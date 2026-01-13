© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Lettuce

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:36 PM MST

Lettuce
Cook
(Self-Released)
Genres: Soul, Funk, Jazz, Hip-Hop

Lettuce's Cook is a rich and delicious, high-energy funk feast. The album is a groove-heavy ride from start to finish, blending elements of soul, hip-hop and rock throughout. The album is expressive with its instrumental interplay with very few vocals. It captures the band's seasoned history together while showcasing their playfulness in creativity. Cook invites listeners to move, feel good and lose themselves in the infectious grooves.

Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
