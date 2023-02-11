Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick February 13, 2023
The Arcs / Electrophonic Chronic / Easy Eye Sound:
The Black Keys' frontman Dan Auerbach's side project is back after 8 years and the 12 tracks from The Arcs, honoring bandmate Richard Swift, will take you on a musical journey of Profound, Beautiful, and Rockin' Song and "Inspirations including vintage soul, old school garage and the space age pop of the 60s..."