Vote for KVNF's Best of 2024

Help us put together KVNF’s Best of 2024 - a list of YOUR favorite albums released this year.

Voting is open now through December 18th, 2024 at 5 PM MST. Then tune in Monday, December 30th with DJ Dre during “Off the Wall” as we showcase your picks on-air!

We’ve collected albums that KVNF DJs have been spinning all year long. Click here to vote for your favorite albums of 2024.