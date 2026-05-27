KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
New Releases: May 26, 2026
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:45 PM MDT
|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Born At Midnite
|Every Single Time
|Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop; Electronic
|Arbutus Records
|Eric Gabriel
|Lucky Day Roadrunner
|Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Eric Gabriel
|Finn O'Sullivan
|The Tape
|Alternative/Indie; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Colorado Artist
|Unfamous
|New Constellations
|It Comes in Waves
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic
|Nettwerk Music Group
|Vines
|Covers I
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Ambient
|Vines Music
|Carl Bentley Band
|New Brand Of Misery
|Bluegrass; Country
|The Carl Bentley Band
|Kevin Denney
|Any Ole Time
|Bluegrass
|Turnberry
|Pharis & Jason Romero
|These Are The Days That Turn Into Years
|Bluegrass; Folk; Americana; Country
|Free Dirt
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Next Act
|Bluegrass; Americana
|Yep Roc Records
|Jesse Roper
|Daisy Wake Up
|Blues; Singer/Songwriter
|Blue Heron
|Bamberger Symphoniker, Jakub Hrůša
|Bohuslav Martinů: The Symphonies
|Classical; Instrumental
|Deutsche Grammophon
|49 Winchester
|Change of Plans
|Country
|New West Records
|Caleb Caudle
|Heavy Thrill
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Soundly Music
|Chris Gardner
|Can't Go Home
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Chris Gardner
|Jobi Riccio
|Face the Feeling
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Yep Roc Records
|Nora Kelly Band
|So Wrong for So Long
|Country; Alternative
|Mint
|Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen
|They Call Us the Lucky Ones
|Country; Americana
|Thirty Tigers; The Bingham Recording Co.
|The Two Tracks
|Seasons Unknown
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Folk
|The Two Tracks
|April + VISTA
|Traditional Noise
|Electronic; R&B; Soul; Indie; Alternative
|Third & Hayden Recordings
|Camp Crush
|Bite The Bullet
|Electronic; Pop; Alternative
|Camp Crush
|Ecca Vandal
|LOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOW
|Electronic; Punk; Hip-Hop; Rock; Alternative
|Loma Vista Recordings
|Jump Source
|Fold
|Electronic; Dance; House
|NAFF
|MUNA
|Dancing On The Wall
|Electronic; Indie; Dance; Pop
|Saddest Factory
|Muscle Memory
|Conditions Of Love
|Electronic; Dance; Indie
|Muscle Memory
|Pìjus
|Inspired Life
|Electronic; Dance
|EELF
|Wax Motif
|House of Wax II
|Electronic; House
|Divided Souls
|Alela Diane
|Who's Keeping Time?
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Loose
|Arielle Soucy
|Passages
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Arielle Soucy
|ISMAY
|Half Truth
|Folk; Alternative; Americana
|Fossil
|Shakey Graves
|Fondness, Etc.
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; Americana
|Dualtone Records
|Tanasi
|Tanasi
|Folk; Bluegrass; Americana
|Indidog
|Thomm Jutz
|Ring-A-Bellin'
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Thomas Jutz
|Infinite Coles
|SweetFace Killah
|Hip-Hop; Rap; R&B; Alternative
|Don't Sleep Music / [PIAS]
|kuru
|Backstage hologram [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic; Experimental
|deadAir
|Lord Sko & Statik Selektah
|ELEVATOR MUSIC [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|UPTOWN SH!T / Stimulated
|aja monet
|the color of rain
|Jazz; Spoken Word; R&B
|drink sum wtr
|aja monet
|the color of rain [INSTRUMENTALS]
|Jazz; R&B
|drink sum wtr
|Malcolm Strachan
|Look On the Bright Side
|Jazz
|Haggis Records
|Cimafunk & La Tribu
|Te Toca
|Latin; Funk; Hip-Hop
|Thirty Tigers
|Mexican Institute of Sound & Meridian Brothers
|Ruido Tovar
|Latin; World; Cumbia
|Ansonia Records
|Nuevos Ríos
|Nuevos Ríos
|Latin; World
|ZZK
|Tremor
|Takuy
|Latin; Electronic; Psychedelic
|ZZK Records
|Ray Barretto
|The Message (Remastered 2026)
|Latin Jazz; Salsa
|Concord
|Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick
|Tragic Magic
|New Age; Ambient
|InFiné
|Nicky MacKenzie
|Morals
|Pop; Electronic
|Blue Heron
|Harmonyville
|Harmonyville
|Reggae; Rock
|Harmonyville
|The All‐American Rejects
|Sandbox
|Rock; Pop; Punk; Alternative
|All American Rejects
|Angine de Poitrine
|Vol.II
|Rock; Progressive; Alternative
|Spectacles Bonzaï
|Bleachers
|everyone for ten minutes
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Dirty Hit
|Castle Rat
|The Bestiary
|Rock; Metal
|Loma Vista / Concord
|The Claypool Lennon Delirium
|The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy
|Rock; Psychedelic; Progressive; Funk
|ATO Records
|Ed O’Brien
|Blue Morpho
|Rock; Alternative; Electronic
|Transgressive Records
|Future Islands
|From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|4AD
|Gawshock
|Leaves to the Sun
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Patchwork
|Genesis Owusu
|REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE
|Rock; Alternative; Punk; Electronic; Hip-Hop
|Ourness Pty Ltd
|The Haunted Youth
|Boys Cry Too
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Play It Again Sam
|Kevin Morby
|Little Wide Open
|Rock; Folk; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Lennie Rayen
|Entertain The Space
|Rock; Indie
|Lennie Rayen
|Little Barrie
|Gravity Freeze
|Rock; Psychedelic
|Easy Eye Sound
|Loose Fit
|Bittersweet Excess
|Rock; Punk; Alternative
|Dinosaur City
|Lowertown
|Ugly Duckling Union
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Run for Cover Records
|lucky break
|made it!
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Fire
|My Precious Bunny
|A Moment In My Eyes
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Bella Union
|Neo Dimes
|Alone
|Rock; Electronic; Alternative
|Neo Dimes
|Paper Pools
|Everything
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Alternative
|Paper Pools
|Pastel Blank
|Unmade In Minutes
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Funk; Disco
|Paper Bag
|Peter Frampton
|Carry the Light
|Rock
|UMG Recordings, Inc.
|Rostam
|American Stories
|Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative/Indie
|Matsor Projects
|Scott Fisher
|A Billion Suns
|Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|1 a.m. music
|Shye
|The Doves Came Home
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Shye
|Sungaze
|I'm No Longer Afraid Of Heights
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Candlepin / Softseed
|Telehealth
|Green World Image
|Rock; Alternative; Indie; Punk; Electronic
|Sub Pop
|Thomas Dollbaum
|Birds of Paradise
|Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Indie
|Dear Life Records
|Towa Bird
|Gentleman
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Interscope Records
|Vegan Shark
|Take a Taste Volume 1
|Rock
|Vegan Shark
|White Denim
|13
|Rock; Psychedelic
|Bella Union
|Angel Davanport & Bionik
|Free Angel
|Soul; R&B; Pop
|MoveLikeAnAngel
|Angel Davanport & Bionik
|Free Angel [INSTRUMENTALS]
|Soul; R&B; Pop
|MoveLikeAnAngel
|Brooklyn Funk Essentials
|Black Butterfly
|Soul; R&B; Funk; Jazz
|Dorado
|Bywater Call
|No One Else
|Soul; R&B; Rock
|Bywater Call
|Joey Quiñones
|Inna Soul Steady Situation
|Soul; R&B
|Colemine
|Lady Wray
|Cover Girl [INSTRUMENTALS]
|Soul; R&B
|Big Crown Records
|Mamas Gun
|Dig!
|Soul; R&B
|Blue Elan
|Owelu Dreamhouse
|Owelu Dreamhouse
|Soul; R&B
|Hopestreet
|Rozzi
|Fig Tree
|Soul; Rock; Pop; Singer/Songwriter
|Mr. Moon Records
|Thee Marloes
|Di Hotel Malibu
|Soul
|Big Crown Records
|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Automatic
|Don't Wanna Dance (Mario C Mix)
|Alternative/Indie
|Stones Throw
|Doohickey Cubicle
|Luck and Fantasy
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Psychedelic
|Doohickey Cubicle
|Dorio
|My Own Personal Racer
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Pop
|Earth Libraries
|e4444e
|Ghost
|Alternative/Indie
|Dinosaur City
|e4444e
|Embers
|Alternative/Indie
|Dinosaur City
|Homer
|The Love and the Laughter (feat. Kendra McKinley)
|Alternative/Indie
|Big Crown
|Satya
|Fruits Of My Labor
|Alternative/Indie; R&B
|Checker Print
|Satya
|Yellow House
|Alternative/Indie; R&B
|Checker Print
|Son Lux
|Endlessly
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Electronic
|City Slang
|Fruition
|Oh Well
|Americana; Folk
|Bloodshot
|Anthony Howell
|Highway 19
|Bluegrass
|Anthony Howell
|Carolina Bluegrass-Style
|Delilah
|Bluegrass
|Slim Husky
|Grassy Creek Bluegrass Band
|Weather Girl
|Bluegrass
|Gravy
|Hugh Moore
|Look Down Bluebell
|Bluegrass
|Hugh Moore
|Jaelee Roberts
|I'm Putting You Out Of My Misery
|Bluegrass
|Mountain Home Music Company
|Kenny Feinstein
|I'm Here to Get My Baby Out of Jail (feat. Michael Daves)
|Bluegrass
|Sound Biscuit
|Laura Leigh Jones
|Sun Can't Stop the Rain
|Bluegrass
|Billy Blue Music
|Olivia Jo
|Oh Virginia (feat. Cody Kilby, Andy Leftwich, Scott Vestal, Jeff Partin, Colton Baker, Barry Hutchens)
|Bluegrass
|ATS
|Jon Batiste
|Facile
|Classical
|Verve
|Greg Strawn
|Bartender Pour
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|GKS Music
|Katie Pruitt
|Same Boat
|Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Rounder
|River Shook
|Country Angel (Radio Edit)
|Country; Rock
|Blackberry River
|Very Old Morris
|Ladies Darts Night
|Country; Rock
|Jerrid Reed Morris
|Wade Bowen
|Rain
|Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Thirty Tigers
|Boards of Canada
|Prophecy at 1420 MHz
|Electronic
|Warp
|ear
|Ne Plus Ultra
|Electronic; Indie
|A24 / Virgin
|Eli & Fur
|One That You Love
|Electronic; Dance; House
|[PIAS] Électronique
|obli
|He Dreams of Friends
|Electronic; Dance
|Anjunachill
|obli
|Sun Sun Sun
|Electronic; Dance
|Anjunachill
|obli
|Victoria
|Electronic; Dance
|Anjunachill
|Overmono
|Lockup
|Electronic; Dance
|XL Recordings
|Pain Gain
|The Fame
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Play It Again Sam
|Pain Gain
|Turning Point
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Play It Again Sam
|Pain Gain
|Turning Point (Time Edit)
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Play It Again Sam
|SPELLLING
|Ammunition (feat. Jean Dawson)
|Electronic; Alternative
|Sacred Bones Records
|SPELLLING
|Portrait of My Heart (feat. Brendan Yates)
|Electronic; Alternative
|Sacred Bones Records
|SPELLLING
|Destiny Arrives (feat. Weyes Blood)
|Electronic; Alternative
|Sacred Bones Records
|Arny Margret
|In a Dream
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|one little independent records LTD
|Bella White
|Better
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Concord
|Brandi Carlile
|Life On The Run
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Interscope / Lost Highway
|Laura Veirs
|Flying Into Darkness
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Raven Marching Band
|Le Ren
|Free Wheeling
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Royal Mountain
|Marsy
|Changes
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Heavenly Recordings
|Marsy
|Rosé
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Heavenly Recordings
|Marsy
|Magic
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Heavenly Recordings
|Bop Alloy
|Audio Sunshine (feat. Blu) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Jazz
|AbsolutZerio & Substantial Art & Music
|Bop Alloy
|You Don't Have No Idea [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Jazz
|AbsolutZerio & Substantial Art & Music
|Bop Alloy
|Say It Again (feat. One Be Lo) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap; Jazz
|AbsolutZerio & Substantial Art & Music
|Chuck Strangers
|Everyday (feat. Obii Say) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Lex Records
|Chuck Strangers
|Torn in Two [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Lex Records
|Lou Deezi
|Frenchie [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|MoneyTeam / Hitmaker
|Vince Staples
|White Flag
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Loma Vista / Concord
|Dana and Alden
|Good Kid
|Jazz; Indie; Funk; Soul
|Concord Jazz
|Dead Horse Beats
|Chilling Effect
|Jazz; Hip-Hop
|Bastard Jazz
|Nicholas Payton & Butcher Brown
|Pursuance
|Jazz; Soul
|Concord Jazz
|Helado Tropical
|Tocando
|Latin; Electronic; Indie; Alternative
|Psychic Hotline
|Lido Pimienta
|Tóxica
|Latin; Experimental; Indie; Electronic
|Anti-
|Montoya
|Fantasia (feat. Elasi)
|Latin; Electronic; World
|ZZK
|Nickodemus & Gabriele Poso
|Santa Conga Vieja (feat. Flaco Navaja & Carlos Sarduy)
|Latin; World
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Orquestra Pacfico Tropical
|El Poder
|Latin; World
|OPT
|Willito Otero & Wilbert Taveras
|Tu Cuerpo Ardiente
|Latin
|La Oreja Media Group
|All Them Witches
|The Welterweight
|Rock; Alternative
|BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
|Allah-Las
|Ultramarine
|Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie
|Mexican Summer
|Arcy Drive
|one'n a million
|Rock; Indie
|Atlantic
|Atta Boy
|Haven't Yet
|Rock; Indie
|Atta Boy / Many Hats
|Beck
|Ride Lonesome
|Rock; Pop
|Capitol Records; Iliad
|Berkeley Pit
|Never Let You Go
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Berkeley Pit
|Blondshell
|Heart Has To Work So Hard
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Partisan
|Body Type
|Mulberry
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|p(doom)
|Carla J. Easton
|Really, Really, Really, Really Sad
|Rock; Indie
|Ernest Jenning Record Co.
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Twizzler
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Indie
|Partisan
|Dent May
|The Big One
|Rock; Indie; Pop
|Carpark Records
|Eddy & The Dirty Boys
|God Ain't Ready
|Rock
|Dirty Boys / Fontana North
|Fat Dog
|Go Love Urself (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Electronic
|Domino
|Flora Hibberd
|Mammoth
|Rock; Indie
|22TWENTY
|Grace Potter
|Love Me Not
|Rock; Soul
|Mother Road / Thirty Tigers
|The Last Dinner Party
|Big Dog
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Island
|Loose Fit
|Cracked Whip
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Dinosaur City
|Mallory Hawk
|Revolver
|Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Mallory Hawk
|Marc Broussard
|Keep Coming Back
|Rock; Blues; Soul
|Atlantic
|mary in the junkyard
|Candelabra
|Rock; Indie
|AMF Records
|mary in the junkyard
|Crash Landing [CLEAN]
|Rock; Indie
|AMF Records
|mary in the junkyard
|New Muscles
|Rock; Indie
|AMF Records
|Mike D
|What We Got Right [CLEAN]
|Rock; Hip-Hop
|Capitol
|Mollie Elizabeth
|Run Rabbit
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Neon Gold
|The Mountain Goats
|Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds
|Rock; Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Cadmean Dawn / Thirty Tigers
|Portugal. The Man
|Angoon
|Rock; Indie
|KNIK
|The Stone Souls
|Bucking Bronco (vs. The Secretary Of War)
|Rock; Alternative
|TJamp
|Swapmeet
|2 C U
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Winspear
|Swapmeet
|Sand
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Winspear
|Vacations
|Holy Grail
|Rock; Psychedelic; Indie; Pop
|Nettwerk
|villagerrr
|Locket (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Indie
|Winspear
|Ween
|Bad Day in Brownsville
|Rock
|Rhino; Elektra
|Yard Act
|Redeemer [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative; Punk
|Island / Universal
|Lila Drew
|Same Old Song
|Singer/Songwriter
|Lila Drew
|Maggie Rose
|Gentle Man
|Singer/Songwriter; Pop
|One Riot
|Devon Gilfillian
|Moonflower
|Soul; Rock; R&B
|Fantasy / Concord
|Grey DeLisle and Les Greene
|I'm Gonna Let You Call Me Baby
|Soul; R&B
|Hummin'bird
|Mina Moore
|Heavy Load [CLEAN]
|Soul; R&B
|Secret Stash Records
|The Valdons
|Love Me, Leave Me
|Soul; R&B
|Secret Stash Records
|Andrew Bird & Gavin Brivik
|Need Someone
|Soundtrack; Alternative/Indie
|Concord
|Earthtones
|Limones
|World; Electronic; Latin
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Earthtones
|Limones (Captain Planet Remix)
|World; Electronic; Latin
|Wonderwheel Recordings