Local/Regional Wildfire Information and links to social media updates can be found here.
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: July 14, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Nilüfer YanyaDancing ShoesAlternative/IndieNinja Tune
Phoebe RingsAseuraiAlternative/IndieCarpark
The Bones Of JR JonesRadio WavesAmericanaTone Tree
Robert RandolphPreacher KidsBluesSun
49th & MainHappy TearsElectronicCounter Records
Barry Can’t SwimLonerElectronicNinja Tune
Cerrone & Christine and the QueensCatching feelingsElectronicMalligator Préférence
Eric HiltonMidnight RagasElectronicMontserrat House
ShouseCollective EctasyElectronicHell Beach / Onelove Recordings
TDJTDJElectronicCollection Disques Durs
Jess KerberFrom Way Down HereFolkQMGEB2510801
Little MazarnMustang IslandFolkQMB622506211
Potatohead People & Slippery ElmEmerald TabletHip-Hop/RapMystery Box
Dom Salvador, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed MuhammadDom Salvador JID024JazzJazz Is Dead
Juan WautersMVD LUVLatinCaptured Tracks
LordeVirginPopUniversal Music New Zealand
Dropkick MurphysFor the PeoplePunkPlay It Again Sam
ObongjayarParadise NowSoul/R&BSeptember Recordings
The SlackersDub ClassicsReggaePirates Press
BC CamplightA Sober ConversationRockBella Union
Born RuffiansBeauty’s PrideRockYep Roc Records
DorioSuper Love 3RockUSA2B2512303
Frankie CosmosDifferent TalkingRockSub Pop Records
Graham HuntTimeless World ForeverRockRun for Cover
Moon By MoonIt's So Nice In Here, Don't You Think So?RockGardenhead
Night SchoolFor KeepsRockr==graveface
Preston WoolseybubbaRockPreston Woolsey
This House is CreakingI Want to Feel at Home HereRockQZTAU2511871
Wet LegmoisturizerRockDomino Recording Ltd.
Durand Jones & The IndicationsFlowersSoulDead Oceans
VinsonRhythmic PoolSoul/R&BWichita
M83A Necessary EscapeSoundtrackGB5SH2400009
KokorokoTuff Times Never LastWorldBrownswood
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Caroline PolachekOn the BeachAlternative/IndiePerpetual Novice
Patty GriffinBack at the StartAmericanaPGM / Thirty Tigers
Charley CrockettCrucified SonCountryLone Star Rider
Lukas NelsonBorn Runnin' Outta TimeCountrySony Music
MUNNYCATdittoElectronicMUNNYCAT
SoulwaxRun Free (Radio Edit)ElectronicSoulwax / Because Music
Bob Marley & The Wailers, LP GiobbiCould You Be Loved (with LP Giobbi)ElectronicIsland / UMg
WevalFREEElectronicTechnicolour
John GlacierFly With MeHip-Hop/RapYoung
NellyCountry GrammarHip-Hop/RapBMG Direct
Kassa OverallRebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)JazzWarp
Manu ChaoSolamenteLatinRadio Memba / Because Music
Slightly StoopidStep Into the SunReggaeStoopid Records
CaampMistakesRockMom+Pop
Cass McCombsPeaceRockDomino Recording
Counting CrowsWith Love, From A–ZRockBMG
The ElovatersSunburnRockBelly Full
GeeseTaxesRockPartisan / Play It Again Sam
Hot ChipDevotionRockDomino Recording Ltd.
Luke Roberts & Kurt Vileclassic loveRockVerve
Neko CaseWreckRockAnti‐
Sons Of SevillaButterflyRockUbiquity Records)
SupertrampDreamer (2025 Remaster)RockA&M Records
SupertrampEasy Does It (2025 Remaster)RockA&M Records
TeetheHoly WaterRockWinspear
Mt. JoyLucyRockFutures Music Group
Jon BatisteBIG MONEYSoulVerve
CochemeaAncestro FuturosWorldDaptone
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
