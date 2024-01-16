© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Jan 15, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 16, 2024 at 9:54 AM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Noah BeckerMode For NoahJazz
Charles ChenCharles PlayJazz
Ghost Funk OrchestraA Trip To The MoonSoul, Funk
Justin GoldenGolden Country: Volume 1Bluegrass, Country, Blues
Amos LeeHoneysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda WilliamsFolk
ORGÖNEChimeraSoul, Funk
Ulysses Owens JuniorA New Beat!Jazz
Andy Pratt TrioTrioJazz
Various ArtistsFolk Now: Songs For These TimesFolk

SINGLES Jan 15, 2024
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)- Rock
Brit Taylor - Saint Anthony (Radio Edit) - Bluegrass
Brothers Brown - Nowhere Left To Go (Feat. Bobby Rush) - Blues
Faye Webster - Lego Ring - Rock
Future Islands - Say Goodbye - Rock
Helado Negro - Best For You And Me - Rock
Jamie xx - It's So Good - Electronic
Jesse Lynn Madera - Austin (Radio Edit) - Country
JJ Grey & Mofro - Wonderland - Rock
Kitchen Dwellers - Pendulum - Bluegrass
Mama Zu - Lip - Rock
Matthew Logan Vasquez - Blue Eyes - Rock
Pete Yorn - Someday, Someday - Rock
Rainbow Girls - City Slickers - Rock
Ride - Peace Sign - Rock
The Steel Wheels - Her - Rock
Stephen Sanchez - High - Rock
Suki Waterhouse - OMG - Rock
Andrea Castillo
Andrea ("Dre") Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. She is originally from the West Coast but found herself captivated by the Western Slope of the Colorado Rockies in 2016. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea works in both the Underwriting and Events Department for KVNF. She also enjoys being a KVNF DJ in her spare time. You can catch her on the airwaves playing a variety of music ranging from Vapor-Soul to Psychedelic Indietronica.
