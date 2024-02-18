Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 19, 2024

Jordan Mackampa - WELCOME HOME, KID!

Jordan Mackampa's "WELCOME HOME, KID!" is a personal journey exploring queerness, blackness, and healing through a blend of Congolese rhythms and tales from the Midlands. The album delves into identity complexities, with topics like toxic heartbreak and imposter syndrome. This album is described as an ode to 'Black Boy Joy,' and serves as a powerful reminder of music's healing potential and the importance of sharing one's truth.

