© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 19, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 18, 2024 at 2:27 PM MST

Jordan Mackampa - WELCOME HOME, KID!

Jordan Mackampa's "WELCOME HOME, KID!" is a personal journey exploring queerness, blackness, and healing through a blend of Congolese rhythms and tales from the Midlands. The album delves into identity complexities, with topics like toxic heartbreak and imposter syndrome. This album is described as an ode to 'Black Boy Joy,' and serves as a powerful reminder of music's healing potential and the importance of sharing one's truth.

Stream "WELCOME HOME, KID!" here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
See stories by Andrea Castillo