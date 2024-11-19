KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
Gold In Your Pocket
Free Dirt Records
Genre: Country, Classic, Roots, Swing, Americana
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms bring country music to life through their new release Gold In Your Pocket. Each track blends traditional country swing with American roots music creating a warm listening experience even in its more reflective moments. This album is perfect for listeners seeking a country album that feels timeless, uplifting and authentic.
Stream Gold In Your Pocket here.