBlues
Ben LevinTake Your TimeBlues
Long MamaPoor PretenderCountry Folk
TawandaSmileJazz
Ron CarterFinding the Right NotesJazz
The Comet Is ComingHyperdimensional Expansion BeamJazz
Robert JohnsonThe Complete RecordingsBlues
*Sugar's Pick
MUSIC