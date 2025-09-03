KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
New Releases: September 3, 2025
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:29 PM MDT
|Physical CDs
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Carolyn Wonderland
|Truth Is
|Blues, Rock
|Alligator
|David Starr
|must be BLUE
|Blues, Rock
|Quarto Valley
|Joe Bonamassa
|Breakthrough
|Blues, Rock
|J&R Adventures
|Samantha Fish
|Paper Doll
|Blues, Rock
|Rounder
|The Boneshakers
|Live To Be This
|Blues, Rock
|Gulf Coast
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|Black & Gold
|Blues, Rock, Contemporary Blues
|Journeyman
|Taj Mahal, Keb Mo
|Room on the Porch
|Blues, Roots, Americana
|Concord
|D.K. Harrell
|Talkin' Heavy
|Blues, Soul
|Alligator
|Jesse Daniel
|Son of the San Lorenzo
|Country
|Lightning Rod / Thirty Tigers
|Kelsey Waldon
|Every Ghost
|Country
|Oh Boy
|Blue Cactus
|Believer
|Country, Americana
|Sleepy Cat
|The Shootouts
|Switchback
|Country, Americana, Rock, Bluegrass
|Transoceanic
|Turnpike Troubadours
|The Price of Admission
|Country, Americana, Roots Rock
|Bossier City / Thirty Tigers
|Vandoliers
|Life Behind Bars
|Country, Rock, Americana
|Break Maiden / Thirty Tigers
|S.G. Goodman
|Plating By the Signs
|Folk, Alternative, Indie
|Slough Water / Thirty Tigers
|Alan Sparhawk,Trampled By Turtles
|Alan Sparhawk withTrampled By Turtles
|Folk, Alternative, Indie, Progressive Bluegrass, Americana
|Sub Pop
|Leslie Jordan
|The Agonist
|Folk, Americana
|Leslie Jordan
|Watchhouse
|Rituals
|Folk, Americana
|Tiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers
|I'm With Her
|Wild and Clear and Blue
|Folk, Americana, Bluegrass, Contemporary Folk, Prog Bluegrass
|Rounder
|Cassie and Maggie
|Gold and Coal
|Folk, Celtic, Traditional Folk, World
|Cassie and Maggie
|Minor Gold
|Way to the Sun
|Folk, Rock, Americana
|Minor Gold
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Personal History
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|Lambent Light / Thirty Tigers
|Willi Carlisle
|Winged Victory
|Folk, Traditional Folk, Celtic Folk, Americana
|Signature Sounds
|Count Basie Orchestra, Deborah Silver
|Basie Rocks!
|Jazz
|Green Hill
|Bela Fleck
|BEATrio
|Jazz, Bluegrass, Folk, World, Latin
|Bela Fleck / Thirty Tigers
|Tropa Magica
|Para Bailar y Tripiar
|Latin, Psych Rock, Cumbia
|Tropivision
|Adrian Quesada
|Boleros Psicodelicos II
|Latin, Psychedelic, Soul, Latin Soul
|ATO
|Pachyman
|Another Place
|Reggae, Dub, Post Dub
|ATO
|Robert Jon & The Wreck
|Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes
|Rock
|Journeyman
|Lael Neale
|Altogether Stranger
|Rock, Alternative/Indie, Lo-Fi Pop, Neo-Psychedelia
|Sub Pop
|Cardinal Black
|Midnight at the Valencia
|Rock, Blues, Soul, Gospel
|Jump In / Thirty Tigers
|Grace Potter
|Medicine
|Rock, Blues, Soul, Roots
|Hollywood
|Esther Rose
|Want
|Rock, Folk, Country, Indie, Shoegaze
|New West
|Uwade
|Florilegium
|Rock, Indie Folk, Indie Pop, Soul, Dream Folk
|Thirty Tigers
|The Bug Club
|Very Human Features
|Rock, Indie Rock, Garage Rock, Lo_Fi
|Sub Pop
|Wishy
|Paradise / Planet Popstar
|Rock, Indie, Shoegaze, Dream Pop
|Winspear
|Frankie Cosmos
|Different Talking
|Rock, Indie, Twee Pop
|Sub Pop
|Grateful Dead
|The Music Never Stopped
|Rock, Jam Band
|Rhino
|Sarah Eller, David Snider
|Sarah Eller & David Snider
|Rock, Jazz, Blues
|David Snider
|Santana
|Sentient
|Rock, Latin
|Starfaith
|Little Feat
|Strike Up the Band
|Rock, Southern, Roots, Blues, Funk
|Hot Tomato Productions
|Leroi Conroy
|a tiger's tale
|Soul, Funk, R&B, Jazz, Cinematic
|Colemine
|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Amy Millan
|I went to find you
|Alternative/Indie
|Honeybeemoney Inc.
|Ethel Cain
|Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You
|Alternative/Indie
|Daughters of Cain Records
|Gordi
|Like Plasticine
|Alternative/Indie
|Mushroom Music
|Indigo De Souza
|Precipice
|Alternative/Indie
|Loma Vista Recordings
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Dancing Shoes
|Alternative/Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Patrick Watson
|Uh Oh
|Alternative/Indie
|Secret City
|Quadeca
|Vanisher, Horizon Scraper
|Alternative/Indie
|X8 Music
|SE SO NEON
|New Romantic
|Alternative/Indie
|AWAL Recordings
|Tennis
|Face Down in the Garden
|Alternative/Indie
|Mutually Detrimental
|Van Lupo
|Devices For Profit Or Escape
|Alternative/Indie
|Raw Tapes
|James McMurtry
|The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy
|Americana
|New West Records
|Kristina Murray
|Little Blue
|Americana
|Normaltown
|Tyler Childers
|Snipe Hunter
|Americana
|Hickman Holler Records
|Cole Quest and The City Pickers
|Homegrown
|Bluegrass
|Jalopy
|Koko Taylor
|Crown Jewels
|Blues
|Alligator
|Avi Avital, Between Worlds
|Song of the Birds
|Classical
|Deutsche Grammophon
|49 Winchester
|Leavin' This Holler
|Country
|New West
|Charley Crockett
|Dollar A Day (Clean)
|Country
|Lone Star Rider
|Cody Jinks
|In My Blood
|Country
|Late August Records
|Grayson Jenkins
|Country Parables
|Country
|Grayson Jenkins
|Hayes Carll
|We're Only Human
|Country
|Hwy 87 / Thirty Tigers
|Mose Wilson
|That's Love
|Country
|Mose Wilson
|Tami Neilson
|Neon Cowgirl
|Country
|Outside Music
|The Wood Brothers
|Puff of Smoke
|Country
|Honey Jar Records
|Cannons
|Shadows (Midnight Edition)
|Electronic
|Columbia
|Go Yama
|Rumi
|Electronic
|Sanzuwu Group
|Jesse Mac Cormack
|JOY
|Electronic
|Secret City
|Myd
|All That Glitters Is Not Gold
|Electronic
|Ed Banger Records
|Sofia Kourtesis
|Volver
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|yeule
|Evangelic Girl Is a Gun
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|James Barrs
|How Sweetly I Sleep Here Alone
|Experimental
|James Barrs
|Jamie Lidell
|Places of Unknowing
|Experimental
|TODO
|Ada Lea
|when i paint my masterpiece
|Folk
|Saddle Creek Records
|Caamp
|Copper Changes Color
|Folk
|Mom+Pop
|Crowe Boys
|Made to Wander
|Folk
|EMI Records Nashville
|Folk Bitch Trio
|Now Would Be a Good Time
|Folk
|Jagjaguwar
|Natalie Bergman
|My Home Is Not In This World
|Folk
|Third Man Records
|Sly & the Family Stone
|The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967
|Funk
|High Moon
|Big Freedia
|Pressing Onward
|Gospel
|Queen Diva Music
|Tyler, The Creator
|DON’T TAP THE GLASS
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Columbia
|CALIBRO35
|Exploration
|Jazz
|Record Kicks
|WheelUP
|Inner Light
|Jazz
|Tru Thoughts
|Eddie Palmieri
|The Sun of Latin Music
|Latin
|Fania
|Mireya
|Guerrera
|Latin
|Mireya Ramos
|Alina Bzhezhinska & Tulshi
|Whispers of Rain
|New Age
|Tru Thoughts
|Pachyman
|Another Place
|Reggae
|ATO
|Anamanaguchi
|Anyway
|Rock
|Polyvinyl
|Animals In Exile
|Animals In Exile
|Rock
|Redding Bacon
|Clifford
|Golden Caravan
|Rock
|Sipsman
|Devon Allman
|The Blues Summit
|Rock
|Ruf
|Forth Wanderers
|The Longer This Goes On
|Rock
|Sub Pop Records
|Frankie and the Witch Fingers
|Trash Classic
|Rock
|Greenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society
|Goose
|Chain Yer Dragon
|Rock
|No Coincidence Records
|HAIM
|I quit
|Rock
|Columbia
|Jack Van Cleaf
|JVC
|Rock
|Dualtone
|Lord Huron
|The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1
|Rock
|Mercury Records
|Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
|Space Junk
|Rock
|Snakefarm Records (2)
|Melvins
|Thunderball
|Rock
|Ipecac Recordings
|Night Moves
|Double Life
|Rock
|Domino Recording Ltd.
|Paul Weller
|Find El Dorado
|Rock
|Solid Bond Productions Ltd.
|Radiohead
|Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)
|Rock
|XL Recordings
|RIO COSTA
|Unicorn
|Rock
|Verdigris
|Sparks
|MAD!
|Rock
|Transgressive Records
|Teethe
|Magic of the Sale
|Rock
|Winspear
|The Warlocks
|The Manic Excessive Sounds Of
|Rock
|Cleopatra Records
|Wet Kiss
|Thus Spoke the Broken Chanteuse
|Rock
|Dinosaur City Records
|Wombo
|Danger in Fives
|Rock
|Fire Talk
|Bret McKenzie
|Freak Out City
|Singer/Songwriter
|Sub Pop Records
|Cam
|All Things Light
|Singer/Songwriter
|RCA
|Jade Bird
|Who Wants to Talk About Love?
|Singer/Songwriter
|Glassnote
|Leroi Conroy
|A Tiger's Tale
|Soul
|Colemine
|Dijon
|Baby
|Soul/R&B
|Warner Records
|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Alison Clancy
|The Valley
|Alternative/Indie
|Independent Project
|Blood Orange
|Somewhere in Between
|Alternative/Indie
|Domino Recording Ltd.
|Danger Mouse & MorMor
|Wonder
|Alternative/Indie
|30th Century
|LEISURE
|Dominoes
|Alternative/Indie
|Nettwerk Music Group Inc.
|Public Service Broadcasting
|The South Atlantic
|Alternative/Indie
|SO Recordings
|POLIÇA
|Dreams Go
|Alternative/Indie
|POLIÇA
|Blood Orange
|Mind Loaded (feat. Caroline Polachek, Lorde & Mustafa)
|Alternative/Indie
|Domino Recording Ltd.
|Handmade Moments
|Eye In the Sky
|Americana
|Handmade Moments
|Handmade Moments
|Phone Down
|Americana
|Handmade Moments
|Jason Isbell
|Should I Go Missing
|Americana
|South Eastern / Thirty Tigers
|Del Roscoe
|A Few More Miles
|Americana
|Waydrift
|The Pleasures
|Where The Money Goes
|Americana
|The Pleasures
|West Texas Exiles
|Division
|Americana
|Floating Mesa
|The Brothers Comatose
|Golden Grass
|Bluegrass
|Swamp Jam
|Brennen Leigh
|Dumpster Diving
|Country
|Signature Sounds
|Marfa
|Daisy
|Country
|Ascene Music / Big Machine
|Big Wild
|Too Loud (feat. Phantogram)
|Electronic
|Jackson Stell / Giant Music
|Big Wild
|Universe
|Electronic
|Jackson Stell / Giant Music
|CAPYAC
|I Won't Ever Leave You Behind
|Electronic
|Nettwerk
|CAPYAC
|U Know Y
|Electronic
|Nettwerk
|Disclosure
|NO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [MC Mix]
|Electronic
|Apollo / UMG
|Disclosure
|NO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak)
|Electronic
|Apollo / UMG
|Disclosure
|NO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [Extended Mix]
|Electronic
|Apollo / UMG
|Disclosure
|NO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [Instrumental] [Extended Mix]
|Electronic
|Apollo / UMG
|Disclosure
|NO CAP (feat. Anderson Paak) [Instrumental]
|Electronic
|Apollo / UMG
|CamelPhat
|Cola (ARTBAT Remix) [Defected]
|Electronic
|Defected Records
|CamelPhat
|Cola (ARTBAT Extendid Remix) [Defected]
|Electronic
|Defected Records
|DJ Tennis
|Playa Paradiso (Original Edit)
|Electronic
|Life and Death
|Flight Facilities
|Run
|Electronic
|Future Classic
|Flume
|Easy Goodbye (feat. Emma Louise)
|Electronic
|Flume
|Flume
|Shine, Glow, Glisten (feat. Emma Louise)
|Electronic
|Flume
|Jorja Smith
|With You
|Electronic
|FAMM
|Kraak & Smaak
|Nothing Is Forever (feat. PWNT)
|Electronic
|Boogie Angst
|Magic City Hippies
|Little Bit of Love (feat. Antwaun Stanley, Jules Grant) [Jules Grant Remix]
|Electronic
|Magic City Hippies
|Parcels
|Yougotmefeeling
|Electronic
|Because Music
|Sofia Kourtesis
|Corazón
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|Sofia Kourtesis
|Nitzan and Aminaa
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|Shub
|Victorious (feat. Tia Wood)
|Electronic
|Shub Music
|Twin Shadow
|Dominoes
|Electronic
|Dom Recs
|Ya Tseen
|Taste on My Lips
|Electronic
|Sub Pop Records
|Anna Tivel
|White Goose
|Folk
|Fluff & Gravy
|Bruce Sudano
|Watching Darkness Fall
|Folk
|Purple Heart Recording Co.
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Brother John
|Folk
|BMG
|Dean Johnson
|Before You Hit the Ground
|Folk
|Saddle Creek Records
|Fruit Bats
|Creature From the Wild
|Folk
|Merge
|Great Lake Swimmers
|One More Dance Around the Sun
|Folk
|Pheromone Recordings
|Jade Bird
|Save Your Tears
|Folk
|Glassnote
|Jeffrey Martin
|Edge of Lost
|Folk
|Fluff & Gravy
|Madi Diaz
|Feel Something (Clean)
|Folk
|Anti
|Rhett Miller
|Come As You Are (feat. Evan Felker)
|Folk
|ATO
|Al Nicol
|You & Me (feat. Erin Rae)
|Folk
|Alex Nicol
|Phenomenal Handclap Band
|We Are Worlds Away
|Funk
|Nublu
|Phenomenal Handclap Band
|We Are Worlds Away (Radio Edit)
|Funk
|Nublu
|Phenomenal Handclap Band
|We Are Worlds Away (Instrumental)
|Funk
|Nublu
|4-IZE
|Binary Code (Clean) 5-20-25
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|4-IZE
|4-IZE
|Binary Code (Instrumental) 5-2
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|4-IZE
|Kid Cudi
|Grave
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Wicked Awesome Records
|Brian Jackson
|The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (feat. Black Thought)
|Jazz
|BBE
|Meklit
|Tizita (feat. Brandee Younger)
|Jazz
|Six Degrees Records
|Paloma Chesky
|Summertime
|Jazz
|The Audiophile Society
|Silvana Estrada
|Dime
|Latin
|Glassnote
|Hermanos Gutiérrez
|Elegantly Wasted (feat. Leon Bridges)
|Latin
|Concord
|CHA WA
|Music Is My Medicine
|New Orleans
|UPT Music
|Nicky MacKenzie
|I Should Go
|Pop
|Blue Heron
|Purity Ring
|Place Of My Own
|Pop
|The Fellowship
|spill tab
|Athlete (Clean)
|Pop
|Because Music
|Bikini Trill
|Cool Riff
|Rock
|Ineffable Records
|Bikini Trill
|Levitate
|Rock
|Ineffable Records
|Jeff Tweedy
|Enough
|Rock
|dBpm
|The Last Dinner Party
|This Is the Killer Speaking (Clean)
|Rock
|UMG
|Mac DeMarco
|Holy
|Rock
|Mac’s Record Label
|Muse
|Unravelling (Ghost Town version)
|Rock
|Warner Records
|Neil Young with The Santa Monica Flyers
|Human Highway (Live)
|Rock
|Unknown Publisher
|Robert Plant
|Everybody’s Song (Radio Edit)
|Rock
|Nonesuch
|Tame Impala
|End of Summer
|Rock
|Columbia
|Umphrey's McGee
|Out of Focus (Little Kids) [Radio Edit]
|Rock
|Nothing Too Fancy
|Sublime
|Ensenada (Clean)
|Rock
|Sublim
|John Prine
|Hey Ah Nothin'
|Rock
|Oh Boy
|T. Hardy Morris
|Juvenile Years
|Rock
|Normaltown
|Keaton Henson
|Lazy Magician (feat. Julia Steiner)
|Rock
|[PIAS]
|AJ Croce
|Complications of Love
|Singer/Songwriter
|Seedling Records
|Clover County
|Virginia Slim
|Singer/Songwriter
|Undercover Lover / Thirty Tigers
|The Altons
|Love You Like That
|Soul
|Daptone Records
|Ella Eyre
|Space
|Soul
|Play It Again Sam
|SNACKTIME
|ENOUGH.
|Soul
|SNACKTIME
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|Sushi and Coca‐Cola
|Soul
|Oasis Pizza Records
|Begonia
|So High (Clean)
|Soul/R&B
|Birthday Cake
|Kelly Finnigan
|Say It Again
|Soul/R&B
|Colemine
|Lady Wray
|My Best Step
|Soul/R&B
|Big Crown
|Sudan Archives
|DEAD
|Soul/R&B
|Stones Throw Records
|Sudan Archives
|MY TYPE (Clean)
|Soul/R&B
|Stones Throw Records
|Sudan Archives
|YEA YEA YEA (Clean)
|Soul/R&B
|Stones Throw Records