New Releases: May 4, 2026

|PHYSICAL CDS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|The Tammy Shine
|OK Shine OK
|Rock, Alternative
|Tammy Shine
|Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders
|Garcia Live: Volume 22
|Rock, Jam
|Rhino
|Ray Obiedo
|Slight Accent
|Latin Jazz
|Rhythmus
|William Clark Green
|Watterson Hall
|Country, Singer/Songwriter
|Bill Grease
|Paula Boggs Band
|Sumatra
|Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter
|Boggs Media
|The Montvales
|Path of Totality
|Folk, Americana,Country
|Free Dirt
|Mumford & Sons
|Prizefighter
|Rock
|Glassnote
|Bob Corritore and Friends
|Ernestine Blues
|Blues
|Vizztone
|Brit Taylor
|Land of the Forgotten
|Country, Singer/Songwriter
|Cut A Shine / Thirty Tigers
|waterbaby
|Memory Be a Blade
|Folk
|Sub Pop
|Ringo Starr
|Long Long Road
|Rock, Country
|UMe
|Shane Weisman
|Better Luck Tomorrow
|Folk, Indie,Rock
|Too Fine
|Garrett Boys
|It Runs Deep
|Country, Americana,Bluegrass,Folk,Rock
|Pond Ridge
|Nathan Evans Fox
|Heirloom
|Country,Americana,Folk,Indie
|Free Dirt
|Rose's Pawn Shop
|American Seams
|Country, Americana,Bluegrass,Folk,Rock
|Blu Elan
|Wendy Eisenberg
|Wendy Eisenberg
|Folk, Indie,Singer/Songwriter
|Joyful Noise
|Colton Bowlin
|Grandpa's Mill
|Country
|State Line / Thirty Tigers
|Bobby Sanabria
|Arsenio and Beyond: Live at the Bronx Music Hall
|Latin Jazz
|Jazzheads
|Guy Clark: Various Artists
|Old No.1 Revisted
|Country, Americana,Folk,Singer/Songwriter
|Truly Handmade
|I'm With Her
|Sing Me Alive
|Folk, Americana,Singer/Songwriter
|Rounder
|Rachel Brooke
|This One's For You
|Country
|Mal
|Metric
|Romanticize the Dive
|Rock, Alternative,Indie,Pop
|Metric / Thirty Tigers
|Flea
|Honora
|Jazz, Experimental
|Warner
|tofusmell
|All My Time
|Rock, Alternative/Indie,Folk,Singer/Songwriter
|Hardly Art
|Benjamin Tod
|Vengeance & Grace
|Country, Americana,Singer/Songwriter
|Thirty Tigers
|Yarn
|Saturday Night Sermon
|Country, Americana,Rock
|Symphonic
|Dervish
|The Great Irish Song Book Vol: 2
|Celtic,Folk
|Down the Road
|Adrian Younge
|Adrian Younge Presents: Younge
|Jazz
|Linear Labs
|Reverend Freakchild
|Blues & Spirituals / Hymn Hustler
|Blues,Folk
|Blind Racoon
|Charley Crockett
|Age of the Ram
|Country
|Island
|youbet
|youbet
|Rock, Alternative,Indie
|Hardly Art
|Miss Grit
|Under My Umbrella
|Electronic, Alternative,Rock
|Mute
|Arturo Sandoval
|Sangu
|Latin Jazz
|TM
|Joey Quinones
|Inna Soul Steady Situation
|Soul, R&B
|Colemine