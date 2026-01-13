KVNF's Top Spin: Lettuce

Lettuce

Cook

(Self-Released)

Genres: Soul, Funk, Jazz, Hip-Hop

Lettuce's Cook is a rich and delicious, high-energy funk feast. The album is a groove-heavy ride from start to finish, blending elements of soul, hip-hop and rock throughout. The album is expressive with its instrumental interplay with very few vocals. It captures the band's seasoned history together while showcasing their playfulness in creativity. Cook invites listeners to move, feel good and lose themselves in the infectious grooves.

Stream Lettuce COOK HERE.