New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Molly Tuttle

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:14 AM MDT

Molly Tuttle
So Long Little Miss Sunshine
(Nonesuch)
Genres: Singer/Songwriter, Pop, Rock, Country, Bluegrass

So Long Little Miss Sunshine is a bold departure from Molly Tuttle’s usual sound that sheds old expectations in honor of self-acceptance and reinvention. The album blends rock, country, pop, and bluegrass showcasing Tuttle’s evolution as both a songwriter and a storyteller. Themes of identity, resilience, and personal growth run throughout, giving the record emotional weight beneath its upbeat, hooky surface. It’s an empowering listen that celebrates letting go of who you were to become who you truly are.

Stream So Long Little Miss Sunshine HERE.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
