New Releases: July 14, 2025 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo Published July 15, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT DIGITAL ALBUMSARTISTTITLEGENRELABELNilüfer YanyaDancing ShoesAlternative/IndieNinja TunePhoebe RingsAseuraiAlternative/IndieCarparkThe Bones Of JR JonesRadio WavesAmericanaTone TreeRobert RandolphPreacher KidsBluesSun49th & MainHappy TearsElectronicCounter RecordsBarry Can't SwimLonerElectronicNinja TuneCerrone & Christine and the QueensCatching feelingsElectronicMalligator PréférenceEric HiltonMidnight RagasElectronicMontserrat HouseShouseCollective EctasyElectronicHell Beach / Onelove RecordingsTDJTDJElectronicCollection Disques DursJess KerberFrom Way Down HereFolkQMGEB2510801Little MazarnMustang IslandFolkQMB622506211Potatohead People & Slippery ElmEmerald TabletHip-Hop/RapMystery BoxDom Salvador, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed MuhammadDom Salvador JID024JazzJazz Is DeadJuan WautersMVD LUVLatinCaptured TracksLordeVirginPopUniversal Music New ZealandDropkick MurphysFor the PeoplePunkPlay It Again SamObongjayarParadise NowSoul/R&BSeptember RecordingsThe SlackersDub ClassicsReggaePirates PressBC CamplightA Sober ConversationRockBella UnionBorn RuffiansBeauty's PrideRockYep Roc RecordsDorioSuper Love 3RockUSA2B2512303Frankie CosmosDifferent TalkingRockSub Pop RecordsGraham HuntTimeless World ForeverRockRun for CoverMoon By MoonIt's So Nice In Here, Don't You Think So?RockGardenheadNight SchoolFor KeepsRockr==gravefacePreston WoolseybubbaRockPreston WoolseyThis House is CreakingI Want to Feel at Home HereRockQZTAU2511871Wet LegmoisturizerRockDomino Recording Ltd.Durand Jones & The IndicationsFlowersSoulDead OceansVinsonRhythmic PoolSoul/R&BWichitaM83A Necessary EscapeSoundtrackGB5SH2400009KokorokoTuff Times Never LastWorldBrownswoodDIGITAL SINGLESARTISTTITLEGENRELABELCaroline PolachekOn the BeachAlternative/IndiePerpetual NovicePatty GriffinBack at the StartAmericanaPGM / Thirty TigersCharley CrockettCrucified SonCountryLone Star RiderLukas NelsonBorn Runnin' Outta TimeCountrySony MusicMUNNYCATdittoElectronicMUNNYCATSoulwaxRun Free (Radio Edit)ElectronicSoulwax / Because MusicBob Marley & The Wailers, LP GiobbiCould You Be Loved (with LP Giobbi)ElectronicIsland / UMgWevalFREEElectronicTechnicolourJohn GlacierFly With MeHip-Hop/RapYoungNellyCountry GrammarHip-Hop/RapBMG DirectKassa OverallRebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)JazzWarpManu ChaoSolamenteLatinRadio Memba / Because MusicSlightly StoopidStep Into the SunReggaeStoopid RecordsCaampMistakesRockMom+PopCass McCombsPeaceRockDomino RecordingCounting CrowsWith Love, From A–ZRockBMGThe ElovatersSunburnRockBelly FullGeeseTaxesRockPartisan / Play It Again SamHot ChipDevotionRockDomino Recording Ltd.Luke Roberts & Kurt Vileclassic loveRockVerveNeko CaseWreckRockAnti‐Sons Of SevillaButterflyRockUbiquity Records)SupertrampDreamer (2025 Remaster)RockA&M RecordsSupertrampEasy Does It (2025 Remaster)RockA&M RecordsTeetheHoly WaterRockWinspearMt. JoyLucyRockFutures Music GroupJon BatisteBIG MONEYSoulVerveCochemeaAncestro FuturosWorldDaptone