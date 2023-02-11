© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases February 13, 2023

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*The ArcsElectrophonic ChronicRock+
Roger Street FriedmanLove Hope TrustRock
Rolling Stones Grr-Live In Newark, NJ 2012Rock
Slaid CleavesTogether Through The DarkFolk Rock
Hazel Miller BandComing To You Live From KUVOBlues Jazz
Joe Louis WalkerWeight of The WorldBlues Rock
Rob Ickes & Trey HensleyLiving In A SongBluegrass
Flatland CavalrySongs To Keep You WarmCountry
Brit TaylorKentucky BlueCountry
Brad MehldauPlays The BeatlesJazz
Buster WilliamsUnalomeJazz
Jeff LoftonSilver's StrutJazz
Jane RiglerRarefactionsElectronica
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+

*Sugar's Pick

