New Releases Jan 15, 2024

ARTIST TITLE GENRE Noah Becker Mode For Noah Jazz Charles Chen Charles Play Jazz Ghost Funk Orchestra A Trip To The Moon Soul, Funk Justin Golden Golden Country: Volume 1 Bluegrass, Country, Blues Amos Lee Honeysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda Williams Folk ORGÖNE Chimera Soul, Funk Ulysses Owens Junior A New Beat! Jazz Andy Pratt Trio Trio Jazz Various Artists Folk Now: Songs For These Times Folk

SINGLES Jan 15, 2024

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)- Rock

Brit Taylor - Saint Anthony (Radio Edit) - Bluegrass

Brothers Brown - Nowhere Left To Go (Feat. Bobby Rush) - Blues

Faye Webster - Lego Ring - Rock

Future Islands - Say Goodbye - Rock

Helado Negro - Best For You And Me - Rock

Jamie xx - It's So Good - Electronic

Jesse Lynn Madera - Austin (Radio Edit) - Country

JJ Grey & Mofro - Wonderland - Rock

Kitchen Dwellers - Pendulum - Bluegrass

Mama Zu - Lip - Rock

Matthew Logan Vasquez - Blue Eyes - Rock

Pete Yorn - Someday, Someday - Rock

Rainbow Girls - City Slickers - Rock

Ride - Peace Sign - Rock

The Steel Wheels - Her - Rock

Stephen Sanchez - High - Rock

Suki Waterhouse - OMG - Rock