KVNF's Top Spin: Mama Lingua

Mama Lingua

Lay It All Down

(Self-Released / Mama Lingua)

Genres: Folk, World, Roots, Singer/Songwriter, Acoustic

Lay It All Down marks a powerful leap forward for local group Mama Lingua. The album showcases major growth in both sound and songwriting since their debut album in 2023. With rich "honeyed" harmonies and earthy strings, the album feels both grounded and expansive, touching on themes of transformation, grounding and renewal. Listeners can expect an listening experience that warms the heart and stirs the soul.

This album features local musicians:

Samuela Akert (vocals, violin, guitar, steel guitar, banjo)

Chloe Watkins (vocals, cello, guitar)

Cheslie Taylor (vocals, guitar)

Arlyn Alderdice (cajon, percussion)

Jeannette Carey (vocals, sousaphone, saxophone)

David Alderdice (melodica, percussion)

Daniel Be (electric guitar, bass guitar).

Recorded at Daniel Be Studios. Engineered by Daniel Be. Mastered by Tierro Lee.

Stream Lay it All Down HERE.