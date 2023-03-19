Sugar's Pick March 20, 2023

Ally Venable / Real Gone / Ruf:

The 23 year old Texas based Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter and her fiery band offer 12 burnin' tracks with Buddy Guy on "Texas Louisiana" and Joe Bonamassa on "Broken and Blue" and the result is one rockin' good time. In 2022 Guitar World recognized her as one of the "Top Ten Young Guns!" And... She will be opening for Buddy Guy on his farewell tour...