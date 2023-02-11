Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases February 13, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*The Arcs
|Electrophonic Chronic
|Rock+
|Roger Street Friedman
|Love Hope Trust
|Rock
|Rolling Stones
|Grr-Live In Newark, NJ 2012
|Rock
|Slaid Cleaves
|Together Through The Dark
|Folk Rock
|Hazel Miller Band
|Coming To You Live From KUVO
|Blues Jazz
|Joe Louis Walker
|Weight of The World
|Blues Rock
|Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
|Living In A Song
|Bluegrass
|Flatland Cavalry
|Songs To Keep You Warm
|Country
|Brit Taylor
|Kentucky Blue
|Country
|Brad Mehldau
|Plays The Beatles
|Jazz
|Buster Williams
|Unalome
|Jazz
|Jeff Lofton
|Silver's Strut
|Jazz
|Jane Rigler
|Rarefactions
|Electronica
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
*Sugar's Pick