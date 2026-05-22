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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: May 18, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:29 AM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Chinese American BearDim Sum & Then SomeAlternative/Indie; Rock; Pop; Psychedelic; IndieMoshi Moshi
Emma LouiseSunshine for HappinessAlternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; PopFuture Classic
Gia MargaretSingingAlternative/Indie; Rock; Electronic; Singer/SongwriterJagjaguwar
Hannah CohenEarthstar MountainAlternative/Indie; Folk; Indie; PopBella Union
Jesca HoopLong Wave HomeAlternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Folk; ExperimentalLast Laugh Records
Junior VarsityReadyAlternative/Indie; Rock; Pop; IndieKey Records
Laura CahenSide By Side [EP]Alternative/Indie; Indie; Electronic; Singer/Songwriter[PIAS]
Lykke LiThe AfterpartyAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Rock; PopFutures
MEMORIALSAll Clouds Bring Not RainAlternative/Indie; Rock; PsychedelicFire Records
Quiet LightBlue Angel Sparkling Silver 2Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Experimental; AmbientTrue Panther Records
sadieBetter AngelsAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Popbloody knuckles
Stephen BeckerGravity BlanketAlternative/Indie; Rock; Indie; PsychedelicOne Is Three
Fantastic CatCat Out of HellAmericana; Folk; Rock; Country; AlternativeMissing Piece Records
Josiah and the BonnevillesAs IsAmericana; Folk; Country; Rock; IndieRounder
Mikaela DavisGraceland WayAmericana; Folk; Country; Rock; Singer/SongwriterKill Rock Stars
NEEDTOBREATHEThe Long SurrenderAmericana; Country; Rock; Singer/SongwriterDrive All Night Records
Jarrod WalkerNighthawkBluegrass; Country; AmericanaJarrod Walker
Ghalia VoltBurn The House DownBlues; RockRuf
Kenny Wayne ShepherdLedbetter Heights (30th Anniversary Sessions)Blues; RockRam / Thirty Tigers
ReckonersWhere The Hell Am I?Blues; RockGitcha
Samantha Martin & Delta SugarA Beautiful Buzz (Live)Blues; Rock; SoulGypsy Soul Records
Alberto GiurioliLeftoversClassicalDecca / UMG
Camille Thomas, Julien BrocalRENDEZ-VOUSClassical; InstrumentalDecca
Wiener Philharmoniker, Andris NelsonsGustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5Classical; InstrumentalDeutsche Grammophon
Emily NenniMovin’ ShoesCountry; Americana; SoulNew West Records
Jessie WilsonRebel & Reverie EPCountryJessie Wilson
Jim LauderdaleCountry Super Hits, Vol. 2Country; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaSky Crunch
The Chainsmokers & OaksLove Is Kind [EP]Electronic; DanceDisrupter / Columbia
Deb NeverARCADEElectronic; Alternative/IndieGiant
DwyerLive Slow [EP]Electronic; Ambient; DanceBusy As It Gets
Elder IslandHello Baby OkayElectronic; Alternative/IndieElder Island
Honey DijonThe NightlifeElectronic; Dance; HouseSOS
John SummitCTRL ESCAPEElectronic; DanceExperts Only / Darkroom; Darkroom Records
Karsh KaleDustElectronic; WorldSix Degrees
LadytronParadisesElectronic; Pop; Rock; IndieNettwerk Music Group
Lolo ZouaïReverieElectronic; PopBecause Music; Keep it on the LoLo
Olof DreijerLoud BloomElectronic; Indie; Experimentaldh2 / Dirty Hit
Strange FruitDripsElectronic; Rock; PsychedelicGentle Tuesday Recordings
TIGAHOTLIFEElectronic; DanceSecret City / Turbo
Elton JohnPositiva Presents: Elton John - The RemixesElectronic; DancePositiva
Croz BoyceCroz BoyceExperimental; Ambient; Psychedelic; ElectronicDomino
Angelo De AugustineAngel in PlainclothesFolk; Indie; Lo-FiAsthmatic Kitty Records
Hiss Golden MessengerI’m PeopleFolk; Americana; RockChrysalis
Mia Doi ToddHuman ExperienceFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterCity Zen Records
Noah KahanThe Great DivideFolk; Pop; RockMercury Records
Ramsey ThorntonI Called It!Folk; IndieGar Hole Records
Reverend BaronEl MonteFolk; Rock; InstrumentalColemine
runo plumbloom againFolk; IndieWinspear
DDKVerona: Prelude [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapThe Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions
DDKVerona: Prelude [EXPLICIT]Hip-Hop; RapThe Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions
DDKVerona: Prelude [INSTRUMENTALS]Hip-Hop; RapThe Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions
SHUBHeritage, Pt. 1Hip-Hop; Rap; ElectronicShub
SHUBHeritage, Pt. 2Hip-Hop; Rap; ElectronicShub
The You In IThe I in YouHip-Hop; RapThe You In I, LLC
Adrian YoungeYoungeJazz; Hip-HopLinear Labs
Alan BraufmanAnthem for PeaceJazzValley of Search
CAVSSojournJazz; Funkp(doom) Records
Ghost Funk OrchestraLive In EuropeJazz; Rock; FunkColemine Records / Karma Chief
Shane SatoWavelengthJazz; SoulMixto
Sweet MeggMassive NegroniJazz; Soul; BluesSweet Megg
Miriam CruzMe Enamoré De TiLatin; PopLa Oreja Media Group
The ElovatersShark Belly MotelReggae; RockBelly Full / Ineffable
FLOXThing In ItselfReggae; Electronic; FunkUnderdog Records
Ziggy MarleyBrightsideReggaeTuff Gong
A Place to Bury StrangersRare and DeadlyRock; Psychedelic; AlternativeDedstrange
AccessoryDustRock; Indie; AlternativeACX
Broken Social SceneRemember the HumansRock; Indie; Alternative/IndieArts & Crafts
ColaCost of Living AdjustmentRock; Alternative; IndieFire Talk
Dermot KennedyThe Weight of the WoodsRock; IndieRiggins Recording
Dread Spectre CouncilThetansRock; Alternative; PsychedelicHandmade Records
Eaves WilderLittle Miss SunshineRock; Alternative; Indie; PopSecretly Canadian
EvolfoOf LoveRock; Psychedelic; AlternativeFood of Love
FrikoSomething Worth Waiting ForRock; Alternative; IndieATO Records
GitkinWhere The South Winds WailRock; World; Soul; Funk; PsychedelicWonderwheel Recordings
Jaws of BrooklynUnstoppableRock; Soul; IndieWeekend Furlough
Las CruxesLas CruxesRock; Alternative; Punk; LatinMillion Stars Records
The Lemon TwigsLook For Your Mind!RockCaptured Tracks
Lily VakiliLive Wire [EP]Rock; Soul; Blues; AlternativeVakili Band
Miss GritUnder My UmbrellaRock; Alternative/Indie; ElectronicMute
Nara's RoomTearless, thoughtlessRock; Alternative/IndieMtn Laurel Recording Co.
Sam GelbandThat's AllRock; Folk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/SongwriterSam Gelband
Serafima & The ShakedownsRide EasyRock; IndieBWGiBWGAN
Slow LeavesThe Ruins of Things UnfinishedRock; Folk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterBirthday Cake Records
Social DistortionBorn to KillRock; Punk; AlternativeEpitaph
SunforgerWeightRock; Alternative; IndieCooked Raw / Julias War
TANGIENTSEmbersRock; Alternative; Alternative/IndieTANGIENTS
fantasy of a broken heartBox for Buddy, Box for Star (Super Deluxe)RockDouble Double Whammy
Touch Girl Apple BlossomGracefulRock; IndieK Records/Perennial
TruthpasteI Don't Know EitherRock; Alternative/Indie; ElectronicDirty Hit
TV StarMusic For HeadsRock; Alternative; IndieFather/Daughter Records
youbetyoubetRock; Indie; AlternativeHardly Art Records
Aldous HardingTrain on the IslandSinger/Songwriter; Indie4AD
Amy GrantThe Me That RemainsSinger/Songwriter; Country; Folk; PopThirty Tigers; Amy Grant Productions
BirdStrange As Folk [EP]Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Alternative/IndieBird Music
Buck MeekThe MirrorSinger/Songwriter; Indie; Folk; Rock4AD
Hrishikesh HirwayIn the Last Hour of LightSinger/Songwriter; Indie; FolkKeeled Scales
tofusmellAll My TimeSinger/Songwriter; Indie; Folk; RockHardly Art
Brother WallaceElectric LoveSoul; Rock; Gospel; BluesATO Records
Les ImprimésFading ForwardSoul; Rock; R&BBig Crown Records
Tank and the BangasThe Last BalloonSoul; R&B; New Orleans; Hip-HopVerve / UMG
Adekunle GoldFujiWorld; Afrobeat; ElectronicSomtin Different / Believe UK
Adekunle GoldFuji [INSTRUMENTALS]World; Afrobeat; ElectronicSomtin Different / Believe UK
Angélique KidjoHOPE!!WorldParlophone France; Warner Music
MaajoWater of Life Dance DubsWorld; ElectronicWonderwheel Recordings
PigeonOUTTANATIONALWorld; FunkCopyright Control
Siân PottokHappy PeopleWorld; Soul; FunkUnderdog
Corey Arceneaux & the Zydeco Fusion BandAccordion ManZydecoCorey Arceneaux

DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Lucy DacusPlanting TomatoesAlternative/Indie; RockLucy Dacus / Geffen
Marco BeneventoI Cant Control This BlissAlternative/IndieBig Crown
Pearl & The OystersDoom MoodAlternative/IndieStones Throw
Teddy SwimsMr. Know It AllAlternative/Indie; Rock; Indie; PopWarner Records
Admiral RadioJackpotAmericana; Folk; Singer/SongwriterToo Fine
Creekbed Carter HoganCutbank of ClevesAmericana; Folk; Singer/SongwriterCarter Hogan
The DeslondesLawdy MamaAmericana; RockNew West Records
The DeslondesLawdy MamaAmericana; SoulNew West
John R. MillerTollboothAmericana; CountryRounder
Maya De VitryAll My FaithAmericana; FolkMad Maker
Michaela AnneThese Are The DaysAmericana; Country; Rock; Singer/SongwriterGeorgia June
Mike Campbell & The Dirty KnobsNo RegretsAmericana; Country; RockSoundly
Pharis & Jason RomeroLast CallAmericana; Folk; BluegrassFree Dirt
Pharis & Jason RomeroThese Are the DaysAmericana; Folk; BluegrassFree Dirt
Tift MerrittSomeone to Watch the Band With MeAmericana; Country; RockOne Riot
William AlexanderAll I Stand To LoseAmericana; CountryWarner
Renée Fleming & Béla FleckMy EpitaphBluegrassRenée Fleming / Thirty Tigers
GA-20 & Charlie MusselwhiteCrazy LoveBlues; RockNew West
Joanne Shaw TaylorThis Is Who I AmBluesJourneyman
Joanne Shaw TaylorThis Is Who I Am (Radio Edit)BluesJourneyman
Jon BatisteAlla BluesClassicalDecca / UMG
Jon BatisteAlla Turc MovementClassicalDecca / UMG
Joshua Ray WalkerShoot Me StraightCountry; Americana; RockEast Dallas / Thirty Tigers
Sam MorrowLucretiaCountry; RockBlue Elan
BaauerBetterElectronic; DanceLUCKYME
Chris LakeMake You Fight (feat. ATRIP) [Radio Edit]Electronic; DanceBlack Book Records
Chris LakeMake You Fight (feat. ATRIP) [Extended Mix]Electronic; DanceBlack Book Records
D.O.D & Hayley MayClosure (Radio Edit)Electronic; DanceArmada
DHALI & dagiIbiza, Circoloco (Radio Edit)Electronic; Dance23HOURS
KelelalinknbElectronicWarp
Michi & MndsgnAre You Lonesome?Electronic; Alternative/IndieStones Throw
PhantogramForeverElectronic; Indie; DanceVirgin
SotomayorMe dejo llevar (YoSoyMatt Remix)Electronic; DanceWonderwheel Recordings
sportscarOUTSIDEElectronic; DanceIneffable
Alela DianeDusty RosesFolk; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaFluff & Gravy
Fruit BatsThat Goddamn SunFolk; Alternative; Indie; RockMerge
Greg MendezFrogFolk; IndieDead Oceans
Greg MendezGentle LoveFolk; IndieDead Oceans
Greg MendezI Wanna Feel PrettyFolk; IndieDead Oceans
Greg MendezNo EvilFolk; IndieDead Oceans
Happy LandingThe RiverFolk; IndieToo Fine Records
Haylie DavisGive Me a RainbowFolk; Singer/Songwriter; Country; RockFire Records
Ken PomeroyLook at Miss OhioFolk; Singer/SongwriterRounder
S.G. GoodmanPepperFolk; Rock; AlternativeSlough Water / Thirty Tigers
Whale Songzruns the family (feat. Lennon Stella)Folk; Singer/SongwriterWhale Songz
SWITCH & PLANET ASIASerpents Tongue [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapBabygrande
Vince StaplesBlackberry Marmalade [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; ElectronicSection Eight Arthouse / Concord
Wax & DJ HoppaFat Joe (feat. Demrick & Kail Problems) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
Karate BoogalooHead FirstJazz; Soul; FunkColemine
Karate BoogalooTremendous FantasticJazz; Soul; FunkColemine
Marco BeneventoHoudiniJazzBig Crown Records
The AnimerosMamba MamboLatin; CumbiaEasy Eye Sound / Concord
Joan SebastianLa Mamá de los PollitosLatin; Singer/SongwriterConcord
Silvana Estrada & pablopabloAntes De TiLatinGlassnote
The GreenTitlesReggae; R&B; RockIneffable
The Hip AbductionSea of DreamsReggaeIneffable
KA$ECruise Control (feat. Loud City)ReggaeIneffable
Little StrangerMexicoReggae; RockIneffable
Surfer GirlSlow MotionReggae; RockIneffable
TropidelicFollow Your Nature (feat. Collie Buddz & Eli-Mac)ReggaeIneffable
Allison RussellCold April (feat. Kara Jackson, Denitia, Explore! Pop Choir)Rock; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; IndieFantasy / Concord
Caroline RoseYip Yip YowRock; Alternative; IndieSUCK
Chanel BeadsThe Coward Forgets His NightmareRock; Alternative/IndieJagjaguwar
Chanel BeadsSong for the Messenger (Radio Edit)Rock; Alternative/IndieJagjaguwar
The Claypool Lennon DeliriumThe Golden Egg of EmpathyRock; PsychedelicATO Records
The Claypool Lennon DeliriumMeat MachinesRock; PsychedelicATO Records
The Claypool Lennon DeliriumW.A.P.Rock; PsychedelicATO Records
David Byrne¿Cuál es la razón? (feat. Natalia Lafourcade & Mexican Institute of Sound)Rock; LatinMatador
DE’WAYNE & Lenny Kravitzhighway robberyRockFearless Records
Death Cab for CutiePunching the FlowersRock; AlternativeAnti‐
Father John MistyThe Payoff (Radio Edit)Rock; AlternativeSub Pop
Future IslandsThe Ink WellRock; Alternative; Indie4AD
Future IslandsOne DayRock; Alternative; Indie4AD
HovvdyTry Try TryRock; Indie; AlternativeArts & Crafts
Josh da CostaProving Me RightRock; Indie; PopStones Throw
Josh da CostaProving Me Right (Single Edit)Rock; Indie; PopStones Throw
Kurt VileZoom 97Rock; IndieVerve / UMG
Linda PerryFeathers in a StormRock; AlternativeKill Rock Stars
Low Cut ConnieCan't Be WrongRock; BluesContender / Many Hats
Maya HawkeGreen DragonRock; Singer/Songwriter; IndieMom+Pop
MichiganderFreaking OutRock; Singer/Songwriter; Indie; PopTotally Normal / Thirty Tigers
Mike DSwitch UpRock; Hip-Hop; Rap; ElectronicCapitol / UMG
Of MontrealAlready DreamingRock; IndiePolyvinyl
Paul McCartney & Ringo StarrHome to UsRockCapitol / UMG
PONDTwo HandsRock; Alternative; PsychedelicMangovision / Secretly
Robby RomeroWhere Thunder Finds HerRock; Singer/SongwriterEagle Thunder
SwapmeetI Know!Rock; Alternative; IndieWinspear
Teddy ThompsonSo This Is HeartacheRockRoyal Potato Family
TelehealthCool JobRock; Indie; Punk; Electronic; AlternativeSub Pop
Sera CahooneSay SomethingSinger/Songwriter; Folk; Americana; Indie; RockSub Pop
Aaron FrazerIt’s A ShameSoul; R&BDead Oceans
GoldfordOnly You Do (Radio Edit)Soul; R&B; RockGoldford
Taylor WilliamsFor The First TimeSoul; R&BColemine
Thee MarloesThrough the ChangesSoul; R&BBig Crown Records
Thee SinseersDid Ya Know?Soul; R&BColemine
The Womack SistersChauffeurSoul; R&BDaptone
The Womack SistersChauffeur (Radio Edit)Soul; R&BDaptone
Dre IslandDiana (feat. Projexx & Zion deLion)WorldIneffable
Lee “Scratch” PerryTo the RescueWorldDomino
Siân Pottok & Juliette MagnevasoaJAMAICA FAIRWELLWorldUnderdog Records
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo