New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Mama Lingua

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:14 PM MST

Mama Lingua
Lay It All Down
(Self-Released / Mama Lingua)
Genres: Folk, World, Roots, Singer/Songwriter, Acoustic

Lay It All Down marks a powerful leap forward for local group Mama Lingua. The album showcases major growth in both sound and songwriting since their debut album in 2023. With rich "honeyed" harmonies and earthy strings, the album feels both grounded and expansive, touching on themes of transformation, grounding and renewal. Listeners can expect an listening experience that warms the heart and stirs the soul.

This album features local musicians:
Samuela Akert (vocals, violin, guitar, steel guitar, banjo)
Chloe Watkins (vocals, cello, guitar)
Cheslie Taylor (vocals, guitar)
Arlyn Alderdice (cajon, percussion)

Jeannette Carey (vocals, sousaphone, saxophone)
David Alderdice (melodica, percussion)
Daniel Be (electric guitar, bass guitar).

Recorded at Daniel Be Studios. Engineered by Daniel Be. Mastered by Tierro Lee.

Stream Lay it All Down HERE.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
