New Releases: September 3, 2025

Amy Millan I went to find you Alternative/Indie Honeybeemoney Inc.

Ethel Cain Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Alternative/Indie Daughters of Cain Records

Gordi Like Plasticine Alternative/Indie Mushroom Music

Indigo De Souza Precipice Alternative/Indie Loma Vista Recordings

Nilüfer Yanya Dancing Shoes Alternative/Indie Ninja Tune

Patrick Watson Uh Oh Alternative/Indie Secret City

Quadeca Vanisher, Horizon Scraper Alternative/Indie X8 Music

SE SO NEON New Romantic Alternative/Indie AWAL Recordings

Tennis Face Down in the Garden Alternative/Indie Mutually Detrimental

Van Lupo Devices For Profit Or Escape Alternative/Indie Raw Tapes

James McMurtry The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy Americana New West Records

Kristina Murray Little Blue Americana Normaltown

Tyler Childers Snipe Hunter Americana Hickman Holler Records

Cole Quest and The City Pickers Homegrown Bluegrass Jalopy

Koko Taylor Crown Jewels Blues Alligator

Avi Avital, Between Worlds Song of the Birds Classical Deutsche Grammophon

49 Winchester Leavin' This Holler Country New West

Charley Crockett Dollar A Day (Clean) Country Lone Star Rider

Cody Jinks In My Blood Country Late August Records

Grayson Jenkins Country Parables Country Grayson Jenkins

Hayes Carll We're Only Human Country Hwy 87 / Thirty Tigers

Mose Wilson That's Love Country Mose Wilson

Tami Neilson Neon Cowgirl Country Outside Music

The Wood Brothers Puff of Smoke Country Honey Jar Records

Cannons Shadows (Midnight Edition) Electronic Columbia

Go Yama Rumi Electronic Sanzuwu Group

Jesse Mac Cormack JOY Electronic Secret City

Myd All That Glitters Is Not Gold Electronic Ed Banger Records

Sofia Kourtesis Volver Electronic Ninja Tune

yeule Evangelic Girl Is a Gun Electronic Ninja Tune

James Barrs How Sweetly I Sleep Here Alone Experimental James Barrs

Jamie Lidell Places of Unknowing Experimental TODO

Ada Lea when i paint my masterpiece Folk Saddle Creek Records

Caamp Copper Changes Color Folk Mom+Pop

Crowe Boys Made to Wander Folk EMI Records Nashville

Folk Bitch Trio Now Would Be a Good Time Folk Jagjaguwar

Natalie Bergman My Home Is Not In This World Folk Third Man Records

Sly & the Family Stone The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967 Funk High Moon

Big Freedia Pressing Onward Gospel Queen Diva Music

Tyler, The Creator DON’T TAP THE GLASS Hip-Hop/Rap Columbia

CALIBRO35 Exploration Jazz Record Kicks

WheelUP Inner Light Jazz Tru Thoughts

Eddie Palmieri The Sun of Latin Music Latin Fania

Mireya Guerrera Latin Mireya Ramos

Alina Bzhezhinska & Tulshi Whispers of Rain New Age Tru Thoughts

Pachyman Another Place Reggae ATO

Anamanaguchi Anyway Rock Polyvinyl

Animals In Exile Animals In Exile Rock Redding Bacon

Clifford Golden Caravan Rock Sipsman

Devon Allman The Blues Summit Rock Ruf

Forth Wanderers The Longer This Goes On Rock Sub Pop Records

Frankie and the Witch Fingers Trash Classic Rock Greenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society

Goose Chain Yer Dragon Rock No Coincidence Records

HAIM I quit Rock Columbia

Jack Van Cleaf JVC Rock Dualtone

Lord Huron The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 Rock Mercury Records

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives Space Junk Rock Snakefarm Records (2)

Melvins Thunderball Rock Ipecac Recordings

Night Moves Double Life Rock Domino Recording Ltd.

Paul Weller Find El Dorado Rock Solid Bond Productions Ltd.

Radiohead Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) Rock XL Recordings

RIO COSTA Unicorn Rock Verdigris

Sparks MAD! Rock Transgressive Records

Teethe Magic of the Sale Rock Winspear

The Warlocks The Manic Excessive Sounds Of Rock Cleopatra Records

Wet Kiss Thus Spoke the Broken Chanteuse Rock Dinosaur City Records

Wombo Danger in Fives Rock Fire Talk

Bret McKenzie Freak Out City Singer/Songwriter Sub Pop Records

Cam All Things Light Singer/Songwriter RCA

Jade Bird Who Wants to Talk About Love? Singer/Songwriter Glassnote

Leroi Conroy A Tiger's Tale Soul Colemine