Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases April 10, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|M-83
|Fantasy
|Rock Electronica
|Lael Neale
|Star Eaters Delight
|Rock Folk
|Mudhoney
|Plastic Eternity
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Genesis
|BBC Broadcast
|Rock
|Joe Krown
|Tribute To Joe Krown
|New Orleans
|*Various Artists
|One Night In Texas - Tribute To The Red Headed Stranger
|Country
|Tony Holiday
|Motel Mississippi
|Blues Rock
|Ana Popovic
|Power
|Blues Rock
|Sam & Dave
|Soul Man Explosion
|Soul
|Mike Spine
|Guided By Love
|Folk Country
|Various Artists
|London Brew
|Jazz
|Miles Electric Band
|That You Not Dare To Forget
|Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick