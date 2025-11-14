KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
New Releases: November 14, 2025
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:46 PM MST
|CDS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Alison Brown & Steve Martin
|Safe Sensible and Sane
|Bluegrass, Americana
|Compass
|Molly Tuttle
|So long Little Miss Sunshine
|Bluegrass, Rock, Pop, Country, Singer/Songwriter
|Nonesuch
|Steve Howell & Fats Kaplin
|Know You From Old
|Blues, Folk, Jazz
|Out of the Past Music
|Bob Corritore & Friends
|Early Blues Sessions
|Blues, Harmonica Blues
|Vizztone
|Christone Kingfsh Ingram
|Hard Road
|Blues, Rock
|Redzer
|Luther Dickinson
|Dead Blues Vol 1
|Blues, Swamp Rock
|Strolling Bones
|Cindy Walker / Various Artists
|It's All Her Fault: A Tribute to Cindy Walker
|Country
|Hummingbird
|Cole Chaney
|In The Shadow Of The Mountain
|Country
|Thirty Tigers
|Nicki Bluhm
|Rancho Deluxe
|Country
|Nicki Bluhm
|Pink Stones, The
|Thank the Lord
|Country
|Normaltown
|Ramona & the Holy Smokes
|Ramona & The Holy Smokes
|Country
|Ramona & the Holy Smokes
|Waylon Jennings
|Songbird
|Country
|Son of Jessi / Thirty Tigers
|Joelton Mayfield
|Crowd Pleaser
|Country, Alt-Country, Alternative Folk, Rock, Americana, Indie
|Bloodshot
|Jon Nolan & Good Co,
|Slow Cooker
|Country, Americana
|Strolling Bones
|Brothers Comatose, The
|Golden Grass
|Country, Bluegrass, Americana
|Swamp Jam
|Wildmans, The
|Longtime Friend
|Country, Folk, Americana, Alternative Country
|New West
|Rodney Crowell
|Airline Highway
|Country, Rock, Americana, Alt Country
|New West
|William Prince
|Furth From The Country
|Country, Rock, Americana, Alt Country
|Six Shooter
|Briscoe
|Heat of July
|Country, Rock, Indie, Americana
|ATO
|West Texas Exiles
|8000 Days
|Country, Southern Rock, Americana, Folk
|Floating Mesa
|Brennan Leigh
|DOn't You Ever Give Up On Love
|Country, Traditional
|Signature Sounds
|Barry Can't Swim
|Loner
|Electronic, House, Jazz, Melodic, Dance, Atmospheric
|Ninja Tune
|Autumn Defence, The
|Here and Nowhere
|Folk
|Yep Roc
|Covenhoven
|The Color of the Dark
|Folk
|Covenhoven
|Mama Lingua
|Lay It All Down
|Folk, Alternative Folk
|Mama Lingua
|Amanda Shires
|Nobody's Girl
|Folk, Americana
|ATO
|Max Gomez
|Memory Mountain
|Folk, Americana
|Marveltone
|Ruston Kelly
|Pale, Through the Window
|Folk, Americana, Alternative Country, Singer/Songwriter, Alternative/Indie
|Rounder
|Meredith Moon
|From Here to the Sea
|Folk, Americana, Bluegrass, Country
|Compass
|Ruen Brothers
|Awooo
|Folk, Americana, Indie
|Yep Roc
|Beware Wolves
|Volume 10
|Folk, Indie Folk
|Aqualamb
|Rhett Miller
|A Lifetime of Riding By Night
|Folk, Indie Rock
|ATO
|Geckos
|Geckos
|Folk, Latin
|Geckos
|Josh Ritter
|I Believe In You, Honeydew
|Folk, Rock, Americana
|Thirty Tigers
|Pete Muller
|One Last Dance
|Folk, Rock, Americana, Pop, Singer/Songwriter
|Two Truths
|Carlos Dafe & Adrian Younge
|Jazz is Dead 025
|Jazz
|Jazz Is Dead
|Mark Sherman
|Bop Contest
|Jazz
|Miles High
|Rufus Wainright & Pacific Jazz Orchestra
|I'm A Stranger Here Myself / Wainright Does Weill
|Jazz
|Thirty Tigers
|Sean mason
|A Breath of Fresh Air
|Jazz
|Taylor Christian
|Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
|Groove in the Face of Adversity
|Jazz, Soul, Funk
|Mack Avenue
|Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra
|Shadows of Tomorrow
|Latin Jazz
|Summit
|Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra
|Tito & Tito
|Latin Jazz
|Steven Oquendo
|Jonny Lipford
|Discover the Warrior Within
|New Age
|Jonathan Lipford
|Deltaphonic
|The Funk, the Soul & the Holy Groove
|New Orleans, Funk, Swamp
|Deltaphonic
|Jim Keller
|End of the World
|Rock
|Jim Keller
|Guided By Voices
|Thick Rich and Delicious
|Rock, Alternative
|GBV
|Sprints
|All That Is Over
|Rock, Alternative
|Sub Pop
|Clover County
|Finer Things
|Rock, Alternative, Singer/Songwriter, Pop
|Thirty Tigers
|Flock of Dimes
|The Life You Save
|Rock, Alternative/Indie
|Sub Pop
|Wet Leg
|moisturizer
|Rock, Alternative/Indie
|Domino Recording
|Hannah Jadagu
|Describe
|Rock, Alternative/Indie, Bedroom Pop, Soultronic
|Sub Pop
|Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell
|Mag Dogs & Englishmen Revisited: Live at Lockni'
|Rock, Blues, Soul
|Fantasy
|villagerrr
|Tear Your Heart Out
|Rock, Folk, Alternative/Indie
|Winspear
|Mountain Goats, The
|Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan
|Rock, indie Folk, Alternative
|Cadmean Dawn / Thirty Tigers
|Nation of Language
|Dance Called Memory
|Rock, Indie Pop, Synth Pop, New Wave
|Sub pop
|Patrick Watson
|Uh Oh
|Rock, Indie, Experimental, Classical
|Secret City
|David Snider
|Echoes of the Masters Volume 2
|Rock, Jazz
|David Snider
|Bones Owens
|Best Western
|Rock, Roots Rock, Alternative, Garage, Gospel
|Black Ranch / Thirty Tigers
|John Fogerty
|Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years
|Rock, Southern Rock
|Concord
|Los Straitjackets
|Somos
|Rock, Surf Rock, Instrumental
|Yep Roc
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|Soul, R&B
|Oasis Pizza
|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|ANIMA!
|Water
|Alternative/Indie
|ANIMA!
|Automatic
|Is It Now?
|Alternative/Indie
|Stones Throw Records
|Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man
|Everything Is Under Control.
|Alternative/Indie
|Real Bad Man Records
|Hannah Jadagu
|Describe
|Alternative/Indie
|Sub Pop Records
|Jána
|Orbit
|Alternative/Indie
|Jána
|Night Tapes
|portals//polarities
|Alternative/Indie
|Nettwerk
|NoSo
|When Are You Leaving?
|Alternative/Indie
|Partisan Records
|Not for Radio
|Melt
|Alternative/Indie
|Nice Life
|Ron Gallo
|Ron Gallo
|Alternative/Indie
|Kill Rock Stars
|Saint Ettienne
|International
|Alternative/Indie
|[PIAS]
|Tune-Yards
|Tell the Future With Your Body
|Alternative/Indie
|AD / Tune-Yards
|Various Artists
|Sitting on the Moon
|Alternative/Indie
|Mexican Summer
|Billy Brandt
|The Lucky Hustle & The Side Show Shuffle
|Americana
|Sun Goose
|Blue Dogs
|Big Dreamers
|Americana
|Kennel Music Ltd
|Jon Nolan & Good Co.
|Slow Cooker
|Americana
|Strolling Bones
|Nicki Bluhm
|Rancho Deluxe
|Americana
|Nicki Bluhm
|Alison Brown & Steve Martin
|Safe Sensible and Sane
|Bluegrass
|Compass Records
|Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Tony Rice, Todd Phillips
|Ook'n'm Live at the Old Town School of Folk Music 2001
|Bluegrass
|Mike Marshall
|Grain Thief
|House of the Dog
|Bluegrass
|Plow Man Records
|Shelby Means
|Shelby Means
|Bluegrass
|Shelby Means
|Roomful of Blues
|Steppin' Out
|Blues
|Alligator
|Seth Walker
|Why The Worry
|Blues
|Royal Potato Family
|Katie Shore
|It's All Her Fault (A Tribute to Cindy Walker)
|Country
|Hummin'bird Records
|Ramona & the Holy Smokes
|Ramona and the Holy Smokes
|Country
|Ramona & the Holy Smokes
|Rodney Crowell
|Airline Highway
|Country
|New West Records
|Roșie Flores & the Talismen
|Impossible Frontiers
|Country
|Mule Kick
|Shawn Camp
|The Ghost of Sis Draper
|Country
|Truly Handmade Records
|The Marcus King Band
|Darling Blue
|Country
|Marcus King / UMG
|Bearcubs
|Breathin'
|Electronic
|Bearcubs / Headroom
|Gilligan Moss
|À La Mode
|Electronic
|Foreign Family Collective
|HAAi
|HUMANiSE
|Electronic
|Mute
|LEISURE
|Welcome to the Mood
|Electronic
|LEISURE / Nettwerk
|Parcels
|LOVED
|Electronic
|Because Music
|PINES
|Sun
|Electronic
|PINES
|POLIÇA
|Dreams Go
|Electronic
|Memphis Industries
|Soulwax
|All Systems Are Lying
|Electronic
|Deewee
|Sudan Archives
|THE BPM
|Electronic
|Stones Throw Records
|Al Nicol
|Only Hoping
|Folk
|Alex Nicol
|Brandi Carlile
|Returning to Myself
|Folk
|Lost Highway
|Carrie Rodriguez
|Postcards From the Border
|Folk
|Laboratorio Arts
|Emily Hines
|These Days
|Folk
|Honey Hiive
|Fruit Bats
|Baby Man
|Folk
|Merge
|Geckøs
|Geckøs
|Folk
|Geckøs
|Great Lake Swimmers
|Caught Light
|Folk
|Harbour Songs / Pheromone Recordings
|Gurf Morlix
|The Taste Of Ashes
|Folk
|Rootball Records
|Hannah Frances
|Nested in Tangles
|Folk
|USA2B2512529
|Joan Baez
|Farewell, Angelina (Remastered 2025)
|Folk
|Vanguard
|Josh Ritter
|I Believe in You, My Honeydew
|Folk
|Pytheas Recordings
|Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore
|Lost in the Crowd
|Folk
|Remington Road
|Olivia Barton
|For Myself and for You
|Folk
|Olivia Barton
|7xvethegenius
|Self 7xve 3 [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Broadband Sound
|7xvethegenius
|Self 7xve 3 [INSTRUMENTALS]
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Broadband Sound
|Atmosphere
|Jestures
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Rhymesayers Entertainment
|Atmosphere
|Jestures (Instrumentals)
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Rhymesayers Entertainment LLC
|CARRTOONS
|Space Cadet
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|1
|Alfa Mist
|Roulette
|Jazz
|Sekito
|Carlos Dafé & Adrian Younge
|Carlos Dafé JID025
|Jazz
|Jazz Is Dead
|Cochemea
|Vol III: Ancestros Futuros
|Jazz
|Daptone Records
|Ebi Soda
|Frank Dean and Andrew
|Jazz
|Tru Thoughts
|Kassa Overall
|CREAM
|Jazz
|Warp
|Rita Donte
|Ritual
|Latin
|Ansonia Records
|Silvana Estrada
|Vendrán Suaves Lluvias
|Latin
|Glassnote
|The Point.
|Maldito Animal (Deluxe Album)
|Latin
|QZK6P2443888
|Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco
|Celia & Johnny (Remastered 2024)
|Latin Jazz
|Vaya
|Bass Drum of Death
|Six
|Rock
|Cobraside
|Boz Scaggs
|Detour
|Rock
|Concord Records
|Golden Apples
|Shooting Star
|Rock
|USOPM2500477
|Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks
|Buckingham Nicks (2025 remaster)
|Rock
|Rhino
|Los Straitjackets
|Somos Los Straitjackets
|Rock
|Yep Roc Records
|Milky Chance
|Trip Tape III
|Rock
|Muggelig Records
|Milky Chance
|Trip Tape III
|Rock
|Muggelig Records
|Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
|Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (10th Anniversary Edition)
|Rock
|Concord
|Nation of Language
|Dance Called Memory
|Rock
|Sub Pop Records
|Neko Case
|Neon Grey Midnight Green
|Rock
|Lady Pilot
|Robert Plant
|Saving Grace
|Rock
|Es Paranza
|Rocket
|R Is for Rocket
|Rock
|Canvasback
|Tame Impala
|Deadbeat
|Rock
|Columbia
|The Last Dinner Party
|From the Pyre
|Rock
|Island
|Umphrey's McGee
|Blueprints
|Rock
|QZWFE2576568
|Various Artists
|Maybe I'm Dreaming
|Rock
|Anthology Recordings
|Wednesday
|Bleeds
|Rock
|USJ5G2542801
|Wine Country
|Hard Times
|Rock
|TCAJM2575342
|Bahamas
|My Second Last Album
|Singer/Songwriter
|Brushfire
|Blair Davie
|First and Last
|Singer/Songwriter
|Giant Music
|Carson McHone
|Pentimento
|Singer/Songwriter
|USMRG2587201
|Sarah McLachlan
|Better Broken
|Singer/Songwriter
|Concord Records
|Timothy Laroque
|The Florida Effect
|Singer/Songwriter
|Def Cat
|El Michels Affair
|24 Hr Sports
|Soul
|Big Crown Records
|Lady Wray
|Cover Girl
|Soul
|Big Crown
|Say She She
|Cut & Rewind
|Soul
|drink sum wtr
|The Buttshakers
|Lessons in Love
|Soul
|Underdog
|GoldFord
|Space of the Heart
|Soul/R&B
|GoldFord
|Les Imprimés
|Next Summer
|Soul/R&B
|Big Crown
|Next
|Kendra Morris
|Soul/R&b
|Karma Chief / Colemine
|Amadou & Mariam
|L’amour à la folie
|World
|Because Music
|Antibalas
|Hourglass
|World
|Daptone Records
|Meklit
|A Piece of Infinity
|World
|Smithsonian Folkways
|SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Cate Le Bon
|About Time
|Alternative/Indie
|Mexican Summer
|Hannah Jadagu
|Doing Now
|Alternative/Indie
|Sub Pop
|Helado Negro
|More (Radio Edit)
|Alternative/Indie
|Big Dada
|Briscoe
|Saving Grace
|Americana
|ATO
|Caroline Spence
|Effortless
|Americana
|Tone Tree Music
|Jim Keller
|Black Dog
|Americana
|Elisha James
|Nicki Bluhm
|Simple Side of Me
|Americana
|Nicki Bluhm
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Night After Night
|Americana
|NGDB Records
|The Mammals
|Rolling Stone Refugee
|Americana
|Humble Abode
|The Steel Wheels
|Easy
|Americana
|Big Ring Records
|Wild Horses
|When I Was Younger
|Americana
|Wild Horses Minnesota
|Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Jackson Browne & Jeff Hanna
|Dear Time
|Bluegrass
|Compass Records
|Brandon Lee Adams
|I’ll Follow Summer
|Bluegrass
|Sharp 214 Publishing
|Danny Burns
|Blue Ridge Blue
|Bluegrass
|Bonfire Recording Co.
|Grasstime
|Cotton, Corn And Hay
|Bluegrass
|Grasstime
|The Brothers Comatose
|Golden Grass
|Bluegrass
|Swamp Jam
|Trey Hensley, Rob Ickes & Tammy Rogers
|Orphan Train
|Bluegrass
|Moraine Music Group
|Larkin Poe
|Mockingbird
|Blues
|Tricki‐Woo Records
|Brandi Carlile
|Returning to Myself
|Country
|Lost Highway
|Colter Wall
|1800 Miles
|Country
|La Honda Records
|Cordovas
|Higher Every Time
|Country
|Yep Roc
|Jon Nolan & Good Co.
|On My Own
|Country
|Strolling Bones
|Joshua Hedley
|Boogie Woogie Tennessee
|Country
|New West
|Kelly Willis
|I Don't Care
|Country
|Continental Record Services
|LaTresa
|Ode to Arnold Shultz
|Country
|2coat Music
|Max Gomez
|Too Afraid to Fall in Love
|Country
|Marveltone
|Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence
|Dat Ain’t Right
|Country
|Warner
|Meredith Moon
|East City Blues
|Country
|Compass Records
|Natalie Del Carmen
|El Cortez
|Country
|Torrez Music Group
|Shinyribs
|Cry Yer Way
|Country
|Nine Mile Records
|Sophie Gault
|Pocket Change
|Country
|Torrez Music Group
|Willie Nelson
|Workin’ Man Blues
|Country
|Sony Music
|CAPYAC
|ANGEL EYE CONTACT
|Electronic
|Nettwerk
|DARKSIDE
|One Last Nothing
|Electronic
|Matador
|Fcukers
|I Like It Like That (Clean)
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|Nightmares on Wax
|True (feat. Sadie Walker)
|Electronic
|Warp
|Sylvan Esso
|WDID
|Electronic
|Psychic Hotline
|Al Nicol
|You & Me
|Folk
|Alex Nicol
|Haley Heynderickx
|Fluorescent Light (feat. Max García Conover)
|Folk
|Fat Possum Records
|Jim Kweskin & the Berlin Hall Saturday Night Revue
|Right or Wrong
|Folk
|Jalopy
|Jim Kweskin & the Berlin Hall Saturday Night Revue
|Show Me the Way to Go Home
|Folk
|Jalopy
|Jim Kweskin & the Berlin Hall Saturday Night Revue
|Four or Five Times
|Folk
|Jalopy
|John Prine
|Hey Ah Nothin’
|Folk
|Oh Boy Records
|Karin Ann
|I Was Never Yours
|Folk
|3amRecords
|Muireann Bradley
|These Days
|Folk
|Verve Forecast
|Rena Guinn
|Butter up the Bucket (feat. Joe Lule)
|Folk
|Rena Guinn
|Rodney Crowell Feat.Tyler Bryant
|The Twenty-One Song Salute (Owed to G.G. Shinn and Cléoma Falcon)
|Folk
|New West Records
|BALTHVS
|Lovin’ (Eric Hilton's Trust A Thief Mix)
|Funk
|Mixto Records
|War
|All Day Music
|Funk
|United Artists
|Danger Mouse
|Up
|Hip Hop
|BMG Rights Management (UK) LTD (C)
|Carlos Dafé, Adrian Younge
|Bloco da Harmonia
|Jazz
|Jazz Is Dead
|Carlos Dafé, Adrian Younge
|O Baile Funk Vai Rolar
|Jazz
|Jazz Is Dead
|Carlos Dafé, Adrian Younge
|O Baile Funk Vai Rolar
|Jazz
|Jazz Is Dead
|Thundercat
|Children of the Baked Potato (feat. Remi Wolf) [Radio Edit]
|Jazz
|Brainfeeder
|Thundercat
|Children of the Baked Potato (feat. Remi Wolf) [Radio Edit]
|Jazz
|Brainfeeder
|Bruce Springsteen
|Lonely Night in the Park
|Rock
|Columbia
|Colin Hay
|Blue for You
|Rock
|Lazy Eye Records
|Courtney Barnett
|Stay In Your Lane
|Rock
|Mom+Pop
|Hermanos Gutiérrez
|Elegantly Wasted (feat. Leon Bridges)
|Rock
|Easy Eye Sound
|Homer
|Chrysanthemum
|Rock
|Big Crown
|Julian Taylor
|Don't Let 'Em (Get Inside of Your Head) [feat. Jim James)
|Rock
|Howling Turtle
|Katy J Pearson
|Those Goodbyes
|Rock
|Heavenly Recordings
|Lorian
|Black Roses
|Rock
|Lorian
|Lorian
|Black Roses
|Rock
|Lorian
|Midlake
|The Ghouls
|Rock
|Bella Union
|Oracle Sisters
|Wait for Me
|Rock
|Wizard Artists
|Ringo Starr
|With a Little Help From My Friends (feat. Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Molly Tuttle, Larkin Poe, the War and Treaty, Rodney Crowell, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris & Brenda Lee)
|Rock
|Universal
|Sessa
|Vale a Pena
|Rock
|Mexican Summer
|Tame Impala
|Dracula [Clean]
|Rock
|Columbia
|The Red Clay Strays
|People Hatin'
|Rock
|RCA
|Vera Daisies
|Can't Blame You
|Rock
|[PIAS]
|Vera Dasies
|Chess Game
|Rock
|[PIAS]
|A.J. Croce
|Complications of Love
|Singer/Songwriter
|Seedling
|Bill Scorzari
|Can't Break This Fall
|Singer/Songwriter
|Bill Scorzari
|Jonah Kagen
|You Again
|Singer/Songwriter
|Arista
|Josh Hughes
|Harder to Forget
|Singer/Songwriter
|Elliot
|Lone Valentine
|Keep Us Company
|Singer/Songwriter
|Western Myth Records
|Lone Valentine
|Wanderin'
|Singer/Songwriter
|Western Myth Records
|Robbie Fulks
|Poor and Sharp-Witted
|Singer/Songwriter
|Compass Records
|Karate Boogaloo
|Tremendous Fantastic
|Soul
|Colemine Records
|Parlor Greens
|Jolene
|Soul
|Colemine
|Goldford
|Celeste
|Soul/R&B
|Goldford Music
|Lady Wray
|Cover Girl
|Soul/R&B
|Big Crown
|Lady Wray
|Hard Times
|Soul/R&B
|Big Crown
|Rudy De Ada
|Like A Memory (feat. The Jack Moves, William Corduroy)
|Soul/R&B
|Karma Chief
|AnAkA
|NO MORE CRY
|World
|AKTIV8
|Antibalas
|La Ceiba
|World
|Daptone Records
|Antibalas
|Solace
|World
|Daptone Records
|Captain Planet & Tony Allen
|Tony's House
|World
|Bastard Jazz
|Captain Planet & Trio Mocoto
|O Xangô
|World
|Bastard Jazz
|Meklit
|Abebayehosh
|World
|Smithsonian Folkways