MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Best Of 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published December 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST

ARTISTTITLE
Harlem Gospel TravelersLook Up
Neil Young & CrazyHorseWorld Record
Joanne Shaw TaylorNobody's Fool
St Paul & The Broken BonesAlien Coast
Sharp RadwayBlack Woman - A Conversation
Beth HartTribute To Led Zeppelin
Eli "Paperboy" ReedDown Every Road
Robert GlasperBlack Radio III
Cowboy JunkiesSongs of The Recollection
The DipSticking With It
Edgar WinterBrother Johnny
Ibibio Sound MachineElectricity
Son HouseForever On My Mind
JewelFreewheelin' Woman
Trombone ShortyLifted
Bonnie RaittJust Like That
MonophonicsSage Motel
SeratonesLove & Algorhythms
Delbert McClintonOutdated Emotions
Taj Mahal & Ry CooderGet On Board
Charlie MusselwhiteMississippi Son
Joey AlexanderOrigin
Mavis Staples & Levon HelmCarry Me Home
LettuceUnity
Michael Franti & SpearheadFollow Your Heart
Phantom Blues BandBlues For Breakfast
Lyle Lovett12th Of June
Chastity BrownSing To The Walls
BoneshakersOne Foot In the Groove
Charles Lloyd TriosChapel
Theo CrokerLove Quantum
Eric ClaptonNothin' But The Blues
Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp18
Jaws Of BrooklynThe Shoals
Hermanos GutierrezEl Bueno E Il Mano
Shemekia CopelandDone Come Too Far
Adrian QuesadaBoleros Psicodelicos
Ghost Funk OrchestraNight Walker Death Waltz
OdeszaThe Last Goodbye
Monty AlexanderLove Notes
CommonheartFor Work Or Love
Tedeschi Trucks BandI Am The Moon: IV
New MastersoundsThe Deplar Effect
Thee Sacred SoulsThee Sacred Souls
Dr JohnThings Happen That Way
TurkuazParadiso
Buddy GuyThe Blues Don't Lie
Lee FieldsSentimental Fool
EuforquestraWhile We Still Got Time
Yellow JacketsParallel Motion
