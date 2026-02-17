© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our on-air signal. Our team is troubleshooting—thanks for your patience. In the meantime you can stream online for uninterrupted service.
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: February 17, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:44 PM MST

PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Hypothetical Bluegrass SolutionPeasants ForeverBluegrass, Country, AmericanaHypothetical Bluegrass Solution
Lil Ed and The Blues ImperialsSlidewaysBlues, RockAlligator
Omar Coleman & Igor PradoOld New Funky and BlueBlues, RockNola Blue
Tinsley EllisLabor of LoveBlues, RockAlligator
Boy GoldenBest Of Our Possible LivesCountry, Alternative Country, Folk Country, Alternative/IndieSix Shooter
Clay Street UnitSin & SqualorCountry, AmericanaLeo33
Kashus CulpepperAct 1Country, Americana, Alternative Country, Southern SoulBig Loud / UMG
Melissa Carper & Theo LawrenceHavin' A TalkCountry, ClassicTomika
Waymores, TheThe KnotCountry, Honky TonkKeystone Artist Connect
Jay BuchananWeapons of BeautyCountry, Southern Rock, Americana, BluesSacred Tongue / Thirty Tigers
ParcelsLovedElectronic, Disco, Pop, FunkBecause Music
SoulwaxAll Systems Are LyingElectronic, Rock, Alternative, IndustrialBecause Music
Steel Wheels, TheThe Steel WheelsFolk, Americana, Alternative FolkBig Ring
Steve & Trevor StormStorm SessionsFolk, CelticSelf-Released
Ye VagabondsAll Tied TogetherFolk, Irish, IndieRiver Lea
Courtney Marie AndrewsValentineFolk, Singer/SongwriterLoose Future / Thirty Tigers
Bob ReynoldsEddie Told Me SoJazzNOSAHU
Lucinda WilliamsWorld's Gone WrongRock, Alternative Country, Roots Rock, Blues, Folk, AmericanaHighway 20 Records
June SwoonBig TruckRock, Alternative, Gothic AmericanaJune Swoon
OddrovePop AmoebaRock, Alternative/IndieWavebend
Langhorne SlimThe Dreamin' KindRock, Americana, Alt-CountryDualtone
Mariachi El BronxMariachi El Bronx (IV)Rock, Latin, AlternativeATO
James Hunter Six, TheOff The FenceSoul, Retro Soul, Blues SoulEasy Eye Sound / Concord
Amadou & MariamL'Amour A La FolieWorld, Malian, AfropopBecause Music
Altin GunGaripWorld, Psychedelic RockATO
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Ancient Cat SocietyLonely TimesAlternative/IndieUS2762505903
EbrilIn CopulaAlternative/IndieUniversal
Isaac MartinezSpiritual Lives of the Great ComposersAlternative/Indie!*
Sis and the Lower WisdomSaints and AliensAlternative/IndieQT3F22547442
Velvet TripGlimmers ContinuedAlternative/IndieZeppelin Hamilton
The HoneydogsAlgebra for Broken HeartsAmericanaJullian
Jenna NichollsThe CommuterAmericanaRoyal Potato Family
The Steel WheelsThe Steel WheelsAmericanaBig Ring
Hypothetical Bluegrass SolutionPeasants ForeverBluegrassJon Hickam
Candice IvoryNew Southern VintageBluesNola Blue
Robert FinleyHallelujah! Don't Let The Devil Fool YaBluesEasy Eye Sound
James TalleyGot No Bread, No Milk, No Money but We Sure Got a Lot of Love (30th Anniversary Edition)CountryCimarron Records
Kashus CulpepperAct ICountryBig Loud Records
MeelsAcross The Raccoon StraitCountryLost Highway
Presley HaileSecond TimeCountryColumbia
Indira PaganottoArte Como AmanteElectronicARTCORE
Milk & Bone, ChromeoA Little LuckyElectronicNettwerk Music Group
Aksak MaboulBefore Aksak Maboul (Documents & Experiments 1969-1977)ExperimentalCrammed Discs
Emily Scott RobinsonAppalachiaFolkOh Boy
hemlockOrange Streak GlowFolkQT3FC2567883
Mon RovîaBloodlineFolkNettwerk
Ólöf ArnaldsSpíraFolkBella Union
Tobin MuellerCome In FunkyFunkArtsForge
Len BowenIf You Don't See Me You Saw MeHip-Hop/RapBLK.SUN.SND
Lord Jah-Monte OgbonAs of Now [CLEAN]Hip-Hop/RapLex
Lord Jah‐Monte OgbonAs of Now (Instrumentals)Hip-Hop/RapLex Records
Jane Inc.A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTHPopTelephone Explosion Records
Jenny on HolidayQuicksand HeartPopGBKZV2500230
Kula ShakerWormslayerPsychedelic RockStrange F.O.L.K.
Blackwater HolylightNot Here Not GoneRockSuicide Squeeze
Bright EyesKids TableRockDead Oceans
DaffoWhere the Earth BendsRockConcord
Dari BayLongest Day of the YearRockQZTAX2254054
DionThe Rock 'n' Roll PhilosopherRockKeepin The Blues Alive
Holy SmokesToo Young To DieRockMint 400
Joyce ManorEpitaphRockEpitaph
LettuceCookRockLettuce
Lucinda WilliamsWorld’s Gone WrongRockHighway 20 Records
Melody's Echo ChamberUncloudedRockDomino Recording Ltd
PlantoidFlareRockBella Union
Radium DollsWound UpRockRadium Dolls
Rhaina YasminMagicianRockUSY282503519
SoftcultWhen A Flower Doesn’t GrowRockEasy Life Records
Tyler Ramsey & Carl BroemelCelestunRockTone Tree Music
Westside CowboySo Much Country ‘Till We Get ThereRockIsland
Will EpsteinYeah, mostlyRockFat Possum Records
WingsWINGS (Deluxe)RockPaul McCartney Catalog
Yumi ZoumaNo Love Lost to KindnessRockNettwerk
Courtney Marie AndrewsValentineSinger/SongwriterLoose Future
Langhorne SlimThe Dreamin’ KindSinger/SongwriterDualtone
Al GreenTo Love SomebodySoulFat Possum
Samm HenshawIt Could Be WorseSoulDorm Seven
M83ResurrectionSoundtrackGB5SH2500031
El BúhoKerala RainWorldWonderwheel Recordings
Ilhan Ersahin - Istanbul SessionsMAHALLEWorldUnknown Publisher
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Lou OmaEnfoldAlternative/IndieKiln
Miso ExtraRight HereAlternative/IndieTransgressive
Puma BlueCroak DreamAlternative/Indie[PIAS]
Puma BlueCroak Dream (Radio Edit)Alternative/Indie[PIAS]
Puma BlueDesireAlternative/Indie[PIAS]
Puma BlueHushAlternative/Indie[PIAS]
Wesley JosephIf Time Could TalkAlternative/IndieSecretly Canadian
Yaël NaïmLa fille pas coolAlternative/IndieMouselephant
Yaël NaïmMulticolorAlternative/IndieMouselephant
Big RichardMillionaireAmericanaSignature Sound
The Lone BellowI Did It For LoveAmericanaSoundly
Eric BibbThis One Don'tBluesRepute
Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport"Beefsteak BluesBluesRellTone
Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport"Hate the BiteBluesRellTone
Starlite Campbell BandRamblin' On My Mind (feat. Simon Cambpell)BluesSimon Campbell
The Band of HeathensTake the CakeCountryBOH
Boy GoldenCowboy DreamsCountrySix Shooter Records
Melissa CarperDat Ain’t Right (feat. Theo Lawrence)CountryBee & el / Warner
Paul CauthenTexas SwaggerCountryVelvet Rose / Thirty Tigers
Danny L HarleAzimuth (feat Caroline Palochek) [CLEAN]ElectronicXL Recordings
Danny L HarleAzimuth (feat Caroline Palochek) [Instrumental]ElectronicXL Recordings
Danny L HarleCrystallise My Tears (feat. Oklou, MNEK)ElectronicXL Recordings
Danny L HarleCrystallise My Tears (feat. Oklou, MNEK) [Radio Edit]ElectronicXL Recordings
Danny L HarleCrystallise My Tears (feat. Oklou, MNEK) [Shorter Radio Edit]ElectronicXL Recordings
Danny L HarleRaft In The Sea(feat Julia Michaels)ElectronicXL Recordings
Danny L HarleStarlight (feat. PinkPantheress)ElectronicXL Recordings
FcukersI Like It Like ThatElectronicNinja Tune
FcukersL.U.C.K.YElectronicNinja Tune
FcukersPlay MeElectronicNinja Tune
James BlakeDeath of LoveElectronicGood Boy Records
Mandy, IndianaCursive (Time Edit)ElectronicSacred Bones Records
Mandy, IndianaCursiveElectronicSacred Bones Records
NutritiousEtherElectronicLiquid Culture
Charlotte Day WilsonLeanElectronicXL Recordings
TigaSILK SCARF (feat. Fcukers)ElectronicSecret City Records
WevalMelchior’s DanceElectronicTechnicolour
WevalStraf (Theme)ElectronicTechnicolour
Anna TivelSwan SongFolkFluff and Gravy
Anna TivelMemphisFolkFluff and Gravy
John CraigieFire SeasonFolkZabriskie Point
The Milk Carton KidsA Friend Like YouFolkFar Cry / Thirty Tigers
MirahAfter the RainFolkAbsolute Magnitude
Rai OmriEverything You KnowFolkRai Omri
Rai OmriBury Me Not on the Lone PrairieFolkRai Omri
TwilarkFoxheartFolkCanon Pence
The Steel WheelsGo BackFolkBig Ring
Ye VagabondsThe FloodFolkRough Trade
A$AP RockyPUNK ROCKYHip-Hop/RapA$AP Worldwide
Paul ChinSERPENTINEHip-Hop/RapSanzuwu Group
Paul ChinTAO OF PALMHip-Hop/RapSanzuwu Group
Serial Killers (Xzibit, B-Real, Demrick)Call the CopsHip-Hop/RapIneffable
Cain Culto!BASTA YA! [CLEAN]Hip-Hop/RapHive Music Ltd
Cain Culto[EXPLICIT] !BASTA YA!Hip-Hop/RapHive Music Ltd
Emilie-Claire BarlowDans les rues de QuébecJazzEmpress Music Group
Harry StylesAperturePopColumbia
Coyote IslandWhere I StartedReggaeIneffable
FloxOut of orbitReggaeUnderdog Records
Alan VegaKung Foo CowboyRockCelluloid
Band of Horses(Biding Time Is a) Boat to RowRockSub Pop Records
Blessing Jolie20teensRockThirty Tigers
Bruce SpringsteenStreets of MinneapolisRockColumbia
Chanel BeadsThe Coward Forgets His NightmareRockJagjaguwar
Courtney BarnettSite UnseenRockMom+Pop
Cut WormsEvil Twin (Radio Edit)RockJagjaguwar
Cut WormsEvil TwinRockJagjaguwar
Cut WormsWindows on the WorldRockJagjaguwar
DaughterNot EnoughRockGlassnote
Dutch InteriorGround ScoresRockFat Possum
Easy HoneyEverything I SeeRockTHIRD BROTHER
EXEKSidesteppingRockDFA Records
HighSchoolOne Lucky ManRock[PIAS] Australia
Jean DawsonPrize FighterRockHandwritten Records
King TuffTwisted On A TrainRockMUP / Thirty Tigers
Les ImprimesAgain & AgainRockBig Crown
MitskiWhere’s My Phone?RockDead Oceans
Playing For ChangeRiders On The StormRockPlaying For Change
Poor BambiThis One Is for FreeRockHQindie
Snail MailDead End [CLEAN]RockMatador
SportsDrama KingRock[no label]
DaffoI Couldn't Say It to Your FaceRockConcord
Tedeschi Trucks BandI Got YouRockConcord
Gail Ann Dorsey(It Takes All Kinds) To Make A WorldSinger/SongwriterRighteous Babe
Marco BeneventoFrizzanteSoulBig Crown Records
Marvin GayeAbraham, Martin & JohnSoulUMG
Arlo Parks2SIDEDSoul/R&BTransgressive Records
Charlotte Day WilsonSelfishSoul/R&BStone Woman Music
Common SaintsNight LightSoul/R&BStarsonics
ThundercatI Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty) [Radio Edit]Soul/R&BBrainfeeder
Charlotte Day WilsonHigh RoadSoul/R&BXL Recordings
João SelvaAtrás do teu olharWorldUnderdog
Siân PottokJe Danse Sur ToiWorldUnderdog
UMUT ADAN AND ZEBÂNISBogotàWorldSix Degrees
UMUT ADAN AND ZEBÂNISSale MarinoWorldSix Degrees
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
