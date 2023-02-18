Sugar's Pick February 20, 2023

Marc Broussard / S.O.S. 4 - Blues For Your Soul / Keeping the Blues Alive:

A favorite Soul Singer joins forces with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith on the fourth volume in his Independent Philanthropic Album Series, and with covers (Bobby Blue Bland, Howlin' Wolf...), one original tune and a total of 12 raucous tracks, the Louisiana Blues shines through along with that Soulful sound...And...A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated in support of youth rehabilitation through music. A great thing all around...