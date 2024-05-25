Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - May 24, 2024
La Luz - News of the Universe
La Luz’s newest album, News of the Universe, is a dark, science fiction-inspired exploration of human emotions in an uncertain world. The band blends apocalyptic themes with urgent riffs and haunting vocals, capturing the tension and pleasure of challenging times. Tracks like “Strange World” reflect feelings of entrapment and resilience, blending warmth with a sense of impending doom. This thoughtful and evocative record showcases La Luz’s unique sound and their embrace of change and complexity.