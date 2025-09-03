KVNF's Top Spin: Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste

Big Money

(Verve)

Genres: Folk, Blues, Gospel, Soul, Jazz, Americana

Jon Batiste’s Big Money is a stripped down collection of music weaving together Blues, Gospel, Soul and Folk to reflect a true Americana sound that feels both fresh and rooted in tradition. The album was recorded mostly live in single takes, creating a listening experience that feels raw and simple yet profound and deeply personal.

Stream Big Money HERE.