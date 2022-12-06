Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Best Of 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|Harlem Gospel Travelers
|Look Up
|Neil Young & CrazyHorse
|World Record
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|Nobody's Fool
|St Paul & The Broken Bones
|Alien Coast
|Sharp Radway
|Black Woman - A Conversation
|Beth Hart
|Tribute To Led Zeppelin
|Eli "Paperboy" Reed
|Down Every Road
|Robert Glasper
|Black Radio III
|Cowboy Junkies
|Songs of The Recollection
|The Dip
|Sticking With It
|Edgar Winter
|Brother Johnny
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|Electricity
|Son House
|Forever On My Mind
|Jewel
|Freewheelin' Woman
|Trombone Shorty
|Lifted
|Bonnie Raitt
|Just Like That
|Monophonics
|Sage Motel
|Seratones
|Love & Algorhythms
|Delbert McClinton
|Outdated Emotions
|Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
|Get On Board
|Charlie Musselwhite
|Mississippi Son
|Joey Alexander
|Origin
|Mavis Staples & Levon Helm
|Carry Me Home
|Lettuce
|Unity
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|Follow Your Heart
|Phantom Blues Band
|Blues For Breakfast
|Lyle Lovett
|12th Of June
|Chastity Brown
|Sing To The Walls
|Boneshakers
|One Foot In the Groove
|Charles Lloyd Trios
|Chapel
|Theo Croker
|Love Quantum
|Eric Clapton
|Nothin' But The Blues
|Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp
|18
|Jaws Of Brooklyn
|The Shoals
|Hermanos Gutierrez
|El Bueno E Il Mano
|Shemekia Copeland
|Done Come Too Far
|Adrian Quesada
|Boleros Psicodelicos
|Ghost Funk Orchestra
|Night Walker Death Waltz
|Odesza
|The Last Goodbye
|Monty Alexander
|Love Notes
|Commonheart
|For Work Or Love
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|I Am The Moon: IV
|New Mastersounds
|The Deplar Effect
|Thee Sacred Souls
|Thee Sacred Souls
|Dr John
|Things Happen That Way
|Turkuaz
|Paradiso
|Buddy Guy
|The Blues Don't Lie
|Lee Fields
|Sentimental Fool
|Euforquestra
|While We Still Got Time
|Yellow Jackets
|Parallel Motion