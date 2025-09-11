New Releases: September 10, 2025

DIGITAL LIBRARY

Acopia Blush Response Alternative/Indie Scenic Route Records

Asher White 8 Tips for Full Catastrophe Living Alternative/Indie Joyful Noise Recordings

Blood Orange Essex Honey Alternative/Indie RCA / Domino Recording Co. Ltd.

JayWood Leo Negro Alternative/Indie Captured Tracks

Ladybird Clementine Americana Ladybird

Asleep at the Wheel Riding High In Texas Country Bismeaux Records

Hayes Carll We're Only Human Country Hwy 87 / Thirty Tigers

Lukas Nelson American Romance Country Sony Music

Margo Price Hard Headed Woman Country Loma Vista Recordings

Petunia & The Vipers Callin' Me Back Country Petunia & The Vipers

Sunny Sweeney Rhinestone Requiem Country Aunt Daddy Records

Big Wild Wild Child Electronic Giant Music

Cut Copy Moments Electronic Cutters Records

Emma Louise & Flume DUMB Electronic Flume

Pearly Drops The Voices Are Coming Back Electronic Music Website

TEED Desire / The Echo + Remixes Electronic Nice Age

Weval CHOROPHOBIA Electronic Technicolour

Anna Tivel Animal Poem Folk Fluff & Gravy

Carla Gover Kentucky Queen Folk Carla Gover

Covenhoven The Color of the Dark Folk Covenhoven

Flyte Between You and Me Folk Nettwerk

Hayden Pedigo I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away Folk Mexican Summer

Terry Callier The New Folk Sound of Terry Callier (2025 Remaster) Folk Prestige

Funkadelic Funkadelic Funk Westbound

DJ Unknown 一期一会 (Ichigo Ichie) Hip-Hop/Rap BLK.SUN.SND

Evidence Unlearning Vol. 2 (Instrumentals) Hip-Hop/Rap Rhymesayers Entertainment, LLC

Evidence Unlearning Vol. 2 [CLEAN VERSION] Hip-Hop/Rap Rhymesayers Entertainment, LLC

Kelly Moonstone New Moon [CLEAN] Hip-Hop/Rap Kelly Moonstone

Kelly Moonstone New Moon [Instrumentals] Hip-Hop/Rap Kelly Moonstone

Nur-D Chunkadelic (Clean) Hip-Hop/Rap Nur-D

Venna MALIK Jazz Cashmere Thoughts

Venna MALIK (Instrumentals) Jazz Cashmere Thoughts

Eljuri Asi es el Mundo Latin Mano Vill Publishing

Disiniblud Disiniblud New Age Smugglers Way / Domino Recording Co Ltd.

Trombone Shorty & The New Breed Brass Band Second Line Sunday New Orleans Treme

Hayley Williams Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Pop Post Atlantic

Royel Otis hickey Pop Ourness

The Beths Straight Line Was A Lie Rock ANTI-

Big Thief Double Infinity Rock 4AD

Bikini Trill Bikini Trill Rock Ineffable Records

David Byrne Who Is the Sky? Rock Matador

Delicate Steve Luke's Garage Rock Have Fun Thinking

Double Wish Double Wish Rock Hit the North Records

Ganser Animal Hospital Rock felte

Hunx & His Punx Walk Out On This World Rock Get Better

Kurt Vile Classic Love Rock Verve Forecast

Sons of Sevilla Street Light Moon Rock Ubiquity

Spaceface Lunar Manor Rock Spaceface / Mothland

Tchotchke Playin' Dumb Rock Tchotchke

Winter Adult Romantix Rock Winspear

Wisp If Not Winter Rock Music Soup Entertainment

Billie Marten Dog Eared Singer/Songwriter Fiction

Molly Tuttle So Long Little Miss Sunshine Singer/Songwriter Nonesuch

Patty Griffin Crown of Roses Singer/Songwriter Thirty Tigers

Curtis Harding Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt Soul ANTI-

Brenda Bath Time Soul/R&B College of Knowledge

Jon Batiste Big Money Soul/R&B Verve Records, Inc.