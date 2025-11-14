New Releases: November 14, 2025

CDS

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Alison Brown & Steve Martin Safe Sensible and Sane Bluegrass, Americana Compass

Molly Tuttle So long Little Miss Sunshine Bluegrass, Rock, Pop, Country, Singer/Songwriter Nonesuch

Steve Howell & Fats Kaplin Know You From Old Blues, Folk, Jazz Out of the Past Music

Bob Corritore & Friends Early Blues Sessions Blues, Harmonica Blues Vizztone

Christone Kingfsh Ingram Hard Road Blues, Rock Redzer

Luther Dickinson Dead Blues Vol 1 Blues, Swamp Rock Strolling Bones

Cindy Walker / Various Artists It's All Her Fault: A Tribute to Cindy Walker Country Hummingbird

Cole Chaney In The Shadow Of The Mountain Country Thirty Tigers

Nicki Bluhm Rancho Deluxe Country Nicki Bluhm

Pink Stones, The Thank the Lord Country Normaltown

Ramona & the Holy Smokes Ramona & The Holy Smokes Country Ramona & the Holy Smokes

Waylon Jennings Songbird Country Son of Jessi / Thirty Tigers

Joelton Mayfield Crowd Pleaser Country, Alt-Country, Alternative Folk, Rock, Americana, Indie Bloodshot

Jon Nolan & Good Co, Slow Cooker Country, Americana Strolling Bones

Brothers Comatose, The Golden Grass Country, Bluegrass, Americana Swamp Jam

Wildmans, The Longtime Friend Country, Folk, Americana, Alternative Country New West

Rodney Crowell Airline Highway Country, Rock, Americana, Alt Country New West

William Prince Furth From The Country Country, Rock, Americana, Alt Country Six Shooter

Briscoe Heat of July Country, Rock, Indie, Americana ATO

West Texas Exiles 8000 Days Country, Southern Rock, Americana, Folk Floating Mesa

Brennan Leigh DOn't You Ever Give Up On Love Country, Traditional Signature Sounds

Barry Can't Swim Loner Electronic, House, Jazz, Melodic, Dance, Atmospheric Ninja Tune

Autumn Defence, The Here and Nowhere Folk Yep Roc

Covenhoven The Color of the Dark Folk Covenhoven

Mama Lingua Lay It All Down Folk, Alternative Folk Mama Lingua

Amanda Shires Nobody's Girl Folk, Americana ATO

Max Gomez Memory Mountain Folk, Americana Marveltone

Ruston Kelly Pale, Through the Window Folk, Americana, Alternative Country, Singer/Songwriter, Alternative/Indie Rounder

Meredith Moon From Here to the Sea Folk, Americana, Bluegrass, Country Compass

Ruen Brothers Awooo Folk, Americana, Indie Yep Roc

Beware Wolves Volume 10 Folk, Indie Folk Aqualamb

Rhett Miller A Lifetime of Riding By Night Folk, Indie Rock ATO

Geckos Geckos Folk, Latin Geckos

Josh Ritter I Believe In You, Honeydew Folk, Rock, Americana Thirty Tigers

Pete Muller One Last Dance Folk, Rock, Americana, Pop, Singer/Songwriter Two Truths

Carlos Dafe & Adrian Younge Jazz is Dead 025 Jazz Jazz Is Dead

Mark Sherman Bop Contest Jazz Miles High

Rufus Wainright & Pacific Jazz Orchestra I'm A Stranger Here Myself / Wainright Does Weill Jazz Thirty Tigers

Sean mason A Breath of Fresh Air Jazz Taylor Christian

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble Groove in the Face of Adversity Jazz, Soul, Funk Mack Avenue

Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra Shadows of Tomorrow Latin Jazz Summit

Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra Tito & Tito Latin Jazz Steven Oquendo

Jonny Lipford Discover the Warrior Within New Age Jonathan Lipford

Deltaphonic The Funk, the Soul & the Holy Groove New Orleans, Funk, Swamp Deltaphonic

Jim Keller End of the World Rock Jim Keller

Guided By Voices Thick Rich and Delicious Rock, Alternative GBV

Sprints All That Is Over Rock, Alternative Sub Pop

Clover County Finer Things Rock, Alternative, Singer/Songwriter, Pop Thirty Tigers

Flock of Dimes The Life You Save Rock, Alternative/Indie Sub Pop

Wet Leg moisturizer Rock, Alternative/Indie Domino Recording

Hannah Jadagu Describe Rock, Alternative/Indie, Bedroom Pop, Soultronic Sub Pop

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Mag Dogs & Englishmen Revisited: Live at Lockni' Rock, Blues, Soul Fantasy

villagerrr Tear Your Heart Out Rock, Folk, Alternative/Indie Winspear

Mountain Goats, The Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan Rock, indie Folk, Alternative Cadmean Dawn / Thirty Tigers

Nation of Language Dance Called Memory Rock, Indie Pop, Synth Pop, New Wave Sub pop

Patrick Watson Uh Oh Rock, Indie, Experimental, Classical Secret City

David Snider Echoes of the Masters Volume 2 Rock, Jazz David Snider

Bones Owens Best Western Rock, Roots Rock, Alternative, Garage, Gospel Black Ranch / Thirty Tigers

John Fogerty Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Rock, Southern Rock Concord

Los Straitjackets Somos Rock, Surf Rock, Instrumental Yep Roc