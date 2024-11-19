© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:20 PM MST

KVNF’s Pick: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
Gold In Your Pocket
Free Dirt Records
Genre: Country, Classic, Roots, Swing, Americana

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms bring country music to life through their new release Gold In Your Pocket. Each track blends traditional country swing with American roots music creating a warm listening experience even in its more reflective moments. This album is perfect for listeners seeking a country album that feels timeless, uplifting and authentic.

Stream Gold In Your Pocket here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
