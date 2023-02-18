© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick February 20, 2023

Published February 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST
Marc Broussard / S.O.S. 4 - Blues For Your Soul / Keeping the Blues Alive:
A favorite Soul Singer joins forces with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith on the fourth volume in his Independent Philanthropic Album Series, and with covers (Bobby Blue Bland, Howlin' Wolf...), one original tune and a total of 12 raucous tracks, the Louisiana Blues shines through along with that Soulful sound...And...A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated in support of youth rehabilitation through music. A great thing all around...

