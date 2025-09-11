KVNF's Top Spin: Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle

So Long Little Miss Sunshine

(Nonesuch)

Genres: Singer/Songwriter, Pop, Rock, Country, Bluegrass

So Long Little Miss Sunshine is a bold departure from Molly Tuttle’s usual sound that sheds old expectations in honor of self-acceptance and reinvention. The album blends rock, country, pop, and bluegrass showcasing Tuttle’s evolution as both a songwriter and a storyteller. Themes of identity, resilience, and personal growth run throughout, giving the record emotional weight beneath its upbeat, hooky surface. It’s an empowering listen that celebrates letting go of who you were to become who you truly are.

