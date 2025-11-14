© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: November 14, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:46 PM MST

CDS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Alison Brown & Steve MartinSafe Sensible and SaneBluegrass, AmericanaCompass
Molly TuttleSo long Little Miss SunshineBluegrass, Rock, Pop, Country, Singer/SongwriterNonesuch
Steve Howell & Fats KaplinKnow You From OldBlues, Folk, JazzOut of the Past Music
Bob Corritore & FriendsEarly Blues SessionsBlues, Harmonica BluesVizztone
Christone Kingfsh IngramHard RoadBlues, RockRedzer
Luther DickinsonDead Blues Vol 1Blues, Swamp RockStrolling Bones
Cindy Walker / Various ArtistsIt's All Her Fault: A Tribute to Cindy WalkerCountryHummingbird
Cole ChaneyIn The Shadow Of The MountainCountryThirty Tigers
Nicki BluhmRancho DeluxeCountryNicki Bluhm
Pink Stones, TheThank the LordCountryNormaltown
Ramona & the Holy SmokesRamona & The Holy SmokesCountryRamona & the Holy Smokes
Waylon JenningsSongbirdCountrySon of Jessi / Thirty Tigers
Joelton MayfieldCrowd PleaserCountry, Alt-Country, Alternative Folk, Rock, Americana, IndieBloodshot
Jon Nolan & Good Co,Slow CookerCountry, AmericanaStrolling Bones
Brothers Comatose, TheGolden GrassCountry, Bluegrass, AmericanaSwamp Jam
Wildmans, TheLongtime FriendCountry, Folk, Americana, Alternative CountryNew West
Rodney CrowellAirline HighwayCountry, Rock, Americana, Alt CountryNew West
William PrinceFurth From The CountryCountry, Rock, Americana, Alt CountrySix Shooter
BriscoeHeat of JulyCountry, Rock, Indie, AmericanaATO
West Texas Exiles8000 DaysCountry, Southern Rock, Americana, FolkFloating Mesa
Brennan LeighDOn't You Ever Give Up On LoveCountry, TraditionalSignature Sounds
Barry Can't SwimLonerElectronic, House, Jazz, Melodic, Dance, AtmosphericNinja Tune
Autumn Defence, TheHere and NowhereFolkYep Roc
CovenhovenThe Color of the DarkFolkCovenhoven
Mama LinguaLay It All DownFolk, Alternative FolkMama Lingua
Amanda ShiresNobody's GirlFolk, AmericanaATO
Max GomezMemory MountainFolk, AmericanaMarveltone
Ruston KellyPale, Through the WindowFolk, Americana, Alternative Country, Singer/Songwriter, Alternative/IndieRounder
Meredith MoonFrom Here to the SeaFolk, Americana, Bluegrass, CountryCompass
Ruen BrothersAwoooFolk, Americana, IndieYep Roc
Beware WolvesVolume 10Folk, Indie FolkAqualamb
Rhett MillerA Lifetime of Riding By NightFolk, Indie RockATO
GeckosGeckosFolk, LatinGeckos
Josh RitterI Believe In You, HoneydewFolk, Rock, AmericanaThirty Tigers
Pete MullerOne Last DanceFolk, Rock, Americana, Pop, Singer/SongwriterTwo Truths
Carlos Dafe & Adrian YoungeJazz is Dead 025JazzJazz Is Dead
Mark ShermanBop ContestJazzMiles High
Rufus Wainright & Pacific Jazz OrchestraI'm A Stranger Here Myself / Wainright Does WeillJazzThirty Tigers
Sean masonA Breath of Fresh AirJazzTaylor Christian
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit EnsembleGroove in the Face of AdversityJazz, Soul, FunkMack Avenue
Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz OrchestraShadows of TomorrowLatin JazzSummit
Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz OrchestraTito & TitoLatin JazzSteven Oquendo
Jonny LipfordDiscover the Warrior WithinNew AgeJonathan Lipford
DeltaphonicThe Funk, the Soul & the Holy GrooveNew Orleans, Funk, SwampDeltaphonic
Jim KellerEnd of the WorldRockJim Keller
Guided By VoicesThick Rich and DeliciousRock, AlternativeGBV
SprintsAll That Is OverRock, AlternativeSub Pop
Clover CountyFiner ThingsRock, Alternative, Singer/Songwriter, PopThirty Tigers
Flock of DimesThe Life You SaveRock, Alternative/IndieSub Pop
Wet LegmoisturizerRock, Alternative/IndieDomino Recording
Hannah JadaguDescribeRock, Alternative/Indie, Bedroom Pop, SoultronicSub Pop
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon RussellMag Dogs & Englishmen Revisited: Live at Lockni'Rock, Blues, SoulFantasy
villagerrrTear Your Heart OutRock, Folk, Alternative/IndieWinspear
Mountain Goats, TheThrough This Fire Across From Peter BalkanRock, indie Folk, AlternativeCadmean Dawn / Thirty Tigers
Nation of LanguageDance Called MemoryRock, Indie Pop, Synth Pop, New WaveSub pop
Patrick WatsonUh OhRock, Indie, Experimental, ClassicalSecret City
David SniderEchoes of the Masters Volume 2Rock, JazzDavid Snider
Bones OwensBest WesternRock, Roots Rock, Alternative, Garage, GospelBlack Ranch / Thirty Tigers
John FogertyLegacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival YearsRock, Southern RockConcord
Los StraitjacketsSomosRock, Surf Rock, InstrumentalYep Roc
St. Paul & The Broken BonesSt. Paul & The Broken BonesSoul, R&BOasis Pizza
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
ANIMA!WaterAlternative/IndieANIMA!
AutomaticIs It Now?Alternative/IndieStones Throw Records
Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad ManEverything Is Under Control.Alternative/IndieReal Bad Man Records
Hannah JadaguDescribeAlternative/IndieSub Pop Records
JánaOrbitAlternative/IndieJána
Night Tapesportals//polaritiesAlternative/IndieNettwerk
NoSoWhen Are You Leaving?Alternative/IndiePartisan Records
Not for RadioMeltAlternative/IndieNice Life
Ron GalloRon GalloAlternative/IndieKill Rock Stars
Saint EttienneInternationalAlternative/Indie[PIAS]
Tune-YardsTell the Future With Your BodyAlternative/IndieAD / Tune-Yards
Various ArtistsSitting on the MoonAlternative/IndieMexican Summer
Billy BrandtThe Lucky Hustle & The Side Show ShuffleAmericanaSun Goose
Blue DogsBig DreamersAmericanaKennel Music Ltd
Jon Nolan & Good Co.Slow CookerAmericanaStrolling Bones
Nicki BluhmRancho DeluxeAmericanaNicki Bluhm
Alison Brown & Steve MartinSafe Sensible and SaneBluegrassCompass Records
Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Tony Rice, Todd PhillipsOok'n'm Live at the Old Town School of Folk Music 2001BluegrassMike Marshall
Grain ThiefHouse of the DogBluegrassPlow Man Records
Shelby MeansShelby MeansBluegrassShelby Means
Roomful of BluesSteppin' OutBluesAlligator
Seth WalkerWhy The WorryBluesRoyal Potato Family
Katie ShoreIt's All Her Fault (A Tribute to Cindy Walker)CountryHummin'bird Records
Ramona & the Holy SmokesRamona and the Holy SmokesCountryRamona & the Holy Smokes
Rodney CrowellAirline HighwayCountryNew West Records
Roșie Flores & the TalismenImpossible FrontiersCountryMule Kick
Shawn CampThe Ghost of Sis DraperCountryTruly Handmade Records
The Marcus King BandDarling BlueCountryMarcus King / UMG
BearcubsBreathin'ElectronicBearcubs / Headroom
Gilligan MossÀ La ModeElectronicForeign Family Collective
HAAiHUMANiSEElectronicMute
LEISUREWelcome to the MoodElectronicLEISURE / Nettwerk
ParcelsLOVEDElectronicBecause Music
PINESSunElectronicPINES
POLIÇADreams GoElectronicMemphis Industries
SoulwaxAll Systems Are LyingElectronicDeewee
Sudan ArchivesTHE BPMElectronicStones Throw Records
Al NicolOnly HopingFolkAlex Nicol
Brandi CarlileReturning to MyselfFolkLost Highway
Carrie RodriguezPostcards From the BorderFolkLaboratorio Arts
Emily HinesThese DaysFolkHoney Hiive
Fruit BatsBaby ManFolkMerge
GeckøsGeckøsFolkGeckøs
Great Lake SwimmersCaught LightFolkHarbour Songs / Pheromone Recordings
Gurf MorlixThe Taste Of AshesFolkRootball Records
Hannah FrancesNested in TanglesFolkUSA2B2512529
Joan BaezFarewell, Angelina (Remastered 2025)FolkVanguard
Josh RitterI Believe in You, My HoneydewFolkPytheas Recordings
Mollie O'Brien & Rich MooreLost in the CrowdFolkRemington Road
Olivia BartonFor Myself and for YouFolkOlivia Barton
7xvethegeniusSelf 7xve 3 [CLEAN]Hip-Hop/RapBroadband Sound
7xvethegeniusSelf 7xve 3 [INSTRUMENTALS]Hip-Hop/RapBroadband Sound
AtmosphereJesturesHip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment
AtmosphereJestures (Instrumentals)Hip-Hop/RapRhymesayers Entertainment LLC
CARRTOONSSpace CadetHip-Hop/Rap1
Alfa MistRouletteJazzSekito
Carlos Dafé & Adrian YoungeCarlos Dafé JID025JazzJazz Is Dead
CochemeaVol III: Ancestros FuturosJazzDaptone Records
Ebi SodaFrank Dean and AndrewJazzTru Thoughts
Kassa OverallCREAMJazzWarp
Rita DonteRitualLatinAnsonia Records
Silvana EstradaVendrán Suaves LluviasLatinGlassnote
The Point.Maldito Animal (Deluxe Album)LatinQZK6P2443888
Celia Cruz & Johnny PachecoCelia & Johnny (Remastered 2024)Latin JazzVaya
Bass Drum of DeathSixRockCobraside
Boz ScaggsDetourRockConcord Records
Golden ApplesShooting StarRockUSOPM2500477
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie NicksBuckingham Nicks (2025 remaster)RockRhino
Los StraitjacketsSomos Los StraitjacketsRockYep Roc Records
Milky ChanceTrip Tape IIIRockMuggelig Records
Milky ChanceTrip Tape IIIRockMuggelig Records
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night SweatsNathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (10th Anniversary Edition)RockConcord
Nation of LanguageDance Called MemoryRockSub Pop Records
Neko CaseNeon Grey Midnight GreenRockLady Pilot
Robert PlantSaving GraceRockEs Paranza
RocketR Is for RocketRockCanvasback
Tame ImpalaDeadbeatRockColumbia
The Last Dinner PartyFrom the PyreRockIsland
Umphrey's McGeeBlueprintsRockQZWFE2576568
Various ArtistsMaybe I'm DreamingRockAnthology Recordings
WednesdayBleedsRockUSJ5G2542801
Wine CountryHard TimesRockTCAJM2575342
BahamasMy Second Last AlbumSinger/SongwriterBrushfire
Blair DavieFirst and LastSinger/SongwriterGiant Music
Carson McHonePentimentoSinger/SongwriterUSMRG2587201
Sarah McLachlanBetter BrokenSinger/SongwriterConcord Records
Timothy LaroqueThe Florida EffectSinger/SongwriterDef Cat
El Michels Affair24 Hr SportsSoulBig Crown Records
Lady WrayCover GirlSoulBig Crown
Say She SheCut & RewindSouldrink sum wtr
The ButtshakersLessons in LoveSoulUnderdog
GoldFordSpace of the HeartSoul/R&BGoldFord
Les ImprimésNext SummerSoul/R&BBig Crown
NextKendra MorrisSoul/R&bKarma Chief / Colemine
Amadou & MariamL’amour à la folieWorldBecause Music
AntibalasHourglassWorldDaptone Records
MeklitA Piece of InfinityWorldSmithsonian Folkways

SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Cate Le BonAbout TimeAlternative/IndieMexican Summer
Hannah JadaguDoing NowAlternative/IndieSub Pop
Helado NegroMore (Radio Edit)Alternative/IndieBig Dada
BriscoeSaving GraceAmericanaATO
Caroline SpenceEffortlessAmericanaTone Tree Music
Jim KellerBlack DogAmericanaElisha James
Nicki BluhmSimple Side of MeAmericanaNicki Bluhm
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandNight After NightAmericanaNGDB Records
The MammalsRolling Stone RefugeeAmericanaHumble Abode
The Steel WheelsEasyAmericanaBig Ring Records
Wild HorsesWhen I Was YoungerAmericanaWild Horses Minnesota
Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Jackson Browne & Jeff HannaDear TimeBluegrassCompass Records
Brandon Lee AdamsI’ll Follow SummerBluegrassSharp 214 Publishing
Danny BurnsBlue Ridge BlueBluegrassBonfire Recording Co.
GrasstimeCotton, Corn And HayBluegrassGrasstime
The Brothers ComatoseGolden GrassBluegrassSwamp Jam
Trey Hensley, Rob Ickes & Tammy RogersOrphan TrainBluegrassMoraine Music Group
Larkin PoeMockingbirdBluesTricki‐Woo Records
Brandi CarlileReturning to MyselfCountryLost Highway
Colter Wall1800 MilesCountryLa Honda Records
CordovasHigher Every TimeCountryYep Roc
Jon Nolan & Good Co.On My OwnCountryStrolling Bones
Joshua HedleyBoogie Woogie TennesseeCountryNew West
Kelly WillisI Don't CareCountryContinental Record Services
LaTresaOde to Arnold ShultzCountry2coat Music
Max GomezToo Afraid to Fall in LoveCountryMarveltone
Melissa Carper & Theo LawrenceDat Ain’t RightCountryWarner
Meredith MoonEast City BluesCountryCompass Records
Natalie Del CarmenEl CortezCountryTorrez Music Group
ShinyribsCry Yer WayCountryNine Mile Records
Sophie GaultPocket ChangeCountryTorrez Music Group
Willie NelsonWorkin’ Man BluesCountrySony Music
CAPYACANGEL EYE CONTACTElectronicNettwerk
DARKSIDEOne Last NothingElectronicMatador
FcukersI Like It Like That (Clean)ElectronicNinja Tune
Nightmares on WaxTrue (feat. Sadie Walker)ElectronicWarp
Sylvan EssoWDIDElectronicPsychic Hotline
Al NicolYou & MeFolkAlex Nicol
Haley HeynderickxFluorescent Light (feat. Max García Conover)FolkFat Possum Records
Jim Kweskin & the Berlin Hall Saturday Night RevueRight or WrongFolkJalopy
Jim Kweskin & the Berlin Hall Saturday Night RevueShow Me the Way to Go HomeFolkJalopy
Jim Kweskin & the Berlin Hall Saturday Night RevueFour or Five TimesFolkJalopy
John PrineHey Ah Nothin’FolkOh Boy Records
Karin AnnI Was Never YoursFolk3amRecords
Muireann BradleyThese DaysFolkVerve Forecast
Rena GuinnButter up the Bucket (feat. Joe Lule)FolkRena Guinn
Rodney Crowell Feat.Tyler BryantThe Twenty-One Song Salute (Owed to G.G. Shinn and Cléoma Falcon)FolkNew West Records
BALTHVSLovin’ (Eric Hilton's Trust A Thief Mix)FunkMixto Records
WarAll Day MusicFunkUnited Artists
Danger MouseUpHip HopBMG Rights Management (UK) LTD (C)
Carlos Dafé, Adrian YoungeBloco da HarmoniaJazzJazz Is Dead
Carlos Dafé, Adrian YoungeVerdadeiro SentimentoJazzJazz Is Dead
Carlos Dafé, Adrian YoungeO Baile Funk Vai RolarJazzJazz Is Dead
ThundercatChildren of the Baked Potato (feat. Remi Wolf) [Radio Edit]JazzBrainfeeder
ThundercatI Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time (Radio Edit)JazzBrainfeeder
Bruce SpringsteenLonely Night in the ParkRockColumbia
Colin HayBlue for YouRockLazy Eye Records
Courtney BarnettStay In Your LaneRockMom+Pop
Hermanos GutiérrezElegantly Wasted (feat. Leon Bridges)RockEasy Eye Sound
HomerChrysanthemumRockBig Crown
Julian TaylorDon't Let 'Em (Get Inside of Your Head) [feat. Jim James)RockHowling Turtle
Katy J PearsonThose GoodbyesRockHeavenly Recordings
LorianBlack RosesRockLorian
LorianEyes Like RainRockLorain
MidlakeThe GhoulsRockBella Union
Oracle SistersWait for MeRockWizard Artists
Ringo StarrWith a Little Help From My Friends (feat. Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Molly Tuttle, Larkin Poe, the War and Treaty, Rodney Crowell, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris & Brenda Lee)RockUniversal
SessaVale a PenaRockMexican Summer
Tame ImpalaDracula [Clean]RockColumbia
The Red Clay StraysPeople Hatin'RockRCA
Vera DaisiesCan't Blame YouRock[PIAS]
Vera DasiesChess GameRock[PIAS]
A.J. CroceComplications of LoveSinger/SongwriterSeedling
Bill ScorzariCan't Break This FallSinger/SongwriterBill Scorzari
Jonah KagenYou AgainSinger/SongwriterArista
Josh HughesHarder to ForgetSinger/SongwriterElliot
Lone ValentineKeep Us CompanySinger/SongwriterWestern Myth Records
Lone ValentineWanderin'Singer/SongwriterWestern Myth Records
Robbie FulksPoor and Sharp-WittedSinger/SongwriterCompass Records
Karate BoogalooTremendous FantasticSoulColemine Records
Parlor GreensJoleneSoulColemine
GoldfordCelesteSoul/R&BGoldford Music
Lady WrayCover GirlSoul/R&BBig Crown
Lady WrayHard TimesSoul/R&BBig Crown
Rudy De AdaLike A Memory (feat. The Jack Moves, William Corduroy)Soul/R&BKarma Chief
AnAkANO MORE CRYWorldAKTIV8
AntibalasLa CeibaWorldDaptone Records
AntibalasSolaceWorldDaptone Records
Captain Planet & Tony AllenTony's HouseWorldBastard Jazz
Captain Planet & Trio MocotoO XangôWorldBastard Jazz
MeklitAbebayehoshWorldSmithsonian Folkways
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
