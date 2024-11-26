KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
Vote for KVNF's Best of 2024
Help us put together KVNF’s Best of 2024 - a list of YOUR favorite albums released this year.
Voting is open now through December 18th, 2024 at 5 PM MST. Then tune in Monday, December 30th with DJ Dre during “Off the Wall” as we showcase your picks on-air!
We’ve collected albums that KVNF DJs have been spinning all year long. Click here to vote for your favorite albums of 2024.