Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Nov 6, 2023

Published November 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
PretendersRelentlessRock
Van MorrisonAccentuate The PositiveRock
Mountain GoatsJenny From ThebesRock
Juliana HatfieldSings ELORock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock+
*Black PumasChronicles Of A DiamondSoul +
Sylvia TysonAt The End Of The DayFolk
Stoll VaughanDream In ColorFolk Rock
Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' BoysThe Long & Lonesome Let GoBluegrass
Ron GallonGrand CompanyJazz
LT The MonkUptown InternHip Hop
Daniel KnaggsTwo treamsClassical

*Sugar's Pick
MUSIC