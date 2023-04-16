Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases April 17, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Fruit Bats
|A River Running To Your Heart
|Rock
|Ruen Brothers
|Ten Paces
|Rock
|Overcoats
|Winner
|Rock Folk
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|*Rudy DeAnda
|Closet Botanist
|Rock / Latin
|Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints
|Bridge Of Love
|Soul
|John Hutchinson
|Ballad Of Scramble Canton
|Folk Single
|Arturo O'Farrill
|Legacies
|Jazz
|GoGo Penguin
|Everything Is Going To Be OK
|Jazz
|Lonnie Liston Smith
|Jazz Is Dead #17
|Jazz
|Quincy Jones & His Orchestra
|Live 1961
|Jazz
|Juan Pastor
|Cachito
|Latin Jazz
*Sugar's Pick