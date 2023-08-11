© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick Aug 14, 2023

Published August 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT

Mitch Woods / Friends Along the Way / Club 88:
With guests like Taj Mahal, Van Morrison, Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop, John Lee Hooker, Marcia Ball, Ruthie Foster, Maria Muldaur, James Cotton and MORE...It is pretty evident that Mitch Woods has the Best of Friends and he shares their voices, instruments and talents on the Expanded Deluxe Double CD that should have something for everyone...

