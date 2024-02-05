Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 5, 2024
Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Keyon Harrold's Foreverland blends genres, from jazz to soul to hip-hop. The album was inspired by personal challenges and losses, featuring masterful trumpet storytelling. His compositional narratives of longing and ache are transformed into melodies of hope and faith.
Stream Foreverland here.