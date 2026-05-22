New Releases: May 18, 2026

DIGITAL ALBUMS

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Chinese American Bear Dim Sum & Then Some Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop; Psychedelic; Indie Moshi Moshi

Emma Louise Sunshine for Happiness Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop Future Classic

Gia Margaret Singing Alternative/Indie; Rock; Electronic; Singer/Songwriter Jagjaguwar

Hannah Cohen Earthstar Mountain Alternative/Indie; Folk; Indie; Pop Bella Union

Jesca Hoop Long Wave Home Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Folk; Experimental Last Laugh Records

Junior Varsity Ready Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop; Indie Key Records

Laura Cahen Side By Side [EP] Alternative/Indie; Indie; Electronic; Singer/Songwriter [PIAS]

Lykke Li The Afterparty Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Rock; Pop Futures

MEMORIALS All Clouds Bring Not Rain Alternative/Indie; Rock; Psychedelic Fire Records

Quiet Light Blue Angel Sparkling Silver 2 Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Experimental; Ambient True Panther Records

sadie Better Angels Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Pop bloody knuckles

Stephen Becker Gravity Blanket Alternative/Indie; Rock; Indie; Psychedelic One Is Three

Fantastic Cat Cat Out of Hell Americana; Folk; Rock; Country; Alternative Missing Piece Records

Josiah and the Bonnevilles As Is Americana; Folk; Country; Rock; Indie Rounder

Mikaela Davis Graceland Way Americana; Folk; Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter Kill Rock Stars

NEEDTOBREATHE The Long Surrender Americana; Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter Drive All Night Records

Jarrod Walker Nighthawk Bluegrass; Country; Americana Jarrod Walker

Ghalia Volt Burn The House Down Blues; Rock Ruf

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Ledbetter Heights (30th Anniversary Sessions) Blues; Rock Ram / Thirty Tigers

Reckoners Where The Hell Am I? Blues; Rock Gitcha

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar A Beautiful Buzz (Live) Blues; Rock; Soul Gypsy Soul Records

Alberto Giurioli Leftovers Classical Decca / UMG

Camille Thomas, Julien Brocal RENDEZ-VOUS Classical; Instrumental Decca

Wiener Philharmoniker, Andris Nelsons Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Classical; Instrumental Deutsche Grammophon

Emily Nenni Movin’ Shoes Country; Americana; Soul New West Records

Jessie Wilson Rebel & Reverie EP Country Jessie Wilson

Jim Lauderdale Country Super Hits, Vol. 2 Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana Sky Crunch

The Chainsmokers & Oaks Love Is Kind [EP] Electronic; Dance Disrupter / Columbia

Deb Never ARCADE Electronic; Alternative/Indie Giant

Dwyer Live Slow [EP] Electronic; Ambient; Dance Busy As It Gets

Elder Island Hello Baby Okay Electronic; Alternative/Indie Elder Island

Honey Dijon The Nightlife Electronic; Dance; House SOS

John Summit CTRL ESCAPE Electronic; Dance Experts Only / Darkroom; Darkroom Records

Karsh Kale Dust Electronic; World Six Degrees

Ladytron Paradises Electronic; Pop; Rock; Indie Nettwerk Music Group

Lolo Zouaï Reverie Electronic; Pop Because Music; Keep it on the LoLo

Olof Dreijer Loud Bloom Electronic; Indie; Experimental dh2 / Dirty Hit

Strange Fruit Drips Electronic; Rock; Psychedelic Gentle Tuesday Recordings

TIGA HOTLIFE Electronic; Dance Secret City / Turbo

Elton John Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes Electronic; Dance Positiva

Croz Boyce Croz Boyce Experimental; Ambient; Psychedelic; Electronic Domino

Angelo De Augustine Angel in Plainclothes Folk; Indie; Lo-Fi Asthmatic Kitty Records

Hiss Golden Messenger I’m People Folk; Americana; Rock Chrysalis

Mia Doi Todd Human Experience Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter City Zen Records

Noah Kahan The Great Divide Folk; Pop; Rock Mercury Records

Ramsey Thornton I Called It! Folk; Indie Gar Hole Records

Reverend Baron El Monte Folk; Rock; Instrumental Colemine

runo plum bloom again Folk; Indie Winspear

DDK Verona: Prelude [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Rap The Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions

DDK Verona: Prelude [EXPLICIT] Hip-Hop; Rap The Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions

DDK Verona: Prelude [INSTRUMENTALS] Hip-Hop; Rap The Media Music, Inc.; Don't Play Productions

SHUB Heritage, Pt. 1 Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic Shub

SHUB Heritage, Pt. 2 Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic Shub

The You In I The I in You Hip-Hop; Rap The You In I, LLC

Adrian Younge Younge Jazz; Hip-Hop Linear Labs

Alan Braufman Anthem for Peace Jazz Valley of Search

CAVS Sojourn Jazz; Funk p(doom) Records

Ghost Funk Orchestra Live In Europe Jazz; Rock; Funk Colemine Records / Karma Chief

Shane Sato Wavelength Jazz; Soul Mixto

Sweet Megg Massive Negroni Jazz; Soul; Blues Sweet Megg

Miriam Cruz Me Enamoré De Ti Latin; Pop La Oreja Media Group

The Elovaters Shark Belly Motel Reggae; Rock Belly Full / Ineffable

FLOX Thing In Itself Reggae; Electronic; Funk Underdog Records

Ziggy Marley Brightside Reggae Tuff Gong

A Place to Bury Strangers Rare and Deadly Rock; Psychedelic; Alternative Dedstrange

Accessory Dust Rock; Indie; Alternative ACX

Broken Social Scene Remember the Humans Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie Arts & Crafts

Cola Cost of Living Adjustment Rock; Alternative; Indie Fire Talk

Dermot Kennedy The Weight of the Woods Rock; Indie Riggins Recording

Dread Spectre Council Thetans Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic Handmade Records

Eaves Wilder Little Miss Sunshine Rock; Alternative; Indie; Pop Secretly Canadian

Evolfo Of Love Rock; Psychedelic; Alternative Food of Love

Friko Something Worth Waiting For Rock; Alternative; Indie ATO Records

Gitkin Where The South Winds Wail Rock; World; Soul; Funk; Psychedelic Wonderwheel Recordings

Jaws of Brooklyn Unstoppable Rock; Soul; Indie Weekend Furlough

Las Cruxes Las Cruxes Rock; Alternative; Punk; Latin Million Stars Records

The Lemon Twigs Look For Your Mind! Rock Captured Tracks

Lily Vakili Live Wire [EP] Rock; Soul; Blues; Alternative Vakili Band

Miss Grit Under My Umbrella Rock; Alternative/Indie; Electronic Mute

Nara's Room Tearless, thoughtless Rock; Alternative/Indie Mtn Laurel Recording Co.

Sam Gelband That's All Rock; Folk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter Sam Gelband

Serafima & The Shakedowns Ride Easy Rock; Indie BWGiBWGAN

Slow Leaves The Ruins of Things Unfinished Rock; Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Birthday Cake Records

Social Distortion Born to Kill Rock; Punk; Alternative Epitaph

Sunforger Weight Rock; Alternative; Indie Cooked Raw / Julias War

TANGIENTS Embers Rock; Alternative; Alternative/Indie TANGIENTS

fantasy of a broken heart Box for Buddy, Box for Star (Super Deluxe) Rock Double Double Whammy

Touch Girl Apple Blossom Graceful Rock; Indie K Records/Perennial

Truthpaste I Don't Know Either Rock; Alternative/Indie; Electronic Dirty Hit

TV Star Music For Heads Rock; Alternative; Indie Father/Daughter Records

youbet youbet Rock; Indie; Alternative Hardly Art Records

Aldous Harding Train on the Island Singer/Songwriter; Indie 4AD

Amy Grant The Me That Remains Singer/Songwriter; Country; Folk; Pop Thirty Tigers; Amy Grant Productions

Bird Strange As Folk [EP] Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Alternative/Indie Bird Music

Buck Meek The Mirror Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk; Rock 4AD

Hrishikesh Hirway In the Last Hour of Light Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk Keeled Scales

tofusmell All My Time Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk; Rock Hardly Art

Brother Wallace Electric Love Soul; Rock; Gospel; Blues ATO Records

Les Imprimés Fading Forward Soul; Rock; R&B Big Crown Records

Tank and the Bangas The Last Balloon Soul; R&B; New Orleans; Hip-Hop Verve / UMG

Adekunle Gold Fuji World; Afrobeat; Electronic Somtin Different / Believe UK

Adekunle Gold Fuji [INSTRUMENTALS] World; Afrobeat; Electronic Somtin Different / Believe UK

Angélique Kidjo HOPE!! World Parlophone France; Warner Music

Maajo Water of Life Dance Dubs World; Electronic Wonderwheel Recordings

Pigeon OUTTANATIONAL World; Funk Copyright Control

Siân Pottok Happy People World; Soul; Funk Underdog