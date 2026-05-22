KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
New Releases: May 18, 2026
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:29 AM MDT
|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Chinese American Bear
|Dim Sum & Then Some
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop; Psychedelic; Indie
|Moshi Moshi
|Emma Louise
|Sunshine for Happiness
|Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop
|Future Classic
|Gia Margaret
|Singing
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Electronic; Singer/Songwriter
|Jagjaguwar
|Hannah Cohen
|Earthstar Mountain
|Alternative/Indie; Folk; Indie; Pop
|Bella Union
|Jesca Hoop
|Long Wave Home
|Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Folk; Experimental
|Last Laugh Records
|Junior Varsity
|Ready
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop; Indie
|Key Records
|Laura Cahen
|Side By Side [EP]
|Alternative/Indie; Indie; Electronic; Singer/Songwriter
|[PIAS]
|Lykke Li
|The Afterparty
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Rock; Pop
|Futures
|MEMORIALS
|All Clouds Bring Not Rain
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Psychedelic
|Fire Records
|Quiet Light
|Blue Angel Sparkling Silver 2
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Experimental; Ambient
|True Panther Records
|sadie
|Better Angels
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Pop
|bloody knuckles
|Stephen Becker
|Gravity Blanket
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Indie; Psychedelic
|One Is Three
|Fantastic Cat
|Cat Out of Hell
|Americana; Folk; Rock; Country; Alternative
|Missing Piece Records
|Josiah and the Bonnevilles
|As Is
|Americana; Folk; Country; Rock; Indie
|Rounder
|Mikaela Davis
|Graceland Way
|Americana; Folk; Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Kill Rock Stars
|NEEDTOBREATHE
|The Long Surrender
|Americana; Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Drive All Night Records
|Jarrod Walker
|Nighthawk
|Bluegrass; Country; Americana
|Jarrod Walker
|Ghalia Volt
|Burn The House Down
|Blues; Rock
|Ruf
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Ledbetter Heights (30th Anniversary Sessions)
|Blues; Rock
|Ram / Thirty Tigers
|Reckoners
|Where The Hell Am I?
|Blues; Rock
|Gitcha
|Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
|A Beautiful Buzz (Live)
|Blues; Rock; Soul
|Gypsy Soul Records
|Alberto Giurioli
|Leftovers
|Classical
|Decca / UMG
|Camille Thomas, Julien Brocal
|RENDEZ-VOUS
|Classical; Instrumental
|Decca
|Wiener Philharmoniker, Andris Nelsons
|Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5
|Classical; Instrumental
|Deutsche Grammophon
|Emily Nenni
|Movin’ Shoes
|Country; Americana; Soul
|New West Records
|Jessie Wilson
|Rebel & Reverie EP
|Country
|Jessie Wilson
|Jim Lauderdale
|Country Super Hits, Vol. 2
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Sky Crunch
|The Chainsmokers & Oaks
|Love Is Kind [EP]
|Electronic; Dance
|Disrupter / Columbia
|Deb Never
|ARCADE
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Giant
|Dwyer
|Live Slow [EP]
|Electronic; Ambient; Dance
|Busy As It Gets
|Elder Island
|Hello Baby Okay
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Elder Island
|Honey Dijon
|The Nightlife
|Electronic; Dance; House
|SOS
|John Summit
|CTRL ESCAPE
|Electronic; Dance
|Experts Only / Darkroom; Darkroom Records
|Karsh Kale
|Dust
|Electronic; World
|Six Degrees
|Ladytron
|Paradises
|Electronic; Pop; Rock; Indie
|Nettwerk Music Group
|Lolo Zouaï
|Reverie
|Electronic; Pop
|Because Music; Keep it on the LoLo
|Olof Dreijer
|Loud Bloom
|Electronic; Indie; Experimental
|dh2 / Dirty Hit
|Strange Fruit
|Drips
|Electronic; Rock; Psychedelic
|Gentle Tuesday Recordings
|TIGA
|HOTLIFE
|Electronic; Dance
|Secret City / Turbo
|Elton John
|Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes
|Electronic; Dance
|Positiva
|Croz Boyce
|Croz Boyce
|Experimental; Ambient; Psychedelic; Electronic
|Domino
|Angelo De Augustine
|Angel in Plainclothes
|Folk; Indie; Lo-Fi
|Asthmatic Kitty Records
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|I’m People
|Folk; Americana; Rock
|Chrysalis
|Mia Doi Todd
|Human Experience
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|City Zen Records
|Noah Kahan
|The Great Divide
|Folk; Pop; Rock
|Mercury Records
|Ramsey Thornton
|I Called It!
|Folk; Indie
|Gar Hole Records
|Reverend Baron
|El Monte
|Folk; Rock; Instrumental
|Colemine
|runo plum
|bloom again
|Folk; Indie
|Winspear
|DDK
|Verona: Prelude [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|The Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions
|DDK
|Verona: Prelude [EXPLICIT]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|The Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions
|DDK
|Verona: Prelude [INSTRUMENTALS]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|The Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions
|SHUB
|Heritage, Pt. 1
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic
|Shub
|SHUB
|Heritage, Pt. 2
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic
|Shub
|The You In I
|The I in You
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|The You In I, LLC
|Adrian Younge
|Younge
|Jazz; Hip-Hop
|Linear Labs
|Alan Braufman
|Anthem for Peace
|Jazz
|Valley of Search
|CAVS
|Sojourn
|Jazz; Funk
|p(doom) Records
|Ghost Funk Orchestra
|Live In Europe
|Jazz; Rock; Funk
|Colemine Records / Karma Chief
|Shane Sato
|Wavelength
|Jazz; Soul
|Mixto
|Sweet Megg
|Massive Negroni
|Jazz; Soul; Blues
|Sweet Megg
|Miriam Cruz
|Me Enamoré De Ti
|Latin; Pop
|La Oreja Media Group
|The Elovaters
|Shark Belly Motel
|Reggae; Rock
|Belly Full / Ineffable
|FLOX
|Thing In Itself
|Reggae; Electronic; Funk
|Underdog Records
|Ziggy Marley
|Brightside
|Reggae
|Tuff Gong
|A Place to Bury Strangers
|Rare and Deadly
|Rock; Psychedelic; Alternative
|Dedstrange
|Accessory
|Dust
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|ACX
|Broken Social Scene
|Remember the Humans
|Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie
|Arts & Crafts
|Cola
|Cost of Living Adjustment
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Fire Talk
|Dermot Kennedy
|The Weight of the Woods
|Rock; Indie
|Riggins Recording
|Dread Spectre Council
|Thetans
|Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic
|Handmade Records
|Eaves Wilder
|Little Miss Sunshine
|Rock; Alternative; Indie; Pop
|Secretly Canadian
|Evolfo
|Of Love
|Rock; Psychedelic; Alternative
|Food of Love
|Friko
|Something Worth Waiting For
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|ATO Records
|Gitkin
|Where The South Winds Wail
|Rock; World; Soul; Funk; Psychedelic
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Jaws of Brooklyn
|Unstoppable
|Rock; Soul; Indie
|Weekend Furlough
|Las Cruxes
|Las Cruxes
|Rock; Alternative; Punk; Latin
|Million Stars Records
|The Lemon Twigs
|Look For Your Mind!
|Rock
|Captured Tracks
|Lily Vakili
|Live Wire [EP]
|Rock; Soul; Blues; Alternative
|Vakili Band
|Miss Grit
|Under My Umbrella
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Electronic
|Mute
|Nara's Room
|Tearless, thoughtless
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Mtn Laurel Recording Co.
|Sam Gelband
|That's All
|Rock; Folk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter
|Sam Gelband
|Serafima & The Shakedowns
|Ride Easy
|Rock; Indie
|BWGiBWGAN
|Slow Leaves
|The Ruins of Things Unfinished
|Rock; Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Birthday Cake Records
|Social Distortion
|Born to Kill
|Rock; Punk; Alternative
|Epitaph
|Sunforger
|Weight
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Cooked Raw / Julias War
|TANGIENTS
|Embers
|Rock; Alternative; Alternative/Indie
|TANGIENTS
|fantasy of a broken heart
|Box for Buddy, Box for Star (Super Deluxe)
|Rock
|Double Double Whammy
|Touch Girl Apple Blossom
|Graceful
|Rock; Indie
|K Records/Perennial
|Truthpaste
|I Don't Know Either
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Electronic
|Dirty Hit
|TV Star
|Music For Heads
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Father/Daughter Records
|youbet
|youbet
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Hardly Art Records
|Aldous Harding
|Train on the Island
|Singer/Songwriter; Indie
|4AD
|Amy Grant
|The Me That Remains
|Singer/Songwriter; Country; Folk; Pop
|Thirty Tigers; Amy Grant Productions
|Bird
|Strange As Folk [EP]
|Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Alternative/Indie
|Bird Music
|Buck Meek
|The Mirror
|Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk; Rock
|4AD
|Hrishikesh Hirway
|In the Last Hour of Light
|Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk
|Keeled Scales
|tofusmell
|All My Time
|Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk; Rock
|Hardly Art
|Brother Wallace
|Electric Love
|Soul; Rock; Gospel; Blues
|ATO Records
|Les Imprimés
|Fading Forward
|Soul; Rock; R&B
|Big Crown Records
|Tank and the Bangas
|The Last Balloon
|Soul; R&B; New Orleans; Hip-Hop
|Verve / UMG
|Adekunle Gold
|Fuji
|World; Afrobeat; Electronic
|Somtin Different / Believe UK
|Adekunle Gold
|Fuji [INSTRUMENTALS]
|World; Afrobeat; Electronic
|Somtin Different / Believe UK
|Angélique Kidjo
|HOPE!!
|World
|Parlophone France; Warner Music
|Maajo
|Water of Life Dance Dubs
|World; Electronic
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Pigeon
|OUTTANATIONAL
|World; Funk
|Copyright Control
|Siân Pottok
|Happy People
|World; Soul; Funk
|Underdog
|Corey Arceneaux & the Zydeco Fusion Band
|Accordion Man
|Zydeco
|Corey Arceneaux
|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Lucy Dacus
|Planting Tomatoes
|Alternative/Indie; Rock
|Lucy Dacus / Geffen
|Marco Benevento
|I Cant Control This Bliss
|Alternative/Indie
|Big Crown
|Pearl & The Oysters
|Doom Mood
|Alternative/Indie
|Stones Throw
|Teddy Swims
|Mr. Know It All
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Indie; Pop
|Warner Records
|Admiral Radio
|Jackpot
|Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Too Fine
|Creekbed Carter Hogan
|Cutbank of Cleves
|Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Carter Hogan
|The Deslondes
|Lawdy Mama
|Americana; Rock
|New West Records
|The Deslondes
|Lawdy Mama
|Americana; Soul
|New West
|John R. Miller
|Tollbooth
|Americana; Country
|Rounder
|Maya De Vitry
|All My Faith
|Americana; Folk
|Mad Maker
|Michaela Anne
|These Are The Days
|Americana; Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Georgia June
|Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
|No Regrets
|Americana; Country; Rock
|Soundly
|Pharis & Jason Romero
|Last Call
|Americana; Folk; Bluegrass
|Free Dirt
|Pharis & Jason Romero
|These Are the Days
|Americana; Folk; Bluegrass
|Free Dirt
|Tift Merritt
|Someone to Watch the Band With Me
|Americana; Country; Rock
|One Riot
|William Alexander
|All I Stand To Lose
|Americana; Country
|Warner
|Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck
|My Epitaph
|Bluegrass
|Renée Fleming / Thirty Tigers
|GA-20 & Charlie Musselwhite
|Crazy Love
|Blues; Rock
|New West
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|This Is Who I Am
|Blues
|Journeyman
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|This Is Who I Am (Radio Edit)
|Blues
|Journeyman
|Jon Batiste
|Alla Blues
|Classical
|Decca / UMG
|Jon Batiste
|Alla Turc Movement
|Classical
|Decca / UMG
|Joshua Ray Walker
|Shoot Me Straight
|Country; Americana; Rock
|East Dallas / Thirty Tigers
|Sam Morrow
|Lucretia
|Country; Rock
|Blue Elan
|Baauer
|Better
|Electronic; Dance
|LUCKYME
|Chris Lake
|Make You Fight (feat. ATRIP) [Radio Edit]
|Electronic; Dance
|Black Book Records
|Chris Lake
|Make You Fight (feat. ATRIP) [Extended Mix]
|Electronic; Dance
|Black Book Records
|D.O.D & Hayley May
|Closure (Radio Edit)
|Electronic; Dance
|Armada
|DHALI & dagi
|Ibiza, Circoloco (Radio Edit)
|Electronic; Dance
|23HOURS
|Kelela
|linknb
|Electronic
|Warp
|Michi & Mndsgn
|Are You Lonesome?
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Stones Throw
|Phantogram
|Forever
|Electronic; Indie; Dance
|Virgin
|Sotomayor
|Me dejo llevar (YoSoyMatt Remix)
|Electronic; Dance
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|sportscar
|OUTSIDE
|Electronic; Dance
|Ineffable
|Alela Diane
|Dusty Roses
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Fluff & Gravy
|Fruit Bats
|That Goddamn Sun
|Folk; Alternative; Indie; Rock
|Merge
|Greg Mendez
|Frog
|Folk; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Greg Mendez
|Gentle Love
|Folk; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Greg Mendez
|I Wanna Feel Pretty
|Folk; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Greg Mendez
|No Evil
|Folk; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Happy Landing
|The River
|Folk; Indie
|Too Fine Records
|Haylie Davis
|Give Me a Rainbow
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Country; Rock
|Fire Records
|Ken Pomeroy
|Look at Miss Ohio
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Rounder
|S.G. Goodman
|Pepper
|Folk; Rock; Alternative
|Slough Water / Thirty Tigers
|Whale Songz
|runs the family (feat. Lennon Stella)
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Whale Songz
|SWITCH & PLANET ASIA
|Serpents Tongue [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Babygrande
|Vince Staples
|Blackberry Marmalade [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic
|Section Eight Arthouse / Concord
|Wax & DJ Hoppa
|Fat Joe (feat. Demrick & Kail Problems) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Ineffable
|Karate Boogaloo
|Head First
|Jazz; Soul; Funk
|Colemine
|Karate Boogaloo
|Tremendous Fantastic
|Jazz; Soul; Funk
|Colemine
|Marco Benevento
|Houdini
|Jazz
|Big Crown Records
|The Animeros
|Mamba Mambo
|Latin; Cumbia
|Easy Eye Sound / Concord
|Joan Sebastian
|La Mamá de los Pollitos
|Latin; Singer/Songwriter
|Concord
|Silvana Estrada & pablopablo
|Antes De Ti
|Latin
|Glassnote
|The Green
|Titles
|Reggae; R&B; Rock
|Ineffable
|The Hip Abduction
|Sea of Dreams
|Reggae
|Ineffable
|KA$E
|Cruise Control (feat. Loud City)
|Reggae
|Ineffable
|Little Stranger
|Mexico
|Reggae; Rock
|Ineffable
|Surfer Girl
|Slow Motion
|Reggae; Rock
|Ineffable
|Tropidelic
|Follow Your Nature (feat. Collie Buddz & Eli-Mac)
|Reggae
|Ineffable
|Allison Russell
|Cold April (feat. Kara Jackson, Denitia, Explore! Pop Choir)
|Rock; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; Indie
|Fantasy / Concord
|Caroline Rose
|Yip Yip Yow
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|SUCK
|Chanel Beads
|The Coward Forgets His Nightmare
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Jagjaguwar
|Chanel Beads
|Song for the Messenger (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Jagjaguwar
|The Claypool Lennon Delirium
|The Golden Egg of Empathy
|Rock; Psychedelic
|ATO Records
|The Claypool Lennon Delirium
|Meat Machines
|Rock; Psychedelic
|ATO Records
|The Claypool Lennon Delirium
|W.A.P.
|Rock; Psychedelic
|ATO Records
|David Byrne
|¿Cuál es la razón? (feat. Natalia Lafourcade & Mexican Institute of Sound)
|Rock; Latin
|Matador
|DE’WAYNE & Lenny Kravitz
|highway robbery
|Rock
|Fearless Records
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Punching the Flowers
|Rock; Alternative
|Anti‐
|Father John Misty
|The Payoff (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Alternative
|Sub Pop
|Future Islands
|The Ink Well
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|4AD
|Future Islands
|One Day
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|4AD
|Hovvdy
|Try Try Try
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Arts & Crafts
|Josh da Costa
|Proving Me Right
|Rock; Indie; Pop
|Stones Throw
|Josh da Costa
|Proving Me Right (Single Edit)
|Rock; Indie; Pop
|Stones Throw
|Kurt Vile
|Zoom 97
|Rock; Indie
|Verve / UMG
|Linda Perry
|Feathers in a Storm
|Rock; Alternative
|Kill Rock Stars
|Low Cut Connie
|Can't Be Wrong
|Rock; Blues
|Contender / Many Hats
|Maya Hawke
|Green Dragon
|Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Indie
|Mom+Pop
|Michigander
|Freaking Out
|Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Pop
|Totally Normal / Thirty Tigers
|Mike D
|Switch Up
|Rock; Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic
|Capitol / UMG
|Of Montreal
|Already Dreaming
|Rock; Indie
|Polyvinyl
|Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr
|Home to Us
|Rock
|Capitol / UMG
|POND
|Two Hands
|Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic
|Mangovision / Secretly
|Robby Romero
|Where Thunder Finds Her
|Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Eagle Thunder
|Swapmeet
|I Know!
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Winspear
|Teddy Thompson
|So This Is Heartache
|Rock
|Royal Potato Family
|Telehealth
|Cool Job
|Rock; Indie; Punk; Electronic; Alternative
|Sub Pop
|Sera Cahoone
|Say Something
|Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Americana; Indie; Rock
|Sub Pop
|Aaron Frazer
|It’s A Shame
|Soul; R&B
|Dead Oceans
|Goldford
|Only You Do (Radio Edit)
|Soul; R&B; Rock
|Goldford
|Taylor Williams
|For The First Time
|Soul; R&B
|Colemine
|Thee Marloes
|Through the Changes
|Soul; R&B
|Big Crown Records
|Thee Sinseers
|Did Ya Know?
|Soul; R&B
|Colemine
|The Womack Sisters
|Chauffeur
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone
|The Womack Sisters
|Chauffeur (Radio Edit)
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone
|Dre Island
|Diana (feat. Projexx & Zion deLion)
|World
|Ineffable
|Lee “Scratch” Perry
|To the Rescue
|World
|Domino
|Siân Pottok & Juliette Magnevasoa
|JAMAICA FAIRWELL
|World
|Underdog Records