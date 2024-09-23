Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month - KVNF's Pick: September 23, 2024

Manu Chao

"Viva Tu"

Because Music

Genres: Latin, World, Alternative, Folk

"Viva Tu" highlights Manu Chao's vibrant return after seventeen years. The album explores themes of community, social justice and joy through a mix of flamenco, cumbia, and reggae influences. This album is great for those seeking mellow, international grooves with some American Roots flavor.

Stream Viva Tu here.