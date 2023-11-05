Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Nov 6, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Pretenders
|Relentless
|Rock
|Van Morrison
|Accentuate The Positive
|Rock
|Mountain Goats
|Jenny From Thebes
|Rock
|Juliana Hatfield
|Sings ELO
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|*Black Pumas
|Chronicles Of A Diamond
|Soul +
|Sylvia Tyson
|At The End Of The Day
|Folk
|Stoll Vaughan
|Dream In Color
|Folk Rock
|Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys
|The Long & Lonesome Let Go
|Bluegrass
|Ron Gallon
|Grand Company
|Jazz
|LT The Monk
|Uptown Intern
|Hip Hop
|Daniel Knaggs
|Two treams
|Classical
*Sugar's Pick