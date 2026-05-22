New Releases: May 11, 2026

|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Ages and Ages
|Fine Thanks And You
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop
|Needle and Thread Records
|Arlo Parks
|Ambiguous Desire
|Alternative/Indie; R&B; Electronic
|Transgressive Records
|Avalon Emerson
|Written into Changes
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Lou Oma
|Enfold
|Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Rock
|Kiln
|Monster Rally
|Echoes of the Emerald Sands
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Lo-Fi
|Flowering Jungle
|Operelly
|*Flutters Away*
|Alternative/Indie; Pop
|deadAir
|Pictish Trail
|Life Slime
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Psychedelic; Folk
|Fire
|spill tab
|AngieAngieAngie
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic
|Because Music
|waterbaby
|Memory Be a Blade
|Alternative/Indie; Folk; R&B; Electronic
|Sub Pop
|Greezy Wheels
|We Come We Go
|Americana; Rock; Country; Alternative/Indie
|Armadillo
|Blue Highway
|Live at ETSU! A 30-Year Retrospective Event
|Bluegrass; Country
|Down The Road
|Claire Lynch
|Empty Pair of Shoes
|Bluegrass
|Thrill Hill Records
|Jim Lauderdale & The Po' Ramblin' Boys
|The Birds Know
|Bluegrass
|Sky Crunch Records
|Tony Trischka
|Earl Jam 2
|Bluegrass; Folk; Country; Americana
|Down The Road Records
|The Black Keys
|Peaches!
|Blues; Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Easy Eye Sound; Warner Records
|Taj Mahal and Phantom Blues Band
|Time
|Blues; Americana; Folk
|Thirty Tigers
|Kacey Musgraves
|Middle of Nowhere
|Country
|Lost Highway
|Poi Rogers
|Whirligig
|Country; Americana; Hawaiian
|Poi Rogers
|Cannons
|Everything Glows
|Electronic; Indie
|Columbia
|Fatboy Slim
|Fatboy Slim: Right Here, In The Desert
|Electronic; Dance
|Universal Music
|James Blake
|Trying Times
|Electronic; R&B
|Good Boy Records
|LB aka LABAT
|Feel So Good Around U
|Electronic; Dance
|Because Music
|Brian Erickson
|Everyday Forever
|Folk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter
|Mint 400
|Ora Cogan
|Hard Hearted Woman
|Folk; Alternative/Indie; Rock
|Sacred Bones Records
|Serial Killers, Xzibit, B-Real, Demrick
|This Thing of Ours
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Ineffable
|Ambalema
|Hiyuyá
|Latin; Singer/Songwriter; Folk
|Ñancahuazú
|Brigitte Calls Me Baby
|Irreversible
|New Wave
|ATO Records
|RDGLDGRN
|The Gold Album
|Reggae
|Deuce Day World
|deary
|Birding
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Bella Union
|Iguana Death Cult
|Guns Out
|Rock; Alternative
|Greenway
|John Hollier & the Rêverie
|Rainmaker
|Rock; Country; Americana; Roots
|WhollyABar / Thirty Tigers
|Julianna Riolino
|Echo in the Dust
|Rock; Alternative
|MoonWhistle
|King Tuff
|MOO
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Thirty Tigers
|Lime Garden
|Maybe Not Tonight
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|So Young Records
|Lucky
|Biting Heels
|Rock; Alternative; Pop
|Community Music
|Makthaverskan
|Glass and Bones
|Rock; Alternative
|Welfare Sounds & Records
|My New Band Believe
|My New Band Believe
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Progressive
|Rough Trade
|The Orielles
|Only You Left
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Heavenly Recordings
|Population II
|Gimmicks
|Rock; World; Psychedelic; Alternative
|Bonsound
|Ritt Momney
|BASE
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Ritt Momney
|Robot Slide
|CHIMPS
|Rock; Alternative; Indie; Ambient; Progressive
|Aura Vortex Records
|Surfbort
|Reality Star
|Rock; Alternative; Punk
|TODO
|Tigers Jaw
|Lost on You
|Rock; Alternative; Emo
|Hopeless Records
|Tori Amos
|In Times of Dragons
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Fontana
|The Undercover Dream Lovers
|Atomic House
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic
|The Undercover Dream Lovers