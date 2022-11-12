Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick November 14, 2022
Euforquestra / While We Still Got Time / Color Red:
The ten tracks from the Colorado band's well known "Modern funk with vintage soul" sound is complimented by the visionary moments of 2020 and 2021, and with the addition of their journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the cultural influence is heard loud and clear, resonating with an essential and important joy and power...