KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - September 9, 2024

Published September 10, 2024 at 6:53 PM MDT

The Heavy Heavy
"One of a Kind"
ATO Records
Genres: Rock, Blues, Chamber Folk

The Heavy Heavy’s debut album, One Of A Kind, take listeners back on a nostalgic journey through '60s blues and folk rock. The album blends contemporary flair with vintage vibes, making it impossible not to get swept up in their sound.

Stream "One of a Kind" here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
