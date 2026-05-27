New Releases: May 26, 2026

DIGITAL ALBUMS

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Born At Midnite Every Single Time Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop; Electronic Arbutus Records

Eric Gabriel Lucky Day Roadrunner Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter Eric Gabriel

Finn O'Sullivan The Tape Alternative/Indie; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Colorado Artist Unfamous

New Constellations It Comes in Waves Alternative/Indie; Electronic Nettwerk Music Group

Vines Covers I Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Ambient Vines Music

Carl Bentley Band New Brand Of Misery Bluegrass; Country The Carl Bentley Band

Kevin Denney Any Ole Time Bluegrass Turnberry

Pharis & Jason Romero These Are The Days That Turn Into Years Bluegrass; Folk; Americana; Country Free Dirt

Steep Canyon Rangers Next Act Bluegrass; Americana Yep Roc Records

Jesse Roper Daisy Wake Up Blues; Singer/Songwriter Blue Heron

Bamberger Symphoniker, Jakub Hrůša Bohuslav Martinů: The Symphonies Classical; Instrumental Deutsche Grammophon

49 Winchester Change of Plans Country New West Records

Caleb Caudle Heavy Thrill Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana Soundly Music

Chris Gardner Can't Go Home Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Chris Gardner

Jobi Riccio Face the Feeling Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Yep Roc Records

Nora Kelly Band So Wrong for So Long Country; Alternative Mint

Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen They Call Us the Lucky Ones Country; Americana Thirty Tigers; The Bingham Recording Co.

The Two Tracks Seasons Unknown Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Folk The Two Tracks

April + VISTA Traditional Noise Electronic; R&B; Soul; Indie; Alternative Third & Hayden Recordings

Camp Crush Bite The Bullet Electronic; Pop; Alternative Camp Crush

Ecca Vandal LOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOW Electronic; Punk; Hip-Hop; Rock; Alternative Loma Vista Recordings

Jump Source Fold Electronic; Dance; House NAFF

MUNA Dancing On The Wall Electronic; Indie; Dance; Pop Saddest Factory

Muscle Memory Conditions Of Love Electronic; Dance; Indie Muscle Memory

Pìjus Inspired Life Electronic; Dance EELF

Wax Motif House of Wax II Electronic; House Divided Souls

Alela Diane Who's Keeping Time? Folk; Singer/Songwriter Loose

Arielle Soucy Passages Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Arielle Soucy

ISMAY Half Truth Folk; Alternative; Americana Fossil

Shakey Graves Fondness, Etc. Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; Americana Dualtone Records

Tanasi Tanasi Folk; Bluegrass; Americana Indidog

Thomm Jutz Ring-A-Bellin' Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana Thomas Jutz

Infinite Coles SweetFace Killah Hip-Hop; Rap; R&B; Alternative Don't Sleep Music / [PIAS]

kuru Backstage hologram [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic; Experimental deadAir

Lord Sko & Statik Selektah ELEVATOR MUSIC [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Rap UPTOWN SH!T / Stimulated

aja monet the color of rain Jazz; Spoken Word; R&B drink sum wtr

aja monet the color of rain [INSTRUMENTALS] Jazz; R&B drink sum wtr

Malcolm Strachan Look On the Bright Side Jazz Haggis Records

Cimafunk & La Tribu Te Toca Latin; Funk; Hip-Hop Thirty Tigers

Mexican Institute of Sound & Meridian Brothers Ruido Tovar Latin; World; Cumbia Ansonia Records

Nuevos Ríos Nuevos Ríos Latin; World ZZK

Tremor Takuy Latin; Electronic; Psychedelic ZZK Records

Ray Barretto The Message (Remastered 2026) Latin Jazz; Salsa Concord

Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick Tragic Magic New Age; Ambient InFiné

Nicky MacKenzie Morals Pop; Electronic Blue Heron

Harmonyville Harmonyville Reggae; Rock Harmonyville

The All‐American Rejects Sandbox Rock; Pop; Punk; Alternative All American Rejects

Angine de Poitrine Vol.II Rock; Progressive; Alternative Spectacles Bonzaï

Bleachers everyone for ten minutes Rock; Alternative/Indie Dirty Hit

Castle Rat The Bestiary Rock; Metal Loma Vista / Concord

The Claypool Lennon Delirium The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy Rock; Psychedelic; Progressive; Funk ATO Records

Ed O’Brien Blue Morpho Rock; Alternative; Electronic Transgressive Records

Future Islands From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth Rock; Indie; Alternative 4AD

Gawshock Leaves to the Sun Rock; Indie; Alternative Patchwork

Genesis Owusu REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE Rock; Alternative; Punk; Electronic; Hip-Hop Ourness Pty Ltd

The Haunted Youth Boys Cry Too Rock; Alternative/Indie Play It Again Sam

Kevin Morby Little Wide Open Rock; Folk; Indie Dead Oceans

Lennie Rayen Entertain The Space Rock; Indie Lennie Rayen

Little Barrie Gravity Freeze Rock; Psychedelic Easy Eye Sound

Loose Fit Bittersweet Excess Rock; Punk; Alternative Dinosaur City

Lowertown Ugly Duckling Union Rock; Indie; Alternative Run for Cover Records

lucky break made it! Rock; Indie; Alternative Fire

My Precious Bunny A Moment In My Eyes Rock; Indie; Alternative Bella Union

Neo Dimes Alone Rock; Electronic; Alternative Neo Dimes

Paper Pools Everything Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Alternative Paper Pools

Pastel Blank Unmade In Minutes Rock; Alternative/Indie; Funk; Disco Paper Bag

Peter Frampton Carry the Light Rock UMG Recordings, Inc.

Rostam American Stories Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative/Indie Matsor Projects

Scott Fisher A Billion Suns Rock; Singer/Songwriter 1 a.m. music

Shye The Doves Came Home Rock; Alternative; Indie Shye

Sungaze I'm No Longer Afraid Of Heights Rock; Alternative; Indie Candlepin / Softseed

Telehealth Green World Image Rock; Alternative; Indie; Punk; Electronic Sub Pop

Thomas Dollbaum Birds of Paradise Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Indie Dear Life Records

Towa Bird Gentleman Rock; Alternative; Indie Interscope Records

Vegan Shark Take a Taste Volume 1 Rock Vegan Shark

White Denim 13 Rock; Psychedelic Bella Union

Angel Davanport & Bionik Free Angel Soul; R&B; Pop MoveLikeAnAngel

Angel Davanport & Bionik Free Angel [INSTRUMENTALS] Soul; R&B; Pop MoveLikeAnAngel

Brooklyn Funk Essentials Black Butterfly Soul; R&B; Funk; Jazz Dorado

Bywater Call No One Else Soul; R&B; Rock Bywater Call

Joey Quiñones Inna Soul Steady Situation Soul; R&B Colemine

Lady Wray Cover Girl [INSTRUMENTALS] Soul; R&B Big Crown Records

Mamas Gun Dig! Soul; R&B Blue Elan

Owelu Dreamhouse Owelu Dreamhouse Soul; R&B Hopestreet

Rozzi Fig Tree Soul; Rock; Pop; Singer/Songwriter Mr. Moon Records