KVNF’s Pick: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms

Gold In Your Pocket

Free Dirt Records

Genre: Country, Classic, Roots, Swing, Americana

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms bring country music to life through their new release Gold In Your Pocket. Each track blends traditional country swing with American roots music creating a warm listening experience even in its more reflective moments. This album is perfect for listeners seeking a country album that feels timeless, uplifting and authentic.