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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: May 11, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:11 AM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Ages and AgesFine Thanks And YouAlternative/Indie; Rock; PopNeedle and Thread Records
Arlo ParksAmbiguous DesireAlternative/Indie; R&B; ElectronicTransgressive Records
Avalon EmersonWritten into ChangesAlternative/Indie; Electronic; IndieDead Oceans
Lou OmaEnfoldAlternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; RockKiln
Monster RallyEchoes of the Emerald SandsAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Lo-FiFlowering Jungle
Operelly*Flutters Away*Alternative/Indie; PopdeadAir
Pictish TrailLife SlimeAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Psychedelic; FolkFire
spill tabAngieAngieAngieAlternative/Indie; ElectronicBecause Music
waterbabyMemory Be a BladeAlternative/Indie; Folk; R&B; ElectronicSub Pop
Greezy WheelsWe Come We GoAmericana; Rock; Country; Alternative/IndieArmadillo
Blue HighwayLive at ETSU! A 30-Year Retrospective EventBluegrass; CountryDown The Road
Claire LynchEmpty Pair of ShoesBluegrassThrill Hill Records
Jim Lauderdale & The Po' Ramblin' BoysThe Birds KnowBluegrassSky Crunch Records
Tony TrischkaEarl Jam 2Bluegrass; Folk; Country; AmericanaDown The Road Records
The Black KeysPeaches!Blues; Rock; Alternative/IndieEasy Eye Sound; Warner Records
Taj Mahal and Phantom Blues BandTimeBlues; Americana; FolkThirty Tigers
Kacey MusgravesMiddle of NowhereCountryLost Highway
Poi RogersWhirligigCountry; Americana; HawaiianPoi Rogers
CannonsEverything GlowsElectronic; IndieColumbia
Fatboy SlimFatboy Slim: Right Here, In The DesertElectronic; DanceUniversal Music
James BlakeTrying TimesElectronic; R&BGood Boy Records
LB aka LABATFeel So Good Around UElectronic; DanceBecause Music
Brian EricksonEveryday ForeverFolk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/SongwriterMint 400
Ora CoganHard Hearted WomanFolk; Alternative/Indie; RockSacred Bones Records
Serial Killers, Xzibit, B-Real, DemrickThis Thing of OursHip-Hop; RapIneffable
AmbalemaHiyuyáLatin; Singer/Songwriter; FolkÑancahuazú
Brigitte Calls Me BabyIrreversibleNew WaveATO Records
RDGLDGRNThe Gold AlbumReggaeDeuce Day World
dearyBirdingRock; Alternative; IndieBella Union
Iguana Death CultGuns OutRock; AlternativeGreenway
John Hollier & the RêverieRainmakerRock; Country; Americana; RootsWhollyABar / Thirty Tigers
Julianna RiolinoEcho in the DustRock; AlternativeMoonWhistle
King TuffMOORock; Alternative; IndieThirty Tigers
Lime GardenMaybe Not TonightRock; Alternative; IndieSo Young Records
LuckyBiting HeelsRock; Alternative; PopCommunity Music
MakthaverskanGlass and BonesRock; AlternativeWelfare Sounds & Records
My New Band BelieveMy New Band BelieveRock; Alternative/Indie; ProgressiveRough Trade
The OriellesOnly You LeftRock; Alternative/IndieHeavenly Recordings
Population IIGimmicksRock; World; Psychedelic; AlternativeBonsound
Ritt MomneyBASERock; Indie; AlternativeRitt Momney
Robot SlideCHIMPSRock; Alternative; Indie; Ambient; ProgressiveAura Vortex Records
SurfbortReality StarRock; Alternative; PunkTODO
Tigers JawLost on YouRock; Alternative; EmoHopeless Records
Tori AmosIn Times of DragonsRock; Alternative/Indie; PopFontana
The Undercover Dream LoversAtomic HouseRock; Alternative/Indie; PsychedelicThe Undercover Dream Lovers
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Old Crow Medicine ShowLast American WaltzAmericana; Country; FolkHartland
Buddy MeltonGoneBluegrass; RootsMelton and Miller Music
Carolina DetourNo Wrong TurnBluegrass; Americana; RootsHuckleberry
Fiddle ExpressRed Rocking ChairBluegrass; Folk; RootsGravy
Laura Leigh JonesSun Can't Stop The RainBluegrass; Country; RootsCanaMania
Candace HastingsLoving CowboysCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaHerd Bound Music
The Red Clay StraysDemons in Your ChoirCountry; RockRCA
Sandee JuneJunes Honky Tonk MoonCountryCDX
S.G. GoodmanPepperFolk; RockThirty Tigers; Slough Water Records
Airto Moreira & Ricardo BacelarPé No ChãoJazz; Latin JazzJasmin Music
Airto Moreira, Ricardo Bacelar & Flora PurimVoo Da TardeJazz; Latin JazzJasmin Music
LagartijeandoMajagualLatin; Folk; Electronic; DanceWonderwheel Recordings
L’éclairRing My Bell (feat. Erin Kimberley)Rock; Alternative; ElectronicAquarium Drunkard
L’éclairSpace Song (feat. Kay Yoko)Rock; Alternative; ElectronicAquarium Drunkard
L’éclairLovin N Affection (feat. INES)Rock; Alternative; ElectronicAquarium Drunkard
Mei SemonesKoneko (feat. Liana Flores)Rock; Indie; AlternativeBayonet Records
Mei SemonesTooth Fairy (feat. John Roseboro)Rock; Indie; AlternativeBayonet Records
Mei SemonesKurage (feat. Don Semones)Rock; Indie; AlternativeBayonet Records
The Rolling StonesIn the StarsRockCapitol
Tigers In CairoDo You Still Hate Me?Rock; AlternativeConnection Ecstatic
Tigers In CairoThat's How I Escpaed My Certain FateRock; AlternativeConnection Ecstatic
Tigers In CairoDo You Still Hate Me? (Radio Edit)Rock; AlternativeConnection Ecstatic
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo