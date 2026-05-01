KVNF's Top Spin: Courtney Barnett - Creature of Habit

Courtney Barnett

Creature of Habit (Mom+Pop)

Rock • Alternative • Indie

Creature of Habit is Courtney Barnett’s fourth studio album. Written after her move from Melbourne to Los Angeles and the closure of her record label, the album explores themes of self-doubt, disrupted routine and life’s every day uncertainties. The album feels laidback on the surface but if you listen closely it’s full of introspective lyrics that are emotionally candid.

Listen to Creature of Habit by Courtney Barnett here.