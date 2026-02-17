New Releases: February 17, 2026

DIGITAL ALBUMS

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Ancient Cat Society Lonely Times Alternative/Indie US2762505903

Ebril In Copula Alternative/Indie Universal

Isaac Martinez Spiritual Lives of the Great Composers Alternative/Indie !*

Sis and the Lower Wisdom Saints and Aliens Alternative/Indie QT3F22547442

Velvet Trip Glimmers Continued Alternative/Indie Zeppelin Hamilton

The Honeydogs Algebra for Broken Hearts Americana Jullian

Jenna Nicholls The Commuter Americana Royal Potato Family

The Steel Wheels The Steel Wheels Americana Big Ring

Hypothetical Bluegrass Solution Peasants Forever Bluegrass Jon Hickam

Candice Ivory New Southern Vintage Blues Nola Blue

Robert Finley Hallelujah! Don't Let The Devil Fool Ya Blues Easy Eye Sound

James Talley Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money but We Sure Got a Lot of Love (30th Anniversary Edition) Country Cimarron Records

Kashus Culpepper Act I Country Big Loud Records

Meels Across The Raccoon Strait Country Lost Highway

Presley Haile Second Time Country Columbia

Indira Paganotto Arte Como Amante Electronic ARTCORE

Milk & Bone, Chromeo A Little Lucky Electronic Nettwerk Music Group

Aksak Maboul Before Aksak Maboul (Documents & Experiments 1969-1977) Experimental Crammed Discs

Emily Scott Robinson Appalachia Folk Oh Boy

hemlock Orange Streak Glow Folk QT3FC2567883

Mon Rovîa Bloodline Folk Nettwerk

Ólöf Arnalds Spíra Folk Bella Union

Tobin Mueller Come In Funky Funk ArtsForge

Len Bowen If You Don't See Me You Saw Me Hip-Hop/Rap BLK.SUN.SND

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon As of Now [CLEAN] Hip-Hop/Rap Lex

Lord Jah‐Monte Ogbon As of Now (Instrumentals) Hip-Hop/Rap Lex Records

Jane Inc. A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTH Pop Telephone Explosion Records

Jenny on Holiday Quicksand Heart Pop GBKZV2500230

Kula Shaker Wormslayer Psychedelic Rock Strange F.O.L.K.

Blackwater Holylight Not Here Not Gone Rock Suicide Squeeze

Bright Eyes Kids Table Rock Dead Oceans

Daffo Where the Earth Bends Rock Concord

Dari Bay Longest Day of the Year Rock QZTAX2254054

Dion The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher Rock Keepin The Blues Alive

Holy Smokes Too Young To Die Rock Mint 400

Joyce Manor Epitaph Rock Epitaph

Lettuce Cook Rock Lettuce

Lucinda Williams World’s Gone Wrong Rock Highway 20 Records

Melody's Echo Chamber Unclouded Rock Domino Recording Ltd

Plantoid Flare Rock Bella Union

Radium Dolls Wound Up Rock Radium Dolls

Rhaina Yasmin Magician Rock USY282503519

Softcult When A Flower Doesn’t Grow Rock Easy Life Records

Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel Celestun Rock Tone Tree Music

Westside Cowboy So Much Country ‘Till We Get There Rock Island

Will Epstein Yeah, mostly Rock Fat Possum Records

Wings WINGS (Deluxe) Rock Paul McCartney Catalog

Yumi Zouma No Love Lost to Kindness Rock Nettwerk

Courtney Marie Andrews Valentine Singer/Songwriter Loose Future

Langhorne Slim The Dreamin’ Kind Singer/Songwriter Dualtone

Al Green To Love Somebody Soul Fat Possum

Samm Henshaw It Could Be Worse Soul Dorm Seven

M83 Resurrection Soundtrack GB5SH2500031

El Búho Kerala Rain World Wonderwheel Recordings