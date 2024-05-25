KVNF's Pick - May 24, 2024

La Luz - News of the Universe

La Luz’s newest album, News of the Universe, is a dark, science fiction-inspired exploration of human emotions in an uncertain world. The band blends apocalyptic themes with urgent riffs and haunting vocals, capturing the tension and pleasure of challenging times. Tracks like “Strange World” reflect feelings of entrapment and resilience, blending warmth with a sense of impending doom. This thoughtful and evocative record showcases La Luz’s unique sound and their embrace of change and complexity.

