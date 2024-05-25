© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - May 24, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 25, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT

La Luz - News of the Universe

La Luz’s newest album, News of the Universe, is a dark, science fiction-inspired exploration of human emotions in an uncertain world. The band blends apocalyptic themes with urgent riffs and haunting vocals, capturing the tension and pleasure of challenging times. Tracks like “Strange World” reflect feelings of entrapment and resilience, blending warmth with a sense of impending doom. This thoughtful and evocative record showcases La Luz’s unique sound and their embrace of change and complexity.

Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
