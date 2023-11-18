Sugar's Pick Nov 20, 2023

Cat Power / Sings Dylan - The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert / Domino:

Chan Marshall AKA Cat Power has released her 4th full length album of covers...This one; a truly ambitious endeavor with a live song-by-song interpretation of the infamous Dylan concert in 1966 in which he "went electric..." 15 tracks and each one a new rendition of the original... Wondrous then and wondrous now...