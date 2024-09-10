KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick - September 9, 2024
The Heavy Heavy
"One of a Kind"
ATO Records
Genres: Rock, Blues, Chamber Folk
The Heavy Heavy’s debut album, One Of A Kind, take listeners back on a nostalgic journey through '60s blues and folk rock. The album blends contemporary flair with vintage vibes, making it impossible not to get swept up in their sound.
Stream "One of a Kind" here.