Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases January 9, 2023

Published January 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation 1/9/2023Rock +
Paul Carrack & SWR Big BandDon't Wait Too LongJazz Rock
WhitehorseI'm Not Crying, You're CryingCountry
*Billy StringsMe and DadBluegrass
Barbara BlueFrom the ShoalsBlues
Teresa JamesWith A Little Help From Her FriendsBlues Rock
Eddie 9VCapricornBlues Rock
Falkner EvansThrough The LensJazz
T Bone PaxtonJoysJazz Blues

*Sugar's Pick

