KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month - KVNF's Pick: September 23, 2024
Manu Chao
"Viva Tu"
Because Music
Genres: Latin, World, Alternative, Folk
"Viva Tu" highlights Manu Chao's vibrant return after seventeen years. The album explores themes of community, social justice and joy through a mix of flamenco, cumbia, and reggae influences. This album is great for those seeking mellow, international grooves with some American Roots flavor.
Stream Viva Tu here.