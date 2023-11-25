Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick Nov 27, 2023
The Bamboos / This Is How You Do It / BMG:
The multi member band from Australia formed in 2000 and has had a sensational career with their own unique brand of R&B/Soul/Funk that features an incredible line up of musicians, vocalists and material... Inspired by the Meters, James Brown and Deep Funk DJs, they expand the genres and cross the lines and bring a refreshing twist to the dance floor...