Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Jan 15, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Noah Becker
|Mode For Noah
|Jazz
|Charles Chen
|Charles Play
|Jazz
|Ghost Funk Orchestra
|A Trip To The Moon
|Soul, Funk
|Justin Golden
|Golden Country: Volume 1
|Bluegrass, Country, Blues
|Amos Lee
|Honeysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda Williams
|Folk
|ORGÖNE
|Chimera
|Soul, Funk
|Ulysses Owens Junior
|A New Beat!
|Jazz
|Andy Pratt Trio
|Trio
|Jazz
|Various Artists
|Folk Now: Songs For These Times
|Folk
SINGLES Jan 15, 2024
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)- Rock
Brit Taylor - Saint Anthony (Radio Edit) - Bluegrass
Brothers Brown - Nowhere Left To Go (Feat. Bobby Rush) - Blues
Faye Webster - Lego Ring - Rock
Future Islands - Say Goodbye - Rock
Helado Negro - Best For You And Me - Rock
Jamie xx - It's So Good - Electronic
Jesse Lynn Madera - Austin (Radio Edit) - Country
JJ Grey & Mofro - Wonderland - Rock
Kitchen Dwellers - Pendulum - Bluegrass
Mama Zu - Lip - Rock
Matthew Logan Vasquez - Blue Eyes - Rock
Pete Yorn - Someday, Someday - Rock
Rainbow Girls - City Slickers - Rock
Ride - Peace Sign - Rock
The Steel Wheels - Her - Rock
Stephen Sanchez - High - Rock
Suki Waterhouse - OMG - Rock