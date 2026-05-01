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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Courtney Barnett - Creature of Habit

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:09 PM MDT

Courtney Barnett
Creature of Habit (Mom+Pop)
Rock • Alternative • Indie

Creature of Habit is Courtney Barnett’s fourth studio album. Written after her move from Melbourne to Los Angeles and the closure of her record label, the album explores themes of self-doubt, disrupted routine and life’s every day uncertainties. The album feels laidback on the surface but if you listen closely it’s full of introspective lyrics that are emotionally candid.

Listen to Creature of Habit by Courtney Barnett here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo