New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: September 3, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:29 PM MDT

Physical CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Carolyn WonderlandTruth IsBlues, RockAlligator
David Starrmust be BLUEBlues, RockQuarto Valley
Joe BonamassaBreakthroughBlues, RockJ&R Adventures
Samantha FishPaper DollBlues, RockRounder
The BoneshakersLive To Be ThisBlues, RockGulf Coast
Joanne Shaw TaylorBlack & GoldBlues, Rock, Contemporary BluesJourneyman
Taj Mahal, Keb MoRoom on the PorchBlues, Roots, AmericanaConcord
D.K. HarrellTalkin' HeavyBlues, SoulAlligator
Jesse DanielSon of the San LorenzoCountryLightning Rod / Thirty Tigers
Kelsey WaldonEvery GhostCountryOh Boy
Blue CactusBelieverCountry, AmericanaSleepy Cat
The ShootoutsSwitchbackCountry, Americana, Rock, BluegrassTransoceanic
Turnpike TroubadoursThe Price of AdmissionCountry, Americana, Roots RockBossier City / Thirty Tigers
VandoliersLife Behind BarsCountry, Rock, AmericanaBreak Maiden / Thirty Tigers
S.G. GoodmanPlating By the SignsFolk, Alternative, IndieSlough Water / Thirty Tigers
Alan Sparhawk,Trampled By TurtlesAlan Sparhawk withTrampled By TurtlesFolk, Alternative, Indie, Progressive Bluegrass, AmericanaSub Pop
Leslie JordanThe AgonistFolk, AmericanaLeslie Jordan
WatchhouseRitualsFolk, AmericanaTiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers
I'm With HerWild and Clear and BlueFolk, Americana, Bluegrass, Contemporary Folk, Prog BluegrassRounder
Cassie and MaggieGold and CoalFolk, Celtic, Traditional Folk, WorldCassie and Maggie
Minor GoldWay to the SunFolk, Rock, AmericanaMinor Gold
Mary Chapin CarpenterPersonal HistoryFolk, Singer/SongwriterLambent Light / Thirty Tigers
Willi CarlisleWinged VictoryFolk, Traditional Folk, Celtic Folk, AmericanaSignature Sounds
Count Basie Orchestra, Deborah SilverBasie Rocks!JazzGreen Hill
Bela FleckBEATrioJazz, Bluegrass, Folk, World, LatinBela Fleck / Thirty Tigers
Tropa MagicaPara Bailar y TripiarLatin, Psych Rock, CumbiaTropivision
Adrian QuesadaBoleros Psicodelicos IILatin, Psychedelic, Soul, Latin SoulATO
PachymanAnother PlaceReggae, Dub, Post DubATO
Robert Jon & The WreckHeartbreaks & Last GoodbyesRockJourneyman
Lael NealeAltogether StrangerRock, Alternative/Indie, Lo-Fi Pop, Neo-PsychedeliaSub Pop
Cardinal BlackMidnight at the ValenciaRock, Blues, Soul, GospelJump In / Thirty Tigers
Grace PotterMedicineRock, Blues, Soul, RootsHollywood
Esther RoseWantRock, Folk, Country, Indie, ShoegazeNew West
UwadeFlorilegiumRock, Indie Folk, Indie Pop, Soul, Dream FolkThirty Tigers
The Bug ClubVery Human FeaturesRock, Indie Rock, Garage Rock, Lo_FiSub Pop
WishyParadise / Planet PopstarRock, Indie, Shoegaze, Dream PopWinspear
Frankie CosmosDifferent TalkingRock, Indie, Twee PopSub Pop
Grateful DeadThe Music Never StoppedRock, Jam BandRhino
Sarah Eller, David SniderSarah Eller & David SniderRock, Jazz, BluesDavid Snider
SantanaSentientRock, LatinStarfaith
Little FeatStrike Up the BandRock, Southern, Roots, Blues, FunkHot Tomato Productions
Leroi Conroya tiger's taleSoul, Funk, R&B, Jazz, CinematicColemine
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Amy MillanI went to find youAlternative/IndieHoneybeemoney Inc.
Ethel CainWilloughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love YouAlternative/IndieDaughters of Cain Records
GordiLike PlasticineAlternative/IndieMushroom Music
Indigo De SouzaPrecipiceAlternative/IndieLoma Vista Recordings
Nilüfer YanyaDancing ShoesAlternative/IndieNinja Tune
Patrick WatsonUh OhAlternative/IndieSecret City
QuadecaVanisher, Horizon ScraperAlternative/IndieX8 Music
SE SO NEONNew RomanticAlternative/IndieAWAL Recordings
TennisFace Down in the GardenAlternative/IndieMutually Detrimental
Van LupoDevices For Profit Or EscapeAlternative/IndieRaw Tapes
James McMurtryThe Black Dog and the Wandering BoyAmericanaNew West Records
Kristina MurrayLittle BlueAmericanaNormaltown
Tyler ChildersSnipe HunterAmericanaHickman Holler Records
Cole Quest and The City PickersHomegrownBluegrassJalopy
Koko TaylorCrown JewelsBluesAlligator
Avi Avital, Between WorldsSong of the BirdsClassicalDeutsche Grammophon
49 WinchesterLeavin' This HollerCountryNew West
Charley CrockettDollar A Day (Clean)CountryLone Star Rider
Cody JinksIn My BloodCountryLate August Records
Grayson JenkinsCountry ParablesCountryGrayson Jenkins
Hayes CarllWe're Only HumanCountryHwy 87 / Thirty Tigers
Mose WilsonThat's LoveCountryMose Wilson
Tami NeilsonNeon CowgirlCountryOutside Music
The Wood BrothersPuff of SmokeCountryHoney Jar Records
CannonsShadows (Midnight Edition)ElectronicColumbia
Go YamaRumiElectronicSanzuwu Group
Jesse Mac CormackJOYElectronicSecret City
MydAll That Glitters Is Not GoldElectronicEd Banger Records
Sofia KourtesisVolverElectronicNinja Tune
yeuleEvangelic Girl Is a GunElectronicNinja Tune
James BarrsHow Sweetly I Sleep Here AloneExperimentalJames Barrs
Jamie LidellPlaces of UnknowingExperimentalTODO
Ada Leawhen i paint my masterpieceFolkSaddle Creek Records
CaampCopper Changes ColorFolkMom+Pop
Crowe BoysMade to WanderFolkEMI Records Nashville
Folk Bitch TrioNow Would Be a Good TimeFolkJagjaguwar
Natalie BergmanMy Home Is Not In This WorldFolkThird Man Records
Sly & the Family StoneThe First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967FunkHigh Moon
Big FreediaPressing OnwardGospelQueen Diva Music
Tyler, The CreatorDON’T TAP THE GLASSHip-Hop/RapColumbia
CALIBRO35ExplorationJazzRecord Kicks
WheelUPInner LightJazzTru Thoughts
Eddie PalmieriThe Sun of Latin MusicLatinFania
MireyaGuerreraLatinMireya Ramos
Alina Bzhezhinska & TulshiWhispers of RainNew AgeTru Thoughts
PachymanAnother PlaceReggaeATO
AnamanaguchiAnywayRockPolyvinyl
Animals In ExileAnimals In ExileRockRedding Bacon
CliffordGolden CaravanRockSipsman
Devon AllmanThe Blues SummitRockRuf
Forth WanderersThe Longer This Goes OnRockSub Pop Records
Frankie and the Witch FingersTrash ClassicRockGreenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society
GooseChain Yer DragonRockNo Coincidence Records
HAIMI quitRockColumbia
Jack Van CleafJVCRockDualtone
Lord HuronThe Cosmic Selector Vol. 1RockMercury Records
Marty Stuart And His Fabulous SuperlativesSpace JunkRockSnakefarm Records (2)
MelvinsThunderballRockIpecac Recordings
Night MovesDouble LifeRockDomino Recording Ltd.
Paul WellerFind El DoradoRockSolid Bond Productions Ltd.
RadioheadHail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)RockXL Recordings
RIO COSTAUnicornRockVerdigris
SparksMAD!RockTransgressive Records
TeetheMagic of the SaleRockWinspear
The WarlocksThe Manic Excessive Sounds OfRockCleopatra Records
Wet KissThus Spoke the Broken ChanteuseRockDinosaur City Records
WomboDanger in FivesRockFire Talk
Bret McKenzieFreak Out CitySinger/SongwriterSub Pop Records
CamAll Things LightSinger/SongwriterRCA
Jade BirdWho Wants to Talk About Love?Singer/SongwriterGlassnote
Leroi ConroyA Tiger's TaleSoulColemine
DijonBabySoul/R&BWarner Records
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Alison ClancyThe ValleyAlternative/IndieIndependent Project
Blood OrangeSomewhere in BetweenAlternative/IndieDomino Recording Ltd.
Danger Mouse & MorMorWonderAlternative/Indie30th Century
LEISUREDominoesAlternative/IndieNettwerk Music Group Inc.
Public Service BroadcastingThe South AtlanticAlternative/IndieSO Recordings
POLIÇADreams GoAlternative/IndiePOLIÇA
Blood OrangeMind Loaded (feat. Caroline Polachek, Lorde & Mustafa)Alternative/IndieDomino Recording Ltd.
Handmade MomentsEye In the SkyAmericanaHandmade Moments
Handmade MomentsPhone DownAmericanaHandmade Moments
Jason IsbellShould I Go MissingAmericanaSouth Eastern / Thirty Tigers
Del RoscoeA Few More MilesAmericanaWaydrift
The PleasuresWhere The Money GoesAmericanaThe Pleasures
West Texas ExilesDivisionAmericanaFloating Mesa
The Brothers ComatoseGolden GrassBluegrassSwamp Jam
Brennen LeighDumpster DivingCountrySignature Sounds
MarfaDaisyCountryAscene Music / Big Machine
Big WildToo Loud (feat. Phantogram)ElectronicJackson Stell / Giant Music
Big WildUniverseElectronicJackson Stell / Giant Music
CAPYACI Won't Ever Leave You BehindElectronicNettwerk
CAPYACU Know YElectronicNettwerk
DisclosureNO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [MC Mix]ElectronicApollo / UMG
DisclosureNO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak)ElectronicApollo / UMG
DisclosureNO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [Extended Mix]ElectronicApollo / UMG
DisclosureNO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [Instrumental] [Extended Mix]ElectronicApollo / UMG
DisclosureNO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [Instrumental]ElectronicApollo / UMG
CamelPhatCola (ARTBAT Remix) [Defected]ElectronicDefected Records
CamelPhatCola (ARTBAT Extendid Remix) [Defected]ElectronicDefected Records
DJ TennisPlaya Paradiso (Original Edit)ElectronicLife and Death
Flight FacilitiesRunElectronicFuture Classic
FlumeEasy Goodbye (feat. Emma Louise)ElectronicFlume
FlumeShine, Glow, Glisten (feat. Emma Louise)ElectronicFlume
Jorja SmithWith YouElectronicFAMM
Kraak & SmaakNothing Is Forever (feat. PWNT)ElectronicBoogie Angst
Magic City HippiesLittle Bit of Love (feat. Antwaun Stanley, Jules Grant) [Jules Grant Remix]ElectronicMagic City Hippies
ParcelsYougotmefeelingElectronicBecause Music
Sofia KourtesisCorazónElectronicNinja Tune
Sofia KourtesisNitzan and AminaaElectronicNinja Tune
ShubVictorious (feat. Tia Wood)ElectronicShub Music
Twin ShadowDominoesElectronicDom Recs
Ya TseenTaste on My LipsElectronicSub Pop Records
Anna TivelWhite GooseFolkFluff & Gravy
Bruce SudanoWatching Darkness Fall FolkPurple Heart Recording Co.
Daniel RodriguezBrother JohnFolkBMG
Dean JohnsonBefore You Hit the GroundFolkSaddle Creek Records
Fruit BatsCreature From the WildFolkMerge
Great Lake SwimmersOne More Dance Around the SunFolkPheromone Recordings
Jade BirdSave Your TearsFolkGlassnote
Jeffrey MartinEdge of LostFolkFluff & Gravy
Madi DiazFeel Something (Clean)FolkAnti
Rhett MillerCome As You Are (feat. Evan Felker)FolkATO
Al NicolYou & Me (feat. Erin Rae)FolkAlex Nicol
Phenomenal Handclap BandWe Are Worlds AwayFunkNublu
Phenomenal Handclap BandWe Are Worlds Away (Radio Edit)FunkNublu
Phenomenal Handclap BandWe Are Worlds Away (Instrumental)FunkNublu
4-IZEBinary Code (Clean) 5-20-25Hip-Hop/Rap4-IZE
4-IZEBinary Code (Instrumental) 5-2Hip-Hop/Rap4-IZE
Kid CudiGraveHip-Hop/RapWicked Awesome Records
Brian JacksonThe Revolution Will Not Be Televised (feat. Black Thought)JazzBBE
MeklitTizita (feat. Brandee Younger)JazzSix Degrees Records
Paloma CheskySummertimeJazzThe Audiophile Society
Silvana EstradaDimeLatinGlassnote
Hermanos GutiérrezElegantly Wasted (feat. Leon Bridges)LatinConcord
CHA WAMusic Is My MedicineNew OrleansUPT Music
Nicky MacKenzieI Should GoPopBlue Heron
Purity RingPlace Of My OwnPopThe Fellowship
spill tabAthlete (Clean)PopBecause Music
Bikini TrillCool RiffRockIneffable Records
Bikini TrillLevitateRockIneffable Records
Jeff TweedyEnoughRockdBpm
The Last Dinner PartyThis Is the Killer Speaking (Clean)RockUMG
Mac DeMarcoHolyRockMac’s Record Label
MuseUnravelling (Ghost Town version)RockWarner Records
Neil Young with The Santa Monica FlyersHuman Highway (Live)RockUnknown Publisher
Robert PlantEverybody’s Song (Radio Edit)RockNonesuch
Tame ImpalaEnd of SummerRockColumbia
Umphrey's McGeeOut of Focus (Little Kids) [Radio Edit]RockNothing Too Fancy
SublimeEnsenada (Clean)RockSublim
John PrineHey Ah Nothin'RockOh Boy
T. Hardy MorrisJuvenile YearsRockNormaltown
Keaton HensonLazy Magician (feat. Julia Steiner)Rock[PIAS]
AJ CroceComplications of LoveSinger/SongwriterSeedling Records
Clover CountyVirginia SlimSinger/SongwriterUndercover Lover / Thirty Tigers
The AltonsLove You Like ThatSoulDaptone Records
Ella EyreSpaceSoulPlay It Again Sam
SNACKTIMEENOUGH.SoulSNACKTIME
St. Paul & The Broken BonesSushi and Coca‐ColaSoulOasis Pizza Records
BegoniaSo High (Clean)Soul/R&BBirthday Cake
Kelly FinniganSay It AgainSoul/R&BColemine
Lady WrayMy Best StepSoul/R&BBig Crown
Sudan ArchivesDEADSoul/R&BStones Throw Records
Sudan ArchivesMY TYPE (Clean)Soul/R&BStones Throw Records
Sudan ArchivesYEA YEA YEA (Clean)Soul/R&BStones Throw Records
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
