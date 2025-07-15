© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local/Regional Wildfire Information and links to social media updates can be found here.
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Kelsey Waldon

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:29 PM MDT

Kelsey Waldon
Every Ghost
(Oh Boy Records)

Kelsey Waldon's Every Ghost is a deeply personal reflection of identity and healing. The album blends classic Country with modern Americana, confronting themes of addiction, generational trauma and grief. Listeners will feel drawn to Waldon's sincere storytelling and find themselves uplifted by her resilience and rooted Americana spirit.

Stream Every Ghost here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
