KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Courtney Barnett - Creature of Habit
Courtney Barnett
Creature of Habit (Mom+Pop)
Rock • Alternative • Indie
Creature of Habit is Courtney Barnett’s fourth studio album. Written after her move from Melbourne to Los Angeles and the closure of her record label, the album explores themes of self-doubt, disrupted routine and life’s every day uncertainties. The album feels laidback on the surface but if you listen closely it’s full of introspective lyrics that are emotionally candid.