KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste
Big Money
(Verve)
Genres: Folk, Blues, Gospel, Soul, Jazz, Americana
Jon Batiste’s Big Money is a stripped down collection of music weaving together Blues, Gospel, Soul and Folk to reflect a true Americana sound that feels both fresh and rooted in tradition. The album was recorded mostly live in single takes, creating a listening experience that feels raw and simple yet profound and deeply personal.
Stream Big Money HERE.