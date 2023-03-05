Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases March 6, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Air Traffic Controller
|Dash
|Rock
|Daddy Long Legs
|Street Sermons
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Rhythm Krewe
|Unfinished Business
|Blues Rock Jazz
|Mike Zito / Albert Castiglia
|Blood Brothers
|Blues Rock
|Kendra Morris
|Babble
|Soul +
|Stan Mosley
|No Soul, No Blues
|Soul Blues
|*Iris DeMent
|Workin' On A World
|Folk+
|Michael Lightbringer
|Initiation
|Folk
|Rebecca Folson
|Sanctuary
|Folk
|Benjamin Dakota Rogers
|Paint Horse
|Folk
|Willie Nelson
|I Don't Know A Thing About Love
|Country
|Channing Wilson
|Dead Man
|Country Rock
|John David Kent
|Patina
|Country Folk
|Eric Reed
|Black, Brown & Blue
|Jazz
|Cunliffe, Wind & Horner
|Border Widow's Lament
|Jazz
|Billy Childs
|The Winds Of Change
|Jazz
|Julian Lage
|The Layers
|Jazz
|Renewal
|Renewal
|New Age / Native American