New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: September 10, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 11, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT

CDS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Last Revel, TheGone For GoodBluegrass, CountryHassle House / Tirty Tigers
Still House String BandStill House String Band - EPBluegrass, CountryStill House String Band
Buddy GuyAin't Done With The BluesBluesSilvertone
Seth WalkerWhy The WorryBlues, ContemporaryRoyal Potato Family
Blood BrothersHelp YourselfBlues, RockGulf Coast
Walter TroutSign of the TimesBlues, RockMascot / Provogue
Del RoscoeDel RoscoeCountry, Rock, AmericanaWaydrift
Dean JohnsonI Hope We Can Still Be FriendsFolk, Alternative/indieSaddle Creek
Jack Van CleafJVCFolk, Indie, AmericanaDualtone
Grant-Lee PhillipsIn the Hour of DustFolk, RockYep Roc
Nicholas Paytonnotes from the zen gangsterNew Age, Electronic, JazzNicholas Payton
Tucker WoodsPatterns In The SkyRockPleasantville
Guerilla TossYou're Weird NowRock, AlternativeSub Pop
WinterAdult RomantixRock, Alternative, ShoegazeWinspear
Neal CasalNo One Above You (The Early Years 1991-1998)Rock, Americana, Folk, Roots RockNeal Casal
CaampCopper Changes ColorRock, Indie, Alternative FolkMom+Pop
Jerry Garcia BandLive At The WarfieldRock, Jam BandJerry Garcia Family
Bret McKenzieFreak Out CityRock, Singer/Songwriter, Alternative/IndieSub Pop
DIGITAL LIBRARY
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
AcopiaBlush ResponseAlternative/IndieScenic Route Records
Asher White8 Tips for Full Catastrophe LivingAlternative/IndieJoyful Noise Recordings
Blood OrangeEssex HoneyAlternative/IndieRCA / Domino Recording Co. Ltd.
JayWoodLeo NegroAlternative/IndieCaptured Tracks
LadybirdClementineAmericanaLadybird
Asleep at the WheelRiding High In TexasCountryBismeaux Records
Hayes CarllWe're Only HumanCountryHwy 87 / Thirty Tigers
Lukas NelsonAmerican RomanceCountrySony Music
Margo PriceHard Headed WomanCountryLoma Vista Recordings
Petunia & The VipersCallin' Me BackCountryPetunia & The Vipers
Sunny SweeneyRhinestone RequiemCountryAunt Daddy Records
Big WildWild ChildElectronicGiant Music
Cut CopyMomentsElectronicCutters Records
Emma Louise & FlumeDUMBElectronicFlume
Pearly DropsThe Voices Are Coming BackElectronicMusic Website
TEEDDesire / The Echo + RemixesElectronicNice Age
WevalCHOROPHOBIAElectronicTechnicolour
Anna TivelAnimal PoemFolkFluff & Gravy
Carla GoverKentucky QueenFolkCarla Gover
CovenhovenThe Color of the DarkFolkCovenhoven
FlyteBetween You and MeFolkNettwerk
Hayden PedigoI’ll Be Waving as You Drive AwayFolkMexican Summer
Terry CallierThe New Folk Sound of Terry Callier (2025 Remaster)FolkPrestige
FunkadelicFunkadelicFunkWestbound
DJ Unknown一期一会 (Ichigo Ichie)Hip-Hop/RapBLK.SUN.SND
EvidenceUnlearning Vol. 2 (Instrumentals)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment, LLC
EvidenceUnlearning Vol. 2 [CLEAN VERSION]Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment, LLC
Kelly MoonstoneNew Moon [CLEAN]Hip-Hop/RapKelly Moonstone
Kelly MoonstoneNew Moon [Instrumentals]Hip-Hop/RapKelly Moonstone
Nur-DChunkadelic (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapNur-D
VennaMALIKJazzCashmere Thoughts
VennaMALIK (Instrumentals)JazzCashmere Thoughts
EljuriAsi es el MundoLatinMano Vill Publishing
DisinibludDisinibludNew AgeSmugglers Way / Domino Recording Co Ltd.
Trombone Shorty & The New Breed Brass BandSecond Line SundayNew OrleansTreme
Hayley WilliamsEgo Death At A Bachelorette PartyPopPost Atlantic
Royel OtishickeyPopOurness
The BethsStraight Line Was A LieRockANTI-
Big ThiefDouble InfinityRock4AD
Bikini TrillBikini TrillRockIneffable Records
David ByrneWho Is the Sky?RockMatador
Delicate SteveLuke's GarageRockHave Fun Thinking
Double WishDouble WishRockHit the North Records
GanserAnimal HospitalRockfelte
Hunx & His PunxWalk Out On This WorldRockGet Better
Kurt VileClassic LoveRockVerve Forecast
Sons of SevillaStreet Light MoonRockUbiquity
SpacefaceLunar ManorRockSpaceface / Mothland
TchotchkePlayin' DumbRockTchotchke
WinterAdult RomantixRockWinspear
WispIf Not WinterRockMusic Soup Entertainment
Billie MartenDog EaredSinger/SongwriterFiction
Molly TuttleSo Long Little Miss SunshineSinger/SongwriterNonesuch
Patty GriffinCrown of RosesSinger/SongwriterThirty Tigers
Curtis HardingDepartures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain CurtSoulANTI-
BrendaBath TimeSoul/R&BCollege of Knowledge
Jon BatisteBig MoneySoul/R&BVerve Records, Inc.
Steven BamideleTHE CRASH!Soul/R&BTru Thoughts
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Keli HolidayDancing2Alternative/IndieKeli Holiday
Keli HolidayDancing2 (Radio Edit)Alternative/IndieKeli Holiday
Cole ChaneyLet the Love DieAmericanaRidgeline / Thirty Tigers
Karin AnnI Was Never Yours (Radio Edit)Americana3:00 AM
The Lone BellowCommon FolkAmericanaSoundly Music
Natalie Del CarmenEl CortezAmericanaNatalie Del Carmen
The Steel WheelsEasyAmericanaBig Ring Records
West Texas ExilesDivision (Radio Edit)AmericanaFloating Mesa
Alison Brown & Steve MartinDear Time (feat. Jackson Brown, Jeff Hanna)BluegrassCompass Records
Brennen LeighDumpster DivingCountrySignature Sounds
Kashus CulpepperBelieveCountryBig Loud
Ramona and the Holy SmokesThis Little HeartCountryRamona and the Holy Smokes
Waylon JenningsSongbirdCountrySon of Jessi
Waylon JenningsThe Cowboy (Small Texas Town)CountrySon of Jessi
Willie NelsonWorkin' Man BluesCountrySony
ANIMA!Jumpy (Clean)ElectronicANIMA!
ANIMA!Rest In PeaceElectronicANIMA!
ANIMA!Like An OceanElectronicANIMA!
MindchatterDon't Trust Thought (Clean)ElectronicMaison Arts
MindchatterLaundry [FCC Warning]ElectronicMaison Arts
Sebastien TellierRefreshElectronicBecause Music
Twin ShadowAwkward BackwardElectronicDominator / Cheree Cheree)
CovenhovenAeroplaneFolkCovenhoven
LettuceRising to the TopFunkLettuce Records
AtmosphereReally? (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereReally? (Instrumental)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereVelour (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereVelour (Instrumental)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereXXX (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereXXX (Instrumental)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereYearningHip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereYearning (Instrumental)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereDaley (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereDaley (Instrumental)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
Lupe FiascoSOSHip-Hop/Rap1st and 15th Too / Thirty Tigers
Carlos Dafé & Adrian YoungeBloco da HarmoniaLatin JazzJazz Is Dead
Carlos Dafé & Adrian YoungeVerdadeiro SentimentoLatin JazzJazz Is Dead
CochemeaOmeyocanLatin JazzDaptone
CochemeaOtros MundosLatin JazzDaptone
Alabama ShakesAnother LifeRockIsland
Bones OwensSunday FixRockBlack Ranch / Thirty Tigers
Florence + the MachineEverybody Scream (Clean Radio Edit)RockPolydor
Geese100 HorsesRockPartisan
GeeseTaxesRockPartisan
GeeseTrinidadRockPartisan
ISTAWavesRockISTA
Jon MuqSecret IslandRockEasy Eye Sound / Concord
Nation of LanguageI'm Not Ready for the ChangeRockSub Pop Records
Neil YoungBig CrimeRockThe Other Show / Reprise
Nine Inch NailsAs Alive as You Need Me to BeRockThe Null Corporation
Oracle SistersHoagy's PlaceRockWizard Artists
Paul SchaldaAnything For Your LoveRockSkylark Soul
Rainbow Kitten SurpriseDangRockAtlantic
SpoonChateau BluesRockMatador
SpoonGuess I'm Fallin in LoveRockMatador
Tame ImpalaLoserRockColumbia / Tame Impala
WhitneyDandelionsRockWhitney
Brandi CarlileReturning To MyselfSinger/SongwriterInterscope / Brandi Carlile
Jalen NgondaAll About MeSoulDaptone
Jalen NgondaAll About Me (Instrumental)SoulDaptone
Lotti GoldenWho Are Your FriendsSoulHigh Moon
Say She SheDisco LifeSouldrink sum wtr
Say She SheUnder The SunSouldrink sum wtr
CARRTOONSCascade (feat. Wiki, Rae Khalil, The Kount)Soul/R&B+1
CARRTOONSCascade (feat. Wiki, Rae Khalil, The Kount) [Instrumental]Soul/R&B+1
CARRTOONSGreen Eyed (feat. Pale Jay)Soul/R&B+1
CARRTOONSLabor of LoveSoul/R&B+1
Amadou & MariamSonfo (feat. Fally Ipupa)WorldBecause Music
Amadou & MariamL'amour à la folieWorldBecause Music
Amadou & MariamL'Amour à la folie (Radio Edit)WorldBecause Music
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
