© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases April 17, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published April 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Fruit BatsA River Running To Your HeartRock
Ruen BrothersTen PacesRock
OvercoatsWinnerRock Folk
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
*Rudy DeAndaCloset BotanistRock / Latin
Bobby Harden & The Soulful SaintsBridge Of LoveSoul
John HutchinsonBallad Of Scramble CantonFolk Single
Arturo O'FarrillLegaciesJazz
GoGo PenguinEverything Is Going To Be OKJazz
Lonnie Liston SmithJazz Is Dead #17Jazz
Quincy Jones & His OrchestraLive 1961Jazz
Juan PastorCachitoLatin Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC