Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases March 6, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published March 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Air Traffic ControllerDashRock
Daddy Long LegsStreet SermonsRock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock +
Rhythm KreweUnfinished BusinessBlues Rock Jazz
Mike Zito / Albert CastigliaBlood BrothersBlues Rock
Kendra MorrisBabbleSoul +
Stan MosleyNo Soul, No BluesSoul Blues
*Iris DeMentWorkin' On A WorldFolk+
Michael LightbringerInitiationFolk
Rebecca FolsonSanctuaryFolk
Benjamin Dakota RogersPaint HorseFolk
Willie NelsonI Don't Know A Thing About LoveCountry
Channing WilsonDead ManCountry Rock
John David KentPatinaCountry Folk
Eric ReedBlack, Brown & BlueJazz
Cunliffe, Wind & HornerBorder Widow's LamentJazz
Billy ChildsThe Winds Of ChangeJazz
Julian LageThe LayersJazz
RenewalRenewalNew Age / Native American
