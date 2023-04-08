© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases April 10, 2023

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
M-83FantasyRock Electronica
Lael NealeStar Eaters DelightRock Folk
MudhoneyPlastic EternityRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
GenesisBBC BroadcastRock
Joe KrownTribute To Joe KrownNew Orleans
*Various ArtistsOne Night In Texas - Tribute To The Red Headed StrangerCountry
Tony HolidayMotel MississippiBlues Rock
Ana PopovicPowerBlues Rock
Sam & DaveSoul Man ExplosionSoul
Mike SpineGuided By LoveFolk Country
Various ArtistsLondon BrewJazz
Miles Electric BandThat You Not Dare To ForgetJazz
*Sugar's Pick
