KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Lettuce
Lettuce
Cook
(Self-Released)
Genres: Soul, Funk, Jazz, Hip-Hop
Lettuce's Cook is a rich and delicious, high-energy funk feast. The album is a groove-heavy ride from start to finish, blending elements of soul, hip-hop and rock throughout. The album is expressive with its instrumental interplay with very few vocals. It captures the band's seasoned history together while showcasing their playfulness in creativity. Cook invites listeners to move, feel good and lose themselves in the infectious grooves.
Stream Lettuce COOK HERE.