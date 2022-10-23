Sugar's Pick October 24, 2022

Yates McKendree / Buchanan Lane / Qualified:

The debut release from the MultiInstrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter, young Nashville talent...Raised in the Rock House Studio run by his father (Award winning Kevin McKendree), the 21 year old has already garnered a Grammy for his work as an engineer and musician on Delbert McClinton's "Tall, Dark & Handsome," he has performed at The Bluebird Cafe, The Ryman Auditorium, and his vocals and stellar playing (Self taught at age 3...guitar, bass, drums and piano!) showcase his dedication to the Tradition of the Blues...