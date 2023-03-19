© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick March 20, 2023

Published March 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT
ally-venable.jpg

Ally Venable / Real Gone / Ruf:
The 23 year old Texas based Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter and her fiery band offer 12 burnin' tracks with Buddy Guy on "Texas Louisiana" and Joe Bonamassa on "Broken and Blue" and the result is one rockin' good time. In 2022 Guitar World recognized her as one of the "Top Ten Young Guns!" And... She will be opening for Buddy Guy on his farewell tour...

