© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Jon Batiste

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT

Jon Batiste
Big Money

(Verve)

Genres: Folk, Blues, Gospel, Soul, Jazz, Americana

Jon Batiste’s Big Money is a stripped down collection of music weaving together Blues, Gospel, Soul and Folk to reflect a true Americana sound that feels both fresh and rooted in tradition. The album was recorded mostly live in single takes, creating a listening experience that feels raw and simple yet profound and deeply personal.

Stream Big Money HERE.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo