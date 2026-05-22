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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: May 4, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:02 AM MDT

PHYSICAL CDS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
The Tammy ShineOK Shine OKRock, AlternativeTammy Shine
Jerry Garcia & Merl SaundersGarcia Live: Volume 22Rock, JamRhino
Ray ObiedoSlight AccentLatin JazzRhythmus
William Clark GreenWatterson HallCountry, Singer/SongwriterBill Grease
Paula Boggs BandSumatraFolk, Americana,Rock,Singer/SongwriterBoggs Media
The MontvalesPath of TotalityFolk, Americana,CountryFree Dirt
Mumford & SonsPrizefighterRockGlassnote
Bob Corritore and FriendsErnestine BluesBluesVizztone
Brit TaylorLand of the ForgottenCountry, Singer/SongwriterCut A Shine / Thirty Tigers
waterbabyMemory Be a BladeFolkSub Pop
Ringo StarrLong Long RoadRock, CountryUMe
Shane WeismanBetter Luck TomorrowFolk, Indie,RockToo Fine
Garrett BoysIt Runs DeepCountry, Americana,Bluegrass,Folk,RockPond Ridge
Nathan Evans FoxHeirloomCountry,Americana,Folk,IndieFree Dirt
Rose's Pawn ShopAmerican SeamsCountry, Americana,Bluegrass,Folk,RockBlu Elan
Wendy EisenbergWendy EisenbergFolk, Indie,Singer/SongwriterJoyful Noise
Colton BowlinGrandpa's MillCountryState Line / Thirty Tigers
Bobby SanabriaArsenio and Beyond: Live at the Bronx Music HallLatin JazzJazzheads
Guy Clark: Various ArtistsOld No.1 RevistedCountry, Americana,Folk,Singer/SongwriterTruly Handmade
I'm With HerSing Me AliveFolk, Americana,Singer/SongwriterRounder
Rachel BrookeThis One's For YouCountryMal
MetricRomanticize the DiveRock, Alternative,Indie,PopMetric / Thirty Tigers
FleaHonoraJazz, ExperimentalWarner
tofusmellAll My TimeRock, Alternative/Indie,Folk,Singer/SongwriterHardly Art
Benjamin TodVengeance & GraceCountry, Americana,Singer/SongwriterThirty Tigers
YarnSaturday Night SermonCountry, Americana,RockSymphonic
DervishThe Great Irish Song Book Vol: 2Celtic,FolkDown the Road
Adrian YoungeAdrian Younge Presents: YoungeJazzLinear Labs
Reverend FreakchildBlues & Spirituals / Hymn HustlerBlues,FolkBlind Racoon
Charley CrockettAge of the RamCountryIsland
youbetyoubetRock, Alternative,IndieHardly Art
Miss GritUnder My UmbrellaElectronic, Alternative,RockMute
Arturo SandovalSanguLatin JazzTM
Joey QuinonesInna Soul Steady SituationSoul, R&BColemine
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo