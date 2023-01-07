Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases January 9, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 1/9/2023
|Rock +
|Paul Carrack & SWR Big Band
|Don't Wait Too Long
|Jazz Rock
|Whitehorse
|I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
|Country
|*Billy Strings
|Me and Dad
|Bluegrass
|Barbara Blue
|From the Shoals
|Blues
|Teresa James
|With A Little Help From Her Friends
|Blues Rock
|Eddie 9V
|Capricorn
|Blues Rock
|Falkner Evans
|Through The Lens
|Jazz
|T Bone Paxton
|Joys
|Jazz Blues
*Sugar's Pick