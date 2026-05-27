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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: May 26, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:45 PM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Born At MidniteEvery Single TimeAlternative/Indie; Indie; Pop; ElectronicArbutus Records
Eric GabrielLucky Day RoadrunnerAlternative/Indie; Singer/SongwriterEric Gabriel
Finn O'SullivanThe TapeAlternative/Indie; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Colorado ArtistUnfamous
New ConstellationsIt Comes in WavesAlternative/Indie; ElectronicNettwerk Music Group
VinesCovers IAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; AmbientVines Music
Carl Bentley BandNew Brand Of MiseryBluegrass; CountryThe Carl Bentley Band
Kevin DenneyAny Ole TimeBluegrassTurnberry
Pharis & Jason RomeroThese Are The Days That Turn Into YearsBluegrass; Folk; Americana; CountryFree Dirt
Steep Canyon RangersNext ActBluegrass; AmericanaYep Roc Records
Jesse RoperDaisy Wake UpBlues; Singer/SongwriterBlue Heron
Bamberger Symphoniker, Jakub HrůšaBohuslav Martinů: The SymphoniesClassical; InstrumentalDeutsche Grammophon
49 WinchesterChange of PlansCountryNew West Records
Caleb CaudleHeavy ThrillCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaSoundly Music
Chris GardnerCan't Go HomeCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterChris Gardner
Jobi RiccioFace the FeelingCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterYep Roc Records
Nora Kelly BandSo Wrong for So LongCountry; AlternativeMint
Ryan Bingham and The Texas GentlemenThey Call Us the Lucky OnesCountry; AmericanaThirty Tigers; The Bingham Recording Co.
The Two TracksSeasons UnknownCountry; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; FolkThe Two Tracks
April + VISTATraditional NoiseElectronic; R&B; Soul; Indie; AlternativeThird & Hayden Recordings
Camp CrushBite The BulletElectronic; Pop; AlternativeCamp Crush
Ecca VandalLOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOWElectronic; Punk; Hip-Hop; Rock; AlternativeLoma Vista Recordings
Jump SourceFoldElectronic; Dance; HouseNAFF
MUNADancing On The WallElectronic; Indie; Dance; PopSaddest Factory
Muscle MemoryConditions Of LoveElectronic; Dance; IndieMuscle Memory
PìjusInspired LifeElectronic; DanceEELF
Wax MotifHouse of Wax IIElectronic; HouseDivided Souls
Alela DianeWho's Keeping Time?Folk; Singer/SongwriterLoose
Arielle SoucyPassagesFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterArielle Soucy
ISMAYHalf TruthFolk; Alternative; AmericanaFossil
Shakey GravesFondness, Etc.Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; AmericanaDualtone Records
TanasiTanasiFolk; Bluegrass; AmericanaIndidog
Thomm JutzRing-A-Bellin'Folk; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaThomas Jutz
Infinite ColesSweetFace KillahHip-Hop; Rap; R&B; AlternativeDon't Sleep Music / [PIAS]
kuruBackstage hologram [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic; ExperimentaldeadAir
Lord Sko & Statik SelektahELEVATOR MUSIC [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapUPTOWN SH!T / Stimulated
aja monetthe color of rainJazz; Spoken Word; R&Bdrink sum wtr
aja monetthe color of rain [INSTRUMENTALS]Jazz; R&Bdrink sum wtr
Malcolm StrachanLook On the Bright SideJazzHaggis Records
Cimafunk & La TribuTe TocaLatin; Funk; Hip-HopThirty Tigers
Mexican Institute of Sound & Meridian BrothersRuido TovarLatin; World; CumbiaAnsonia Records
Nuevos RíosNuevos RíosLatin; WorldZZK
TremorTakuyLatin; Electronic; PsychedelicZZK Records
Ray BarrettoThe Message (Remastered 2026)Latin Jazz; SalsaConcord
Mary Lattimore & Julianna BarwickTragic MagicNew Age; AmbientInFiné
Nicky MacKenzieMoralsPop; ElectronicBlue Heron
HarmonyvilleHarmonyvilleReggae; RockHarmonyville
The All‐American RejectsSandboxRock; Pop; Punk; AlternativeAll American Rejects
Angine de PoitrineVol.IIRock; Progressive; AlternativeSpectacles Bonzaï
Bleacherseveryone for ten minutesRock; Alternative/IndieDirty Hit
Castle RatThe BestiaryRock; MetalLoma Vista / Concord
The Claypool Lennon DeliriumThe Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of EmpathyRock; Psychedelic; Progressive; FunkATO Records
Ed O’BrienBlue MorphoRock; Alternative; ElectronicTransgressive Records
Future IslandsFrom a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of YouthRock; Indie; Alternative4AD
GawshockLeaves to the SunRock; Indie; AlternativePatchwork
Genesis OwusuREDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGERock; Alternative; Punk; Electronic; Hip-HopOurness Pty Ltd
The Haunted YouthBoys Cry TooRock; Alternative/IndiePlay It Again Sam
Kevin MorbyLittle Wide OpenRock; Folk; IndieDead Oceans
Lennie RayenEntertain The SpaceRock; IndieLennie Rayen
Little BarrieGravity FreezeRock; PsychedelicEasy Eye Sound
Loose FitBittersweet ExcessRock; Punk; AlternativeDinosaur City
LowertownUgly Duckling UnionRock; Indie; AlternativeRun for Cover Records
lucky breakmade it!Rock; Indie; AlternativeFire
My Precious BunnyA Moment In My EyesRock; Indie; AlternativeBella Union
Neo DimesAloneRock; Electronic; AlternativeNeo Dimes
Paper PoolsEverythingRock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; AlternativePaper Pools
Pastel BlankUnmade In MinutesRock; Alternative/Indie; Funk; DiscoPaper Bag
Peter FramptonCarry the LightRockUMG Recordings, Inc.
RostamAmerican StoriesRock; Indie; Folk; Alternative/IndieMatsor Projects
Scott FisherA Billion SunsRock; Singer/Songwriter1 a.m. music
ShyeThe Doves Came HomeRock; Alternative; IndieShye
SungazeI'm No Longer Afraid Of HeightsRock; Alternative; IndieCandlepin / Softseed
TelehealthGreen World ImageRock; Alternative; Indie; Punk; ElectronicSub Pop
Thomas DollbaumBirds of ParadiseRock; Singer/Songwriter; Folk; IndieDear Life Records
Towa BirdGentlemanRock; Alternative; IndieInterscope Records
Vegan SharkTake a Taste Volume 1RockVegan Shark
White Denim13Rock; PsychedelicBella Union
Angel Davanport & BionikFree AngelSoul; R&B; PopMoveLikeAnAngel
Angel Davanport & BionikFree Angel [INSTRUMENTALS]Soul; R&B; PopMoveLikeAnAngel
Brooklyn Funk EssentialsBlack ButterflySoul; R&B; Funk; JazzDorado
Bywater CallNo One ElseSoul; R&B; RockBywater Call
Joey QuiñonesInna Soul Steady SituationSoul; R&BColemine
Lady WrayCover Girl [INSTRUMENTALS]Soul; R&BBig Crown Records
Mamas GunDig!Soul; R&BBlue Elan
Owelu DreamhouseOwelu DreamhouseSoul; R&BHopestreet
RozziFig TreeSoul; Rock; Pop; Singer/SongwriterMr. Moon Records
Thee MarloesDi Hotel MalibuSoulBig Crown Records
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
AutomaticDon't Wanna Dance (Mario C Mix)Alternative/IndieStones Throw
Doohickey CubicleLuck and FantasyAlternative/Indie; Rock; PsychedelicDoohickey Cubicle
DorioMy Own Personal RacerAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; PopEarth Libraries
e4444eGhostAlternative/IndieDinosaur City
e4444eEmbersAlternative/IndieDinosaur City
HomerThe Love and the Laughter (feat. Kendra McKinley)Alternative/IndieBig Crown
SatyaFruits Of My LaborAlternative/Indie; R&BChecker Print
SatyaYellow HouseAlternative/Indie; R&BChecker Print
Son LuxEndlesslyAlternative/Indie; Rock; ElectronicCity Slang
FruitionOh WellAmericana; FolkBloodshot
Anthony HowellHighway 19BluegrassAnthony Howell
Carolina Bluegrass-StyleDelilahBluegrassSlim Husky
Grassy Creek Bluegrass BandWeather GirlBluegrassGravy
Hugh MooreLook Down BluebellBluegrassHugh Moore
Jaelee RobertsI'm Putting You Out Of My MiseryBluegrassMountain Home Music Company
Kenny FeinsteinI'm Here to Get My Baby Out of Jail (feat. Michael Daves)BluegrassSound Biscuit
Laura Leigh JonesSun Can't Stop the RainBluegrassBilly Blue Music
Olivia JoOh Virginia (feat. Cody Kilby, Andy Leftwich, Scott Vestal, Jeff Partin, Colton Baker, Barry Hutchens)BluegrassATS
Jon BatisteFacileClassicalVerve
Greg StrawnBartender PourCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterGKS Music
Katie PruittSame BoatCountry; Singer/SongwriterRounder
River ShookCountry Angel (Radio Edit)Country; RockBlackberry River
Very Old MorrisLadies Darts NightCountry; RockJerrid Reed Morris
Wade BowenRainCountry; Singer/SongwriterThirty Tigers
Boards of CanadaProphecy at 1420 MHzElectronicWarp
earNe Plus UltraElectronic; IndieA24 / Virgin
Eli & FurOne That You LoveElectronic; Dance; House[PIAS] Électronique
obliHe Dreams of FriendsElectronic; DanceAnjunachill
obliSun Sun SunElectronic; DanceAnjunachill
obliVictoriaElectronic; DanceAnjunachill
OvermonoLockupElectronic; DanceXL Recordings
Pain GainThe FameElectronic; Alternative/IndiePlay It Again Sam
Pain GainTurning PointElectronic; Alternative/IndiePlay It Again Sam
Pain GainTurning Point (Time Edit)Electronic; Alternative/IndiePlay It Again Sam
SPELLLINGAmmunition (feat. Jean Dawson)Electronic; AlternativeSacred Bones Records
SPELLLINGPortrait of My Heart (feat. Brendan Yates)Electronic; AlternativeSacred Bones Records
SPELLLINGDestiny Arrives (feat. Weyes Blood)Electronic; AlternativeSacred Bones Records
Arny MargretIn a DreamFolk; Singer/Songwriterone little independent records LTD
Bella WhiteBetterFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterConcord
Brandi CarlileLife On The RunFolk; Singer/SongwriterInterscope / Lost Highway
Laura VeirsFlying Into DarknessFolk; Singer/SongwriterRaven Marching Band
Le RenFree WheelingFolk; Singer/SongwriterRoyal Mountain
MarsyChangesFolk; Singer/SongwriterHeavenly Recordings
MarsyRoséFolk; Singer/SongwriterHeavenly Recordings
MarsyMagicFolk; Singer/SongwriterHeavenly Recordings
Bop AlloyAudio Sunshine (feat. Blu) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; JazzAbsolutZerio & Substantial Art & Music
Bop AlloyYou Don't Have No Idea [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; JazzAbsolutZerio & Substantial Art & Music
Bop AlloySay It Again (feat. One Be Lo) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; JazzAbsolutZerio & Substantial Art & Music
Chuck StrangersEveryday (feat. Obii Say) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapLex Records
Chuck StrangersTorn in Two [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapLex Records
Lou DeeziFrenchie [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapMoneyTeam / Hitmaker
Vince StaplesWhite FlagHip-Hop; RapLoma Vista / Concord
Dana and AldenGood KidJazz; Indie; Funk; SoulConcord Jazz
Dead Horse BeatsChilling EffectJazz; Hip-HopBastard Jazz
Nicholas Payton & Butcher BrownPursuanceJazz; SoulConcord Jazz
Helado TropicalTocandoLatin; Electronic; Indie; AlternativePsychic Hotline
Lido PimientaTóxicaLatin; Experimental; Indie; ElectronicAnti-
MontoyaFantasia (feat. Elasi)Latin; Electronic; WorldZZK
Nickodemus & Gabriele PosoSanta Conga Vieja (feat. Flaco Navaja & Carlos Sarduy)Latin; WorldWonderwheel Recordings
Orquestra Pacfico TropicalEl PoderLatin; WorldOPT
Willito Otero & Wilbert TaverasTu Cuerpo ArdienteLatinLa Oreja Media Group
All Them WitchesThe WelterweightRock; AlternativeBMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Allah-LasUltramarineRock; Indie; Alternative/IndieMexican Summer
Arcy Driveone'n a millionRock; IndieAtlantic
Atta BoyHaven't YetRock; IndieAtta Boy / Many Hats
BeckRide LonesomeRock; PopCapitol Records; Iliad
Berkeley PitNever Let You GoRock; Alternative; IndieBerkeley Pit
BlondshellHeart Has To Work So HardRock; Alternative; IndiePartisan
Body TypeMulberryRock; Alternative; Indiep(doom)
Carla J. EastonReally, Really, Really, Really SadRock; IndieErnest Jenning Record Co.
Cigarettes After SexTwizzlerRock; Alternative/Indie; IndiePartisan
Dent MayThe Big OneRock; Indie; PopCarpark Records
Eddy & The Dirty BoysGod Ain't ReadyRockDirty Boys / Fontana North
Fat DogGo Love Urself (Radio Edit)Rock; ElectronicDomino
Flora HibberdMammothRock; Indie22TWENTY
Grace PotterLove Me NotRock; SoulMother Road / Thirty Tigers
The Last Dinner PartyBig DogRock; Indie; AlternativeIsland
Loose FitCracked WhipRock; Alternative; IndieDinosaur City
Mallory HawkRevolverRock; Indie; Singer/SongwriterMallory Hawk
Marc BroussardKeep Coming BackRock; Blues; SoulAtlantic
mary in the junkyardCandelabraRock; IndieAMF Records
mary in the junkyardCrash Landing [CLEAN]Rock; IndieAMF Records
mary in the junkyardNew MusclesRock; IndieAMF Records
Mike DWhat We Got Right [CLEAN]Rock; Hip-HopCapitol
Mollie ElizabethRun RabbitRock; Alternative/Indie; PopNeon Gold
The Mountain GoatsCharlie Sheen Reaches Out to the FedsRock; Folk; Singer/SongwriterCadmean Dawn / Thirty Tigers
Portugal. The ManAngoonRock; IndieKNIK
The Stone SoulsBucking Bronco (vs. The Secretary Of War)Rock; AlternativeTJamp
Swapmeet2 C URock; Alternative; IndieWinspear
SwapmeetSandRock; Alternative; IndieWinspear
VacationsHoly GrailRock; Psychedelic; Indie; PopNettwerk
villagerrrLocket (Radio Edit)Rock; IndieWinspear
WeenBad Day in BrownsvilleRockRhino; Elektra
Yard ActRedeemer [CLEAN]Rock; Alternative; PunkIsland / Universal
Lila DrewSame Old SongSinger/SongwriterLila Drew
Maggie RoseGentle ManSinger/Songwriter; PopOne Riot
Devon GilfillianMoonflowerSoul; Rock; R&BFantasy / Concord
Grey DeLisle and Les GreeneI'm Gonna Let You Call Me BabySoul; R&BHummin'bird
Mina MooreHeavy Load [CLEAN]Soul; R&BSecret Stash Records
The ValdonsLove Me, Leave MeSoul; R&BSecret Stash Records
Andrew Bird & Gavin BrivikNeed SomeoneSoundtrack; Alternative/IndieConcord
EarthtonesLimonesWorld; Electronic; LatinWonderwheel Recordings
EarthtonesLimones (Captain Planet Remix)World; Electronic; LatinWonderwheel Recordings
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo