New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick Nov 20, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published November 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST

Cat Power / Sings Dylan - The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert / Domino:
Chan Marshall AKA Cat Power has released her 4th full length album of covers...This one; a truly ambitious endeavor with a live song-by-song interpretation of the infamous Dylan concert in 1966 in which he "went electric..." 15 tracks and each one a new rendition of the original... Wondrous then and wondrous now...
