KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Kelsey Waldon
Kelsey Waldon
Every Ghost
(Oh Boy Records)
Kelsey Waldon's Every Ghost is a deeply personal reflection of identity and healing. The album blends classic Country with modern Americana, confronting themes of addiction, generational trauma and grief. Listeners will feel drawn to Waldon's sincere storytelling and find themselves uplifted by her resilience and rooted Americana spirit.
Stream Every Ghost here.